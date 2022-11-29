Have a Ball This Holiday Season With BuzzBallz

In 13 years, the forward-thinking, premixed cocktail brand BuzzBallz has managed to create a product as bold and refreshing as its name, long before single-serve cocktails were en vogue. With a 15 percent ABV and unique spherical packaging perfect for beach days and holiday stocking stuffers alike, the woman-owned company has grown into the top-selling single-serve cocktail brand in the U.S.

It all began around 2009 when Plano, Texas, high school teacher Merrilee Kick was lounging by her pool, yearning for a fun, no-fuss cocktail to get her through the stress of grading papers — something convenient, durable, and tasty.

This need sparked the idea for Kick’s MBA thesis, a degree her school district offered to pay for as she was teaching, and thus created a product that would forever change the course of her life, not to mention the entire ready-to-drink/canned cocktail industry. “About six months after that, I started the process of getting all the permits and approvals, then I launched the company and had my first sale to Southern Glazer’s Wholesale in Dallas,” Kick shares in a 2021 interview with Biz TV. “It just kind of snowballed from there.”

Now, with dozens of awards, international distribution, and even 121 million views of consumer-generated videos mentioning the brand on TikTok, BuzzBallz is a force to be reckoned with in the ready-to-drink cocktail category. Better yet? The accessibility of BuzzBallz means a delicious cocktail — whether it’s for you or a gift for a loved one — is only a moment away.

There’s a Reason Why Everyone Is Buzzing

When formulating ideas for the brand’s packaging, Kick was inspired by a spherical glass votive in her Texas home, with the pop-top idea coming from a tennis ball can she spotted at a local sporting goods store. The brand’s specialty plastic balls now inspire many crafty projects after the drinks are enjoyed, the most popular being holiday decorations such as repurposed Christmas bulbs with lights strung through, as well as homemade ornaments offering a sweet-treat-turned-festive pop of color to get you in the spirit.

It’s not just the look that’s decidedly more modern, either. Thanks to BuzzBallz’s commitment to sustainability, the company has partnered with TerraCycle®, an innovative recycling company that has become a global leader in recycling mixed materials packaging. With TerraCycle, the BuzzBallz team strongly urges their consumers to participate in the program and send their empty containers to be recycled.

Being the only woman-owned joint distillery, winery, and brewery in the United States bears major responsibility, but luckily Kick has the support of her two sons, Alex and Andrew, who have joined the BuzzBallz team as president and vice president alongside their mother. “What you see is what you get,” shares Alex in a past interview with Fox 4 News, on working with his mother. “She holds nothing back and that’s what makes her special.”

Holiday-Ready Flavors and More

BuzzBallz is a reputable cocktail brand that has a wide range of flavors (that are all gluten-free and kosher-certified!) such as Tequila ’Rita, Strawberry ’Rita, Choc Tease, Lotta Colada, PeachBallz, Forbidden Apple, Chili Mango, and even flavors perfectly suited for the holiday season, such as the dinner party-approved Cran Blaster or the Espresso Martini with its aromatic, deep java flavor and a hint of sweetness. With availability in most major grocery and convenience stores, your favorite flavor is never far away.

Eggnog, the latest flavor, is available in classic spirits-based BuzzBallz Cocktails — find it at most major liquor stores — and wine-based BuzzBallz Chillers. Chillers will be available nationally in major grocery and convenience stores for the upcoming holiday season, taking a more authentic-tasting boozy spin on a cozy classic.

“We found most of the premade eggnog with alcohol to be somewhat harsh,” Charles Irvin, vice president of research and development, says. “We played around quite a bit with different spice and cream ratios, but ultimately came up with cocktails that we thought made eggnog better.”

With perfect pairings for every season and occasion, BuzzBallz is especially ideal for holiday gifting, providing friends and loved ones with a fun and boozy treat, just in time for the holiday party season.

Reinvent your holiday happy hour with these seasonal recipes:

Vanilla Affogato Cocktail

Serves: 1

Ingredients:

1 scoop of vanilla ice cream

1 BuzzBallz Espresso Martini Cocktail

3 cubes of ice

Coffee beans to garnish (optional)

Instructions:

In a blender, blend all of the ingredients until smooth. Pour the mixture into a coupe glass or cocktail glass of choice. Top with coffee beans, if a garnish is desired.

Chocolate Chai Cocktail

Serves: 1

Ingredients:

Powdered chai blend (enough for one serving)

½ BuzzBallz Choc Tease

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon ground nutmeg

Instructions:

Pour your powdered chai blend into a mug. Pour the BuzzBallz Choc Tease and vanilla extract over the mix. Mix in all of the ingredients until the cinnamon, nutmeg, and chai mix have dissolved.

This article is sponsored by BuzzBallz.