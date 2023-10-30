The Highest-Rated IPA in Every State (2023) [MAP]

Characterized by its classic bitter flavors and juicy fruit notes, the India Pale Ale is one of the U.S.’s most popular beer styles, with breweries churning out thousands of new offerings for drinkers to try. With new variations on the style filling store shelves, it’s essentially taken over the craft category: IPAs accounted for 46 percent of the craft beer brewed in 2022, and the style remains the top choice in convenience stores across the country.

Here, we consulted BeerAdvocate’s top-rated beers and checked out the top India Pale Ales with over 100 votes. Similarly to last year, the majority of American consumers prefer high-ABV Imperial IPAs and fruity New England IPAs, with 20 states preferring the former and 18 favoring the latter. Still, American IPAs are starting to gain some traction, with 12 states now claiming the style as their preferred IPA, three more than last year.

Curious to see which IPA is the highest-rated on your turf? Read on to discover the highest-rated IPA in each state.

