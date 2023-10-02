The Highest Rated Beer In Every State (2023) [MAP]

With over 331 million people living in the United States, it comes as no surprise that there is a copious amount of beer consumed here every year. Americans consume over 6.4 billion — yes billion with a B — gallons of beer annually, blowing the consumption of wine and spirits out of the water. And with so many brews consumed and with the number of U.S. breweries at an all-time high, each state is bound to have a brew that emerges as a clear favorite.
In order to determine Americans’ favorite beers, VinePair consulted Beer Advocate’s list of top-rated beers from breweries in all 50 states and Washington D.C. To keep projections as accurate as possible, only beers with over 100 ratings from Beer Advocate users were considered as the contenders for each state’s top dog. Surprisingly, despite the IPAs dominance at craft breweries far and wide, only 19 states have an IPA as their highest-rated brew — an exact tie with the Imperial Stout.
Curious to know how your beer preferences measure up to the rest of your home state? Read on to discover the highest-rated beer in each state.
Ed. Note: The ratings cutoff was based on data from each state’s Top Rated Beer page, not the beer’s profile page, which in some cases may be lower.
|State
|Beer
|Alabama
|Hitchhiker
Good People Brewing Company
IPA – American | 7.40%
|Alaska
|Blessed
Anchorage Brewing Company
Stout – American Imperial | 15.50%
|Arizona
|White Russian Imperial Stout
Sun Up Brewing Co.
Stout – American Imperial | 9.20%
|Arkansas
|BDCS
Ozark Beer Co.
Stout – Sweet / Milk | 10.20%
|California
|Pliny The Younger
Russian River Brewing Company
IPA – Imperial | 10.25%
|Colorado
|Leaner
Casey Brewing & Blending and Barrel Cellar
Saison | 8.00%
|Connecticut
|Locust Reign
New England Brewing Co.
IPA – New England | 8.20%
|Delaware
|Utopias Barrel-Aged World Wide Stout
Dogfish Head Craft Brewery
Stout – American Imperial | 17.30%
|District of Columbia
|On The Wings Of Armageddon
DC Brau Brewing Co.
IPA – Imperial | 9.20%
|Florida
|Hunahpu’s Imperial Stout – Double Barrel Aged
Cigar City Brewing
Stout – American Imperial | 11.00%
|Georgia
|Tropicália
Creature Comforts
IPA – America | 6.60%
|Hawaii
|Imperial Coconut Porter
Maui Brewing Co.
Porter – Imperial | 9.40%
|Idaho
|5 O’Clock Shadow – Spring
Grand Teton Brewing Co.
Porter – Imperial | 7.50%
|Illinois
|Bourbon County Brand Coffee Stout
Goose Island Beer Co.
Stout – American Imperial | 13.20%
|Indiana
|Marshmallow Handjee
3 Floyds Brewing Co.
Stout – Russian Imperial | 15.00%
|Iowa
|Kentucky Brunch Brand Stout
Toppling Goliath Brewing Company
Stout – American Imperial | 12.00%
|Kansas
|Old Backus Barleywine
Free State Brewing Co.
Barleywine – American | 10.50%
|Kentucky
|70K
Against the Grain Brewery & Smokehouse
Stout – Sweet / Milk | 13.00%
|Louisiana
|Ghost In The Machine – Double Dry-Hopped
Parish Brewing Company
IPA – New England | 8.50%
|Maine
|Dinner
Maine Beer Company
IPA – Imperial | 8.20%
|Maryland
|Hyde
RAR Brewing (Real Ale Revival)
IPA – New England | 6.40%
|Massachusetts
|King Julius
Tree House Brewing Company
IPA – New England | 8.20%
|Michigan
|CBS (Canadian Breakfast Stout)
Founders Brewing Company
Stout – American Imperial | 11.30%
|Minnesota
|Nillerzzzzz
Forager Brewing Company
Stout – American Imperial | 14.00%
|Mississippi
|Crowd Control
Southern Prohibition Brewing
IPA – Imperial | 8.00%
|Missouri
|Abraxas – Barrel-Aged
Prennial Artisan Ales
Stout – American Imperial | 11.00%
|Montana
|Ivan the Terrible Imperial Stout – Barrel-Aged
Big Sky Brewing Company
Stout – Russian Imperial | 11.60%
|Nebraska
|Melange A Trois – Reserve Series Aged In French Oak Chardonnay Barrels
Nebraska Brewing Company Production Brewery & Tap Room
Strong Ale – Belgian Pale | 11.30%
|Nevada
|Disco Ninja
Revision Brewing Company
IPA – New England | 7.00%
|New Hampshire
|RIS
Stoneface Brewing Co.
Stout – Russian Imperial | 9.50%
|New Jersey
|Sunday Brunch
Kane Brewing Company
Porter – Imperial | 9.20%
|New Mexico
|Project Dank
La Cumbre Brewing Co.
IPA – American | 7.50%
|New York
|4th Anniversary
Other Half Brewing Company
IPA – New England | 10.00%
|North Carolina
|Citraquench’l
Heist Brewery
IPA – New England | 7.10%
|North Dakota
|Freak Parade
Drekker Brewing Company
IPA – New England | 8.20%
|Ohio
|Appervation
Jackie O’s Pub & Brewery
Stout – American Imperial | 15.00%
|Oklahoma
|Bourbon Paradise
Prairie Artisan Ales
Stout – American Imperial | 13.70%
|Oregon
|Nectarine Premiere
de Garde Brewing
Farmhouse Ale – Saison | 7.10%
|Pennsylvania
|Le Roar Grrrz
Bullfrog Brewery
Wild Ale | 7.20%
|Rhode Island
|The Chosen One
Tilted Barn Brewery
IPA – New England | 8.50%
|South Carolina
|Mexican Coffee Cake
Westbrook Brewing Co.
Stout – American Imperial | 10.50%
|South Dakota
|Pile O’ Dirt Porter
Crow Peak Brewing
Porter – Robust | 6.00%
|Tennessee
|Astronaut Status
Wiseacre Brewing – Broad Ave OG
Stout – American Imperial | 12.20%
|Texas
|Atrial Rubicite
Jester King Brewery
Wild Ale | 5.80%
|Utah
|Big Bad Baptista
Epic Brewing Company
Stout – American Imperial | 11.70%
|Vermont
|Heady Topper
The Alchemist
IPA – New England | 8.00%
|Virginia
|Double Orange Starfish
Aslin Beer Company
IPA – New England | 8.30%
|Washington
|Coffee Cinnamon B-Bomb
Fremont Brewing Company
Strong Ale – American | 13.00%
|West Virginia
|Porter
Big Timber Brewing
Porter – American | 6.50%
|Wisconsin
|Black Gold
Central Waters Brewing Co.
Stout – American Imperial | 11.00%
|Wyoming
|2×4 DIPA
Melvin Brewing
IPA – Imperial | 9.90%
*Image retrieved from fotofabrika – stock.adobe.com