Give the Gift of Unconventionality With The Prisoner Wine Company

There’s no better way to honor the season than by curating a collection of holiday magic — and by magic, we mean excellent wine. Whether you’re hosting far-flung loved ones or reveling at festive get-togethers, the sound of a cork popping is sure to start any celebration off right.

With The Prisoner Wine Company, opening a bottle of wine becomes more than just the signifier that the party has begun — it’s an invitation to explore rare and genre-bending wines from some of the finest growers in California.

The Prisoner Wine Company rose to prominence with its flagship wine, The Prisoner Red Blend, which shattered perceptions of California wines over two decades ago. Today, it stands as the portfolio of five distinct wine brands — The Prisoner, Unshackled, SALDO, Blindfold, and Domaine Curry — all anchored in the progressive ethos that defined its inaugural wine.

Across all labels, The Prisoner Wine Company showcases the blending expertise of its winemakers. Their blends bring together exceptional fruit sourced through partnerships with remarkable growers, carefully chosen from throughout California’s premier regions. The result is captivating wines that boldly challenge tradition.

To take part in this red blend revolution, look no further than The Prisoner Wine Company’s 2023 Holiday Case Sale. Mix and match bold reds and whites from across the portfolio for a tailored collection, perfect for both you and your loved ones.

Thoughtfully Curate Your Wine Collection

Discover what each of the brands under The Prisoner Wine Company portfolio has to offer with The Prisoner Wine Company’s Holiday Case Sale — the season’s largest savings event. Craft your personalized case with a curated selection, choosing from best-selling iconic and exclusive wines from The Prisoner, lesser-known varietals made with experimental winemaking techniques from SALDO, white wines sourced from the Sonoma Coast from Blindfold, and Unshackled’s lineup of red, white, and sparkling wines that break from tradition to elevate your holiday. Whether creating a diverse array or stocking up on your preferred red or white blend, this case sale offering is your opportunity to make the season truly special.

The Prisoner Red Blend, a true crowd-pleaser, is a must-have throughout the colder months. This blend of Zinfandel, Cabernet Sauvignon, Petite Sirah, Syrah, and Charbono is versatile for pairing and approachable, with a taste and flavor profile worthy of its cult-classic status. Or explore beyond the traditional with Unshackled Cabernet Sauvignon, sourced from the Central Coast. This wine is bright, fresh, and fruit-forward, and is enjoyable whether you are newer to wine or a long-time Cabernet drinker. Coupled with a metallic gold label, Unshackled Cabernet Sauvignon is a standout addition to your tablescape.

Experience unconventional white wines like SALDO Chenin Blanc and Blindfold Blanc de Noir. Reflecting Clarksburg’s microclimate, SALDO Chenin Blanc is a balanced wine that combines body with refreshing acidity, a perfect companion for savoring the holidays. Blindfold Blanc de Noir is a stunning, hand-harvested, still white Pinot Noir that introduces a new varietal to your wine rack. Ideal for gifting, Blanc de Noir embodies a winter white wine with its light and crisp character and is housed in a bottle that lives up to its name.

When it comes time to raise a glass in celebration, make sure it’s filled with premium bubbles like the 2018 Unshackled Sparkling or Sparkling Rosé. These festive vintages set the stage for celebration or sparkling-based cocktails, offering a brut-style wine with freshness and floral aromatics, and a sparkling rosé resplendent with notes of stone fruit.

Exclusive Wines, Just in Time

For those in the market for something that is not only distinctive but also hard to come by, the Holiday Case Sale provides access to coveted limited-release, small-production wines from The Prisoner and SALDO.

Typically reserved solely for Wine Club members, five of these select bottles are offered during the sale. Each one reflects winemakers’ passion for trying new things, whether that be experimenting with an unexpected style or highlighting rare varietals like Charbono, Syrah, Grenache, and Viognier.

For instance, The Prisoner’s Headlock Charbono is a hidden gem of a wine that showcases a grape variety that was once popular in the old vineyards of Napa Valley. Today, Charbono constitutes less than 1 percent of all grapes grown in the region. The 2021 vintage, sourced from Meyers Vineyard in Calistoga, sips beautifully with notes of ginger spice, cola, and black cherry. Another is SALDO’s Carignan, a release that serves as an introduction to the versatile and lesser-known grape. This wine is sourced from 70-plus-year-old vines at the Pastori Winery vineyard in the Alexander Valley. This is wine in its purest form, with layers of tart fruit and spice coming together to make a structurally complete wine with an electric presence.

To experience distinctive wines like these all year round, consider becoming a member of the wine club. Members get exclusive first access to limited-release bottles like Headlock Charbono and SALDO Carignan, invites to special events, hospitality perks at The Prisoner Wine Company tasting lounge in St. Helena, and so much more.

No matter which distinguished wines you choose, The Prisoner Wine Company allows you to set the table with exclusive bottles, stock up on newfound favorites, check off gift lists, and ensure you’ll always arrive at seasonal soirées with a welcomed gift in hand.

The Prisoner Wine Company Holiday Case Sale runs through Nov. 27, 2023, and offers 20 percent off listed bottles, plus ground shipping is included for orders of a case or more.

This article is sponsored by The Prisoner Wine Company.