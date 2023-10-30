The Highest-Rated IPA in Every State (2023) [MAP]

Characterized by its classic bitter flavors and juicy fruit notes, the India Pale Ale is one of the U.S.’s most popular beer styles, with breweries churning out thousands of new offerings for drinkers to try. With new variations on the style filling store shelves, it’s essentially taken over the craft category: IPAs accounted for 46 percent of the craft beer brewed in 2022, and the style remains the top choice in convenience stores across the country.
Here, we consulted BeerAdvocate’s top-rated beers and checked out the top India Pale Ales with over 100 votes. Similarly to last year, the majority of American consumers prefer high-ABV Imperial IPAs and fruity New England IPAs, with 20 states preferring the former and 18 favoring the latter. Still, American IPAs are starting to gain some traction, with 12 states now claiming the style as their preferred IPA, three more than last year.
Curious to see which IPA is the highest-rated on your turf? Read on to discover the highest-rated IPA in each state.
Ed. Note: The ratings cutoff was based upon data from each state’s Top Rated Beers page, not the beer’s profile page, which in some instances may be lower.
|State
|Beer
|Alabama
|Hitchhiker
Good People Brewing Company
IPA – American | 7.40%
|Alaska
|Citra Bitter Monk
Anchorage Brewing Company
IPA – Belgian | 9.00%
|Arizona
|Tower Station IPA
Mother Road Brewery
IPA – American | 7.30%
|Arkansas
|Presidential IPA
Diamond Bear Brewing Company
IPA – American | 6.20%
|California
|Pliny The Younger
Russian River Brewing Company
IPA – Imperial | 10.25%
|Colorado
|Juicy Bits – Double Dry-Hopped
WeldWerks Brewing Co.
IPA – New England | 6.70%
|Connecticut
|Locust Reign
New England Brewing Co.
IPA – New England | 8.20%
|Delaware
|90 Minute IPA
Dogfish Head Craft Brewery
IPA – Imperial | 9.00%
|District of Columbia
|On The Wings Of Armageddon
DC Brau Brewing Co.
IPA – Imperial | 9.20%
|Florida
|Jai Alai IPA
Cigar City Brewing
IPA – American | 7.50%
|Georgia
|Tropicália
Creature Comforts
IPA – America | 6.60%
|Hawaii
|Double Overhead Double IPA
Maui Brewing Co.
IPA – Imperial | 8.50%
|Idaho
|Alpha Dog Imperial IPA
Laughing Dog Brewing
IPA – Imperial | 8.00%
|Illinois
|Emerald Grouper
Pipeworks Brewing Company
IPA – Imperial | 9.50%
|Indiana
|Permanent Funeral
3 Floyds Brewing Co.
IPA – Imperial | 10.50%
|Iowa
|King Sue
Toppling Goliath Brewing Company
IPA – New England | 7.80%
|Kansas
|Stormchaser
Free State Brewing Co.
IPA – American | 5.90%
|Kentucky
|Rico Sauvin
Against The Grain Brewery & Smokehouse
IPA – Imperial | 8.20%
|Louisiana
|Ghost In The Machine – Double Dry-Hopped
Parish Brewing Company
IPA – New England | 8.50%
|Maine
|Dinner
Maine Beer Company
IPA – Imperial | 8.20%
|Maryland
|Hyde
RAR Brewing (Real Ale Revival)
IPA – New England | 6.40%
|Massachusetts
|King Julius
Tree House Brewing Company
IPA – New England | 8.20%
|Michigan
|Hopslam Ale
Bell’s Brewery – Eccentric Café & General Store
IPA – Imperial | 10.00%
|Minnesota
|Abrasive Ale
Surly Brewing Company
IPA – Imperial | 9.20%
|Mississippi
|Crowd Control
Southern Prohibition Brewing
IPA – Imperial | 8.00%
|Missouri
|OJ Run
Narrow Gauge Brewing
IPA – New England | 8.60%
|Montana
|Tumbleweed
Lewis & Clark Brewing Company
IPA – American | 6.60%
|Nebraska
|HopAnomaly – Reserve Series Aged in French Oak Chardonnay Barrels
Nebraska Brewing Company Production Brewery & Tap Room
IPA – Belgian | 10.60%
|Nevada
|Disco Ninja
Revision Brewing Company
IPA – New England | 7.00%
|New Hampshire
|IPA
Stoneface Brewing Co.
IPA – American | 7.20%
|New Jersey
|Party Wave
Kane Brewing Company
IPA – New England | 7.40%
|New Mexico
|Project Dank
La Cumbre Brewing Co.
IPA – American | 7.50%
|New York
|4th Anniversary
Other Half Brewing Company
IPA – New England | 10.00%
|North Carolina
|Citraquench’l
Heist Brewery
IPA – New England | 7.10%
|North Dakota
|Freak Parade
Drekker Brewing Company
IPA – New England | 8.20%
|Ohio
|Dragonsaddle
Hoof Hearted Company
IPA – New England | 11.50%
|Oklahoma
|Alpha Hive Double IPA
COOP Ale Works
IPA – Imperial | 8.90%
|Oregon
|Notorious Triple IPA
Boneyard Beer Company
IPA – Imperial | 12.00%
|Pennsylvania
|Albatross
Brew Gentlemen
IPA – New England | 8.00%
|Rhode Island
|The Chosen One
Tilted Barn Brewery
IPA – New England | 8.50%
|South Carolina
|Boy King
COAST Brewing Company
IPA – Imperial | 9.70%
|South Dakota
|11th Hour IPA
Crow Peak Brewing
IPA – American | 6.50%
|Tennessee
|Attention Please!
Bearded Iris Brewing
IPA – New England | 8.20%
|Texas
|Yellow Rose
The Lone Pint Brewery
IPA – American | 6.80%
|Utah
|Dubhe
Uinta Brewing Company
IPA – Black | 9.30%
|Vermont
|Heady Topper
The Alchemist
IPA – New England | 8.00%
|Virginia
|Double Orange Starfish
Aslin Beer Company
IPA – New England | 8.30%
|Washington
|Blimey That’s Bitter!
Reuben’s Brews
IPA – Imperial | 10.50%
|West Virginia
|Seneca Indian Pale Ale
Mountain State Brewing Co.
IPA – American | 5.20%
|Wisconsin
|Thumbprint Scream IIPA
New Glarus Brewing Company
IPA – Imperial | 9.00%
|Wyoming
|2×4 DIPA
Melvin Brewing
IPA – Imperial | 9.90%
*Photo sourced from Monika Grabkowska via Unsplash.com