No Matter How You Halloween, There’s a Cocktail for That

We all have our Halloween vibe of choice, from spooky to scary to sexy, and all points in between. And this Halloween, why not embrace that vibe in cocktail form? These libations all have a seasonal twist and a specific theme, but they’ll taste as good in April as they do in October.

For Those Just Here for the Candy: The Whiskey Sour Gummy

Who doesn’t love a day of the year that not only permits gorging on candy but encourages it? You can enjoy this Whiskey Sour Gummy while also indulging your sweet tooth — or in this case, perhaps it’s your sweet and sour tooth?

Ingredients

1.5 ounces Bulleit Bourbon

0.75 ounce freshly squeezed lemon juice

0.5 ounce simple syrup

1 egg white (optional)

Sour gummy garnish

Instructions

Combine bourbon, lemon juice, simple syrup, and egg white (optional) in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake vigorously for 15-30 seconds until blended and cold. Strain into an ice-filled rocks glass. Garnish with sour gummies, either on a toothpick or floating free in the glass. Serves 1.

For Hosting a Horror Movie Night: The Black Margarita

Jack-o-lanterns, skeletons, and a horror movie or two are all required fixtures of a Halloween party, but to really up your hosting cred, you need a cocktail that looks spooky and tastes delicious. That’s where this tasty and terrifying tequila drink, the Black Margarita, comes in.

Ingredients

1.5 ounces Don Julio Blanco Tequila

1 ounce orange liqueur

0.5 ounce freshly squeezed lime juice

6-8 blackberries

Red, blue and green food coloring (optional)

Lime wheel garnish (optional)

Instructions

Muddle blackberries in a cocktail shaker, then add tequila, orange liqueur, and lime juice, along with plenty of ice. If you want to make it darker still, add several drops of the red, green, and blue food coloring. Shake vigorously for 15-30 seconds until blended and cold. Strain into a Margarita glass. Float the lime wheel to garnish. Serves 1.

For Those Who Get in the Spooky Spirit: The Vampire’s Blood & Sand Cocktail

We all have our spooky side, and what better time of year to run wild with it? So lean into those vampire vibes with a Vampire’s Blood & Sand Cocktail that’s delicious any day of the year, but especially on Halloween. Its delightfully red color makes it the ultimate drink for Draculas-in-training.

Ingredients

0.75 ounce Johnnie Walker Red Blended Scotch Whisky

0.75 ounce sweet vermouth

0.75 ounce cherry brandy

0.75 ounce orange juice, preferably fresh-squeezed

Orange peel twist garnish

Plastic spider garnish

Instructions

Combine whisky, cherry brandy, sweet vermouth, and orange juice in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake vigorously for 15-30 seconds until blended and cold and strain into a chilled coupe glass. Garnish with an orange twist and plastic spiders. Serves 1.

For A Smoking Hot Costume: The Smoking Hot Whiskey Mule

Whether you’re donning a catsuit or chaps or dressed as a sultry nurse, some of us just want to look hot on All Hallow’s Eve. This decidedly adult Smoking Hot Whiskey Mule will complement that sexy look — and it tastes as good as it looks.

Ingredients

1.5 ounces Crown Royal Fine Deluxe Blended Canadian Whisky

0.75 ounce apple juice or apple cider (non-alcoholic)

3-4 ounces ginger ale or ginger beer

1 cinnamon stick

Apple slice garnish

Instructions

Light the cinnamon stick so it starts smoking and set aside on a heatproof surface. Place a large rocks glass over the stick and allow to infuse for 3 minutes. Once finished, turn the glass over and add a single large ice cube. Add the whisky and apple juice/cider and top off with ginger beer/ale. Garnish with apple slice(s) and place the cinnamon stick on the rim or in the glass with the smoking end sticking out. Serves 1.

For Staying In: The Classic Dry Martini

Hey, there are some years when you’re just not feeling the Halloween vibe. So if you’re going to bag the hocus-pocus, you might as well go the other way and get seriously sophisticated in the form of a Classic Dry Martini, served up with olives or a twist. Whether you prefer gin or vodka, it’s your call. Just make sure it’s cold, and that goes for the glass as well as the booze — stick yours in the freezer for a good half-hour or so before making the drinks.

Ingredients

1.5 ounces Tanqueray London Dry Gin or Ketel One Vodka

0.5 ounce dry vermouth for gin, 0.25 ounce for Vodka

Dash orange bitters (for gin, optional)

Lemon peel twist garnish or olive garnish

Instructions

Chill a Martini glass in the freezer for about 30 minutes. Combine gin or vodka, vermouth, and orange bitters (optional) in a cocktail shaker with ice. Stir well for about a minute until the mixture is diluted and cold. Strain into a chilled Martini glass. Garnish with a lemon peel twist or olives. Serves 1.

