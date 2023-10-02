The Highest Rated Beer In Every State (2023) [MAP]

With over 331 million people living in the United States, it comes as no surprise that there is a copious amount of beer consumed here every year. Americans consume over 6.4 billion — yes billion with a B — gallons of beer annually, blowing the consumption of wine and spirits out of the water. And with so many brews consumed and with the number of U.S. breweries at an all-time high, each state is bound to have a brew that emerges as a clear favorite.

In order to determine Americans’ favorite beers, VinePair consulted Beer Advocate’s list of top-rated beers from breweries in all 50 states and Washington D.C. To keep projections as accurate as possible, only beers with over 100 ratings from Beer Advocate users were considered as the contenders for each state’s top dog. Surprisingly, despite the IPAs dominance at craft breweries far and wide, only 19 states have an IPA as their highest-rated brew — an exact tie with the Imperial Stout.

Curious to know how your beer preferences measure up to the rest of your home state? Read on to discover the highest-rated beer in each state.



Ed. Note: The ratings cutoff was based on data from each state’s Top Rated Beer page, not the beer’s profile page, which in some cases may be lower.



