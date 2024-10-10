The Highest-Rated Beer in Every State (2024) [MAP]

2023 was a tough year for the American brewing industry, with overall beer production and imports down 5 percent year-over-year. But despite the doom and gloom surrounding the future of beer, Americans are still drinking their fair share of the stuff. According to beer shipment data and U.S. Census population statistics, stateside drinkers of legal age purchased an estimated 24 gallons of beer, malt-based beverages, and cider per person in 2023. And in terms of consumption, Americans take down an average of 6.5 billion gallons of beer per year.

With so many brews available for purchase — and the craft segment increasing its share of the overall market — residents of each state are sure to demonstrate some favoritism. So, we consulted Beer Advocate’s list of top-rated beers from breweries in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., to find out what some of these favorites are. As a baseline, the only beers that were considered were those with over 100 ratings on the platform.

In what will likely come as no surprise, IPAs — the most popular craft beer style — claim the top spot in 21 states. Stouts aren’t far behind, though, with 19 states claiming the style as their highest-rated brew. Beyond the styles most preferred by drinkers, this list illuminates Americans’ tendency to lean into boozier brews: 25 of the 51 best beers are brewed at imperial strength.

Curious to see what beer is most preferred in your neck of the woods? Read on to discover the highest-rated beer in each state, according to Beer Advocate.

Ed. Note: The ratings cutoff was based on data from each state’s Top-Rated Beer page and not the beer’s profile page, which may be lower, in some cases.

