It’s no secret that Americans love beer. In 2021 alone, the number of craft breweries in the United States increased by over 4 percent — now, over 9,000 craft breweries are fully operational across the country. With the category’s continued growth, we were curious to know how beer tastes vary from state to state.
To determine the best beers in the United States, VinePair consulted Beer Advocate’s top-rated beers from brewers in each state and Washington D.C. In order to be as accurate as possible, only beers with over 100 reviews were considered for each state’s top spot. Interestingly enough, despite low- and no-alcohol beverages increasing in popularity, American beer drinkers still prefer high-ABV brews — 39 states favor beers with 8 percent or more ABV.
Curious to know how your preference in beer compares to your fellow statesmen? Read on to discover the highest-rated beer in each state.
|State
|Beer
|Alabama
|Hitchhiker
Good People Brewing Company
IPA – American | 7.40%
|Alaska
|Blessed
Anchorage Brewing Company
Stout – American Imperial | 14%
|Arizona
|White Russian Imperial Stout
Sun Up Brewing Co.
Stout – American Imperial | 9.20%
|Arkansas
|BDCS
Ozark Beer Co.
Stout – American Imperial | 10.20%
|California
|Pliny The Younger
Russian River Brewing Company
IPA – Imperial | 10.25%
|Colorado
|Medianoche – Coconut
WeldWerks Brewing Co.
Stout – American Imperial | 14.10%
|Connecticut
|Fuzzy Baby Ducks
New England Brewing Co.
IPA – New England | 6.20%
|Delaware
|Utopias Barrel-Aged World Wide Stout
Dogfish Head Craft Brewery
Stout – American Imperial | 17.30%
|District of Columbia
|On The Wings Of Armageddon
DC Brau Brewing Co.
IPA – Imperial | 9.20%
|Florida
|Barrel Aged Imperial German Chocolate Cupcake Stout
Angry Chair Brewing
Stout – American Imperial | 11.00%
|Georgia
|Tropicália
Creature Comforts
IPA – America | 6.60%
|Hawaii
|Imperial Coconut Porter
Maui Brewing Co.
Porter – Imperial | 9.40%
|Idaho
|Wake Up Call Imperial Coffee Porter
Grand Teton Brewing Co.
Porter – Imperial | 9.40%
|Illinois
|Bourbon County Brand Coffee Stout
Goose Island Beer Co.
Stout – American Imperial | 12.90%
|Indiana
|Marshmallow Handjee
3 Floyds Brewing Co.
Stout – Russian Imperial | 15.00%
|Iowa
|Kentucky Brunch Brand Stout
Toppling Goliath Brewing Company
Stout – American Imperial | 12.00%
|Kansas
|Old Backus Barleywine
Free State Brewing Co.
Barleywine – American | 10.50%
|Kentucky
|70K
Against The Grain Brewery & Smokehouse
Stout – Sweet / Milk | 13.00%
|Louisiana
|Ghost In The Machine – Double Dry-Hopped
Parish Brewing Company
IPA – New England | 8.50%
|Maine
|Dinner
Maine Beer Company
IPA – Imperial | 8.20%
|Maryland
|Gose Gone Wild
Stillwater Artisanal Ales
Gose | 4.30%
|Massachusetts
|King Julius
Tree House Brewing Company
IPA – New England | 8.30%
|Michigan
|CBS (Canadian Breakfast Stout)
Founders Brewing Company
Stout – American Imperial | 11.30%
|Minnesota
|Nillerzzzzz
Forager Brewing Company
Stout – American Imperial | 14%
|Mississippi
|Crowd Control
Southern Prohibition Brewing
IPA – Imperial | 8.00%
|Missouri
|Abraxas – Barrel-Aged
Prennial Artisan Ales
Stout – American Imperial | 11.00%
|Montana
|Ivan The Terrible Imperial Stout – Barrel-Aged
Big Sky Brewing Company
Stout – Russian Imperial | 11.60%
|Nebraska
|Melange A Trois – Reserve Series Aged In French Oak Chardonnay Barrels
Nebraska Brewing Company Production Brewery & Tap Room
Strong Ale – Belgian Pale | 11.30%
|Nevada
|Disco Ninja
Revision Brewing Company
IPA – New England | 7.00%
|New Hampshire
|Hopulization
Stoneface Brewing Co.
IPA – Imperial | 8.90%
|New Jersey
|Sunday Brunch
Kane Brewing Company
Porter – Imperial | 9.20%
|New Mexico
|Project Dank
La Cumbre Brewing Co.
IPA – American | 7.50%
|New York
|4th Anniversary
Other Half Brewing Company
IPA – New England | 10.00%
|North Carolina
|Citraquench’l
Heist Brewery
IPA – New England | 7.10%
|North Dakota
|Freak Parade
Drekker Brewing Company
IPA – New England | 8.20%
|Ohio
|Appervation
Jackie O’s Pub & Brewery
Stout – American Imperial | 15.00%
|Oklahoma
|Bourbon Paradise
Prairie Artisan Ales
Stout – American Imperial | 13.70%
|Oregon
|Nectarine Premiere
de Garde Brewing
Farmhouse Ale – Saison | 7.10%
|Pennsylvania
|Le Roar Grrrz
Bullfrog Brewery
Wild Ale | 7.20%
|Rhode Island
|The Chosen One
Tilted Barn Brewery
IPA – New England | 8.50%
|South Carolina
|Mexican Cake – Maple Bourbon Barrel-Aged
Westbrook Brewing Co.
Stout – American Imperial | 10.50%
|South Dakota
|Pile O’ Dirt Porter
Crow Peak Brewing
Porter – Robust | 6.00%
|Tennessee
|Astronaut Status
Wiseacre Brewing
Stout – American Imperial | 12.20%
|Texas
|Atrial Rubicite
Jester King Brewery
Wild Ale | 5.80%
|Utah
|Big Bad Baptista
Epic Brewing Company
Stout – American Imperial | 11.70%
|Vermont
|Heady Topper
The Alchemist
IPA – New England | 8.00%
|Virginia
|Double Orange Starfish
Aslin Beer Company
IPA – New England | 8.30%
|Washington
|Coffee Cinnamon B-Bomb
Fremont Brewing Company
Strong Ale – American | 13.00%
|West Virginia
|Devil Anise IPA
Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company
IPA – American | 6.90%
|Wisconsin
|Black Gold
Central Waters Brewing Co.
Stout – American Imperial | 11.00%
|Wyoming
|2×4 DIPA
Melvin Brewing / Thai Me Up
IPA – Imperial | 9.90%