The Gift That Keeps on Growing: How Noble Oak and One Tree Planted Give Back This Holiday Season

With the season of warmth, giving, and a bountiful supply of booze approaching, Noble Oak is offering a deal that will make whiskey lovers feel better than ever about every bottle they gift or receive this holiday season.

Back in 2017, when Noble Oak was only just beginning to share its vision of bringing great whiskey to the world, the company partnered with One Tree Planted, a non-profit organization focused on global reforestation, to fulfill the joint mission of revitalizing the Earth by planting trees and building communities. Since forming the partnership while simultaneously growing their companies side by side, One Tree Planted has now planted 40 million trees, with over 750,000 of those trees coming from the Noble Oak partnership alone.

“What makes Noble Oak so special, and why we value our partnership so much, is the fact that sustainability and giving back is deeply ingrained into who they are as a brand,” says Ashley Lamontagne, forest campaign manager at One Tree Planted. “Since the very beginning, they pledged to plant a tree for each bottle sold, something that has made a huge impact in forests around the country. Partnering with a brand that is dedicated to making a difference for our planet has been both inspiring and rewarding.”

For every Noble Oak bottle sold, One Tree Planted has, in turn, planted a — that allows customers not only to enjoy the rich flavor profiles of each sip but to feel genuinely good about doing it.

May Your Days Be Merry, Bright, and Boozy

With a variety of high-quality whiskey options, each aged in new, charred American white oak barrels for a minimum of one year before being uniquely finished, a bottle of Noble Oak is the perfect gift for both spirit lovers and the environmentally conscious. Bonus: Noble Oak is easily accessible online and in various stores, bars, and restaurants in your community; a bottle of Noble Oak is the perfect addition for those looking to spice up their gift guide this winter.

Take the Double Oak Rye. This whiskey is finished with port wine staves, which impart both a unique mahogany tone to the spirit, as well as tasting notes of sweet brown sugar and maple syrup, green pepper, and grass, and closes with austere rye grainy spice. Its unique flavor has garnered many accolades, including a place in the top 100 spirits at the Ultimate Spirits Challenge with 97/100 points and earning gold at both the Sip Awards and the San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

Or choose the Double Oak Bourbon, also an award-winning bourbon, finished with sherry oak sourced by the master of wood at Edrington, featuring hints of vanilla that give way to warm spices and dried fruits, and is finished with lingering flavors of wood and cherry.

Whether sipped alone or paired with complementary ingredients for your upcoming family gathering or Friendsgiving celebration, the complex yet balanced flavor profiles of each bottle of whiskey mix seamlessly to spice up any of your go-to holiday cocktail recipes. Noble Oak has even offered its own spin on classic cocktails such as The Noble Cacao Cocktail, All Spice, No Bite, Oakspresso Martini, Berry Bourbon Smash, and many more festive concoctions sure to please even the pickiest of relatives.

Award-Winning Whiskey That Gives Back

One Tree Planted partners with local tree planting organizations that best understand the specific need of each community, which has allowed Noble Oak to uphold its mission by taking part in large-scale partnership projects that have spanned from forest fire restoration in California to habitat preservation in national forests. In addition, Noble Oak has also supported One Tree Planted urban forestry initiatives through its partnerships with The Giving Grove, The Common Orchard Project, and Green Umbrella, to name a few, which focus on improving equitable access to green spaces and all of the benefits those spaces contain, such as providing access to fresh produce, improving local air quality, reducing the heat island effect, and preventing flooding.

The partnership plans to take it even further this year, fully embracing the holiday spirit while emphasizing the mission that, at the end of the day, it’s not what you get — it’s what you give.

“This holiday season, in addition to the usual tree-per-bottle donation, Noble Oak is giving consumers a chance to gift a second tree planted to someone special via QR codes on seasonal neckers and displays,” Lamontagne says. “Not only are you giving your friends and loved ones an incredible whiskey, but you are also giving them a tree planted as part of a restoration project in the U.S. They can know that while the whiskey will be loved and enjoyed at the moment, the trees planted from that whiskey will have a lasting impact on nature, habitats, and communities for years to come.”

To see what giving back tastes like, try out the recipe below.

Ingredients

2 ounces Noble Oak Bourbon

½ ounce St. Elizabeth Allspice Dram

½ ounce fresh lemon juice

1 bar spoon fig paste or spread

2 dashes Angostura aromatic bitters

Method

Combine the above ingredients in a shaking glass or tin and add ice. Seal vessel and shake all ingredients vigorously for 15-30 seconds. Double strain into a chilled cocktail glass and garnish with an anise star. Cheers!

This article is sponsored by Noble Oak.