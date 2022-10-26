It’s no secret that Americans love beer. In 2021 alone, the number of craft breweries in the United States increased by over 4 percent — now, over 9,000 craft breweries are fully operational across the country. With the category’s continued growth, we were curious to know how beer tastes vary from state to state.

To determine the best beers in the United States, VinePair consulted Beer Advocate’s top-rated beers from brewers in each state and Washington D.C. In order to be as accurate as possible, only beers with over 100 reviews were considered for each state’s top spot. Interestingly enough, despite low- and no-alcohol beverages increasing in popularity, American beer drinkers still prefer high-ABV brews — 39 states favor beers with 8 percent or more ABV.

Curious to know how your preference in beer compares to your fellow statesmen? Read on to discover the highest-rated beer in each state.

These are the Highest Rated Beers in Every State in 2022

State Beer
Alabama Hitchhiker
Good People Brewing Company
IPA – American | 7.40%
Alaska Blessed
Anchorage Brewing Company
Stout – American Imperial | 14%
Arizona White Russian Imperial Stout
Sun Up Brewing Co.
Stout – American Imperial | 9.20%
Arkansas BDCS
Ozark Beer Co.
Stout – American Imperial | 10.20%
California Pliny The Younger
Russian River Brewing Company
IPA – Imperial | 10.25%
Colorado Medianoche – Coconut
WeldWerks Brewing Co.
Stout – American Imperial | 14.10%
Connecticut Fuzzy Baby Ducks
New England Brewing Co.
IPA – New England | 6.20%
Delaware Utopias Barrel-Aged World Wide Stout
Dogfish Head Craft Brewery
Stout – American Imperial | 17.30%
District of Columbia On The Wings Of Armageddon
DC Brau Brewing Co.
IPA – Imperial | 9.20%
Florida Barrel Aged Imperial German Chocolate Cupcake Stout
Angry Chair Brewing
Stout – American Imperial | 11.00%
Georgia Tropicália 
Creature Comforts
IPA – America | 6.60%
Hawaii Imperial Coconut Porter
Maui Brewing Co.
Porter – Imperial | 9.40%
Idaho Wake Up Call Imperial Coffee Porter 
Grand Teton Brewing Co.
Porter – Imperial | 9.40%
Illinois Bourbon County Brand Coffee Stout
Goose Island Beer Co.
Stout – American Imperial | 12.90%
Indiana Marshmallow Handjee
3 Floyds Brewing Co.
Stout – Russian Imperial | 15.00%
Iowa Kentucky Brunch Brand Stout
Toppling Goliath Brewing Company
Stout – American Imperial | 12.00%
Kansas Old Backus Barleywine
Free State Brewing Co.
Barleywine – American | 10.50%
Kentucky 70K
Against The Grain Brewery & Smokehouse
Stout – Sweet / Milk | 13.00%
Louisiana Ghost In The Machine – Double Dry-Hopped
Parish Brewing Company
IPA – New England | 8.50%
Maine Dinner
Maine Beer Company
IPA – Imperial | 8.20%
Maryland Gose Gone Wild
Stillwater Artisanal Ales
Gose | 4.30%
Massachusetts King Julius
Tree House Brewing Company
IPA – New England | 8.30%
Michigan CBS (Canadian Breakfast Stout)
Founders Brewing Company
Stout – American Imperial | 11.30%
Minnesota Nillerzzzzz
Forager Brewing Company
Stout – American Imperial | 14%
Mississippi Crowd Control
Southern Prohibition Brewing
IPA – Imperial | 8.00%
Missouri Abraxas – Barrel-Aged
Prennial Artisan Ales
Stout – American Imperial | 11.00%
Montana Ivan The Terrible Imperial Stout – Barrel-Aged
Big Sky Brewing Company
Stout – Russian Imperial | 11.60%
Nebraska Melange A Trois – Reserve Series Aged In French Oak Chardonnay Barrels
Nebraska Brewing Company Production Brewery & Tap Room
Strong Ale – Belgian Pale | 11.30%
Nevada Disco Ninja
Revision Brewing Company
IPA – New England | 7.00%
New Hampshire Hopulization
Stoneface Brewing Co.
IPA – Imperial | 8.90%
New Jersey Sunday Brunch
Kane Brewing Company
Porter – Imperial | 9.20%
New Mexico Project Dank
La Cumbre Brewing Co.
IPA – American | 7.50%
New York 4th Anniversary 
Other Half Brewing Company
IPA – New England | 10.00%
North Carolina Citraquench’l
Heist Brewery
IPA – New England | 7.10%
North Dakota Freak Parade
Drekker Brewing Company
IPA – New England | 8.20%
Ohio Appervation
Jackie O’s Pub & Brewery
Stout – American Imperial | 15.00%
Oklahoma Bourbon Paradise
Prairie Artisan Ales
Stout – American Imperial | 13.70%
Oregon Nectarine Premiere
de Garde Brewing
Farmhouse Ale – Saison | 7.10%
Pennsylvania Le Roar Grrrz
Bullfrog Brewery
Wild Ale | 7.20%
Rhode Island The Chosen One
Tilted Barn Brewery
IPA – New England | 8.50%
South Carolina Mexican Cake – Maple Bourbon Barrel-Aged
Westbrook Brewing Co.
Stout – American Imperial | 10.50%
South Dakota Pile O’ Dirt Porter 
Crow Peak Brewing
Porter – Robust | 6.00%
Tennessee Astronaut Status
Wiseacre Brewing
Stout – American Imperial | 12.20%
Texas Atrial Rubicite
Jester King Brewery
Wild Ale | 5.80%
Utah Big Bad Baptista
Epic Brewing Company
Stout – American Imperial | 11.70%
Vermont Heady Topper
The Alchemist
IPA – New England | 8.00%
Virginia Double Orange Starfish 
Aslin Beer Company
IPA – New England | 8.30%
Washington Coffee Cinnamon B-Bomb
Fremont Brewing Company
Strong Ale – American | 13.00%
West Virginia Devil Anise IPA 
Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company
IPA – American | 6.90%
Wisconsin Black Gold
Central Waters Brewing Co.
Stout – American Imperial | 11.00%
Wyoming 2×4 DIPA
Melvin Brewing / Thai Me Up
IPA – Imperial | 9.90%

Published: October 26, 2022