It’s no secret that Americans love beer. In 2021 alone, the number of craft breweries in the United States increased by over 4 percent — now, over 9,000 craft breweries are fully operational across the country. With the category’s continued growth, we were curious to know how beer tastes vary from state to state.

To determine the best beers in the United States, VinePair consulted Beer Advocate’s top-rated beers from brewers in each state and Washington D.C. In order to be as accurate as possible, only beers with over 100 reviews were considered for each state’s top spot. Interestingly enough, despite low- and no-alcohol beverages increasing in popularity, American beer drinkers still prefer high-ABV brews — 39 states favor beers with 8 percent or more ABV.

Curious to know how your preference in beer compares to your fellow statesmen? Read on to discover the highest-rated beer in each state.