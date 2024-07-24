The Highest-Rated Deli in Major U.S. Cities, According to Yelp [MAP]

A deli isn’t just a place to get a sandwich without breaking the bank. For many, the deli is a lifestyle: a place to build community, get a good meal made by someone who probably knows their order verbatim, and maybe get yelled at by said person, especially if they’re in New York.

With thousands of delis in the U.S. representing dozens of cultures, we decided to nail down the highest-rated in every major city. To determine which quick-serves are the best, we headed to Yelp and sorted each city’s results by highest-rated, solely including establishments with over 400 reviews and at least four stars. We also had to make some judgment calls: Some restaurants serve up deli-style sandwiches, but only those strictly offering order-at-the-counter service can truly be considered delis in our eyes.

While the majority of these beloved spots serve up classics like Italian subs, pastrami on rye, and chicken salad, others built their reputations on wrapping up some of the best bánh mìs, burritos, and gyros stateside.

Interested in finding out if your favorite spot is the highest-rated in your neighborhood? Keep reading to discover the most popular deli in every major U.S. city and its Yelp rating.

The Most Popular Deli in Every City

Atlanta, Georgia: Jerusalem Bakery & Restaurant (4.4)

Austin, Texas: Little Deli & Pizzeria (4.6)

Boston, Massachusetts: Sam LaGrassa’s (4.5)

Charlotte, North Carolina: Le’s Sandwiches & Cafe (4.6)

Chicago, Illinois: J.P. Graziano Grocery (4.6)

Columbus, Ohio: Brown Bag Deli (4.3)

Dallas, Texas: Jimmy’s Food Store (4.7)

Denver, Colorado: Leven Deli (4.6)

Detroit, Michigan: Ernie’s Market (4.8)

Houston, Texas: Little Matt’s (4.6)

Indianapolis, Indiana: Goose The Market (4.6)

Kansas City, Missouri: Longboards Wraps & Bowls (4.5)

Las Vegas, Nevada: Karved (4.7)

Los Angeles, California: Mike’s Deli (4.5)

Miami, Florida: Franky’s Deli Warehouse (4.9)

Nashville, Tennessee: Big Al’s Deli (4.8)

New Orleans, Louisiana: Stein’s Market and Deli (4.4)

New York, New York: Sal, Kris, & Charlie’s Deli (4.7)

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma: The Loaded Bowl (4.6)

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania: Hershel’s East Side Deli (4.4)

Phoenix, Arizona: Frank’s New York Style Deli (4.8)

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania: DiAnoia’s Eatery (4.4)

San Francisco, California: Limoncello (4.8)

Seattle, Washington: Valhalla Sandwiches (4.7)

Washington, D.C.: A Litteri (4.5)

*Image retrieved from Pixel-Shot via stock.adobe.com