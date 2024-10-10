The Highest-Rated Beer in Every State (2024) [MAP]

2023 was a tough year for the American brewing industry, with overall beer production and imports down 5 percent year-over-year. But despite the doom and gloom surrounding the future of beer, Americans are still drinking their fair share of the stuff. According to beer shipment data and U.S. Census population statistics, stateside drinkers of legal age purchased an estimated 24 gallons of beer, malt-based beverages, and cider per person in 2023. And in terms of consumption, Americans take down an average of 6.5 billion gallons of beer per year.
With so many brews available for purchase — and the craft segment increasing its share of the overall market — residents of each state are sure to demonstrate some favoritism. So, we consulted Beer Advocate’s list of top-rated beers from breweries in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., to find out what some of these favorites are. As a baseline, the only beers that were considered were those with over 100 ratings on the platform.
In what will likely come as no surprise, IPAs — the most popular craft beer style — claim the top spot in 21 states. Stouts aren’t far behind, though, with 19 states claiming the style as their highest-rated brew. Beyond the styles most preferred by drinkers, this list illuminates Americans’ tendency to lean into boozier brews: 25 of the 51 best beers are brewed at imperial strength.
Curious to see what beer is most preferred in your neck of the woods? Read on to discover the highest-rated beer in each state, according to Beer Advocate.
Ed. Note: The ratings cutoff was based on data from each state’s Top-Rated Beer page and not the beer’s profile page, which may be lower, in some cases.
|State
|Beer
|Alabama
|Hitchhiker
Good People Brewing Company
IPA – American | 7.40%
|Alaska
|Blessed
Anchorage Brewing Company
Stout – American Imperial | 15.50%
|Arizona
|White Russian Imperial Stout
Sun Up Brewing Co.
Stout – American Imperial | 9.20%
|Arkansas
|BDCS
Ozark Beer Co.
Stout – Sweet / Milk | 10.20%
|California
|Pliny The Younger
Russian River Brewing Company
IPA – Imperial | 10.25%
|Colorado
|Leaner
Casey Brewing & Blending and Barrel Cellar
Saison | 8.00%
|Connecticut
|Locust Reign
New England Brewing Co.
IPA – New England | 8.20%
|Delaware
|World Wide Stout – Utopias Barrel-Aged
Dogfish Head Craft Brewery
Stout – American Imperial | 17.30%
|District of Columbia
|On The Wings Of Armageddon
DC Brau Brewing Co.
IPA – Imperial | 9.20%
|Florida
|Hunahpu’s Imperial Stout – Double Barrel Aged
Cigar City Brewing
Stout – American Imperial | 11.00%
|Georgia
|Tropicália
Creature Comforts
IPA – American | 6.60%
|Hawaii
|Imperial Coconut Porter
Maui Brewing Co.
Porter – Imperial | 9.40%
|Idaho
|5 O’Clock Shadow – Spring
Grand Teton Brewing Co.
Schwarzbier | 7.60%
|Illinois
|Double Barrel V.S.O.J.
Revolution Brewing
Barleywine – English | 16.80%
|Indiana
|Marshmallow Handjee
3 Floyds Brewing Co.
Stout – Russian Imperial | 15.00%
|Iowa
|Kentucky Brunch Brand Stout
Toppling Goliath Brewing Company
Stout – American Imperial | 12.00%
|Kansas
|Old Backus Barleywine
Free State Brewing Co.
Barleywine – American | 10.50%
|Kentucky
|70K
Against the Grain Brewery & Smokehouse
Stout – Sweet / Milk | 13.00%
|Louisiana
|Ghost In The Machine – Double Dry-Hopped
Parish Brewing Company
IPA – New England | 8.50%
|Maine
|Dinner
Maine Beer Company
IPA – Imperial | 8.20%
|Maryland
|Hyde
RAR Brewing (Real Ale Revival)
IPA – New England | 6.40%
|Massachusetts
|King Julius
Tree House Brewing Company
IPA – New England | 8.20%
|Michigan
|CBS (Canadian Breakfast Stout)
Founders Brewing Company
Stout – American Imperial | 11.70%
|Minnesota
|Nillerzzzzz
Forager Brewing Company
Stout – American Imperial | 14.00%
|Mississippi
|Crowd Control
Southern Prohibition Brewing
IPA – Imperial | 8.00%
|Missouri
|Abraxas – Barrel-Aged
Perennial Artisan Ales
Stout – American Imperial | 12.80%
|Montana
|Ivan the Terrible Imperial Stout – Barrel-Aged
Big Sky Brewing Company
Stout – Russian Imperial | 11.60%
|Nebraska
|Melange A Trois – Reserve Series Aged In French Oak Chardonnay Barrels
Nebraska Brewing Company Production Brewery & Tap Room
Strong Ale – Belgian Pale | 11.30%
|Nevada
|Disco Ninja
Revision Brewing Company
IPA – New England | 7.00%
|New Hampshire
|IPA
Stoneface Brewing Co.
IPA – American | 7.20%
|New Jersey
|Sunday Brunch
Kane Brewing Company
Porter – Imperial | 9.20%
|New Mexico
|Project Dank
La Cumbre Brewing Co.
IPA – American | 7.50%
|New York
|4th Anniversary
Other Half Brewing Company
IPA – New England | 10.00%
|North Carolina
|Citraquench’l
Heist Brewery
IPA – New England | 7.10%
|North Dakota
|Freak Parade
Drekker Brewing Company
IPA – New England | 8.20%
|Ohio
|Appervation
Jackie O’s Brewpub
Stout – American Imperial | 15.00%
|Oklahoma
|Bourbon Paradise
Prairie Artisan Ales
Stout – American Imperial | 13.70%
|Oregon
|Nectarine Premiere
de Garde Brewing
Saison | 7.10%
|Pennsylvania
|Grande Negro Voodoo Papi – Bourbon Barrel-Aged
Voodoo Brewing Company
Stout – American Imperial | 12.00%
|Rhode Island
|The Chosen One
Tilted Barn Brewery
IPA – New England | 8.50%
|South Carolina
|Mexican Coffee Cake
Westbrook Brewing Co.
Stout – American Imperial | 10.50%
|South Dakota
|Pile O’ Dirt Porter
Crow Peak Brewing
Porter – Robust | 6.00%
|Tennessee
|Astronaut Status
Wiseacre Brewing – Broad Ave OG
Stout – American Imperial | 12.20%
|Texas
|Atrial Rubicite
Jester King Brewery
Wild Ale | 5.00%
|Utah
|Big Bad Baptista
Epic Brewing Company
Stout – American Imperial | 11.70%
|Vermont
|Heady Topper
The Alchemist
IPA – Imperial | 8.00%
|Virginia
|Double Orange Starfish
Aslin Beer Company
IPA – New England | 8.30%
|Washington
|Coffee Cinnamon B-Bomb
Fremont Brewing Company
Strong Ale – American | 13.00%
|West Virginia
|Devil Anse IPA
Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company
IPA – American | 6.90%
|Wisconsin
|Black Gold
Central Waters Brewing Co.
Stout – American Imperial | 14.00%
|Wyoming
|2×4 DIPA
Melvin Brewing
IPA – Imperial | 9.90%
*Image retrieved from anaumenko via stock.adobe.com