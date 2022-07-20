From Field to Glass with PATRÓN Episode #6: Making the Tequila Cocktails of PATRÓN

This video is part of a series, highlighting the importance of naturally perfect and authentic tequila, partnered by PATRÓN. Discover more at The World of PATRÓN.

In From Field to Glass with PATRÓN, Co-founder and CEO Adam Teeter and Editor in Chief Joanna Sciarrino head to the exclusive Hacienda PATRÓN in Jalisco, Mexico to get an inside look at how their range of premium tequilas are made, from harvesting and cooking agave, to distilling, aging, and bottling the liquid.

In the final episode, Adam and Joanna head to the Hacienda PATRÓN Copper Bar for a lesson in cocktail-making with Jose Luis Gutierrez Ibarra, PATRÓN Tequila Ambassador Latin America and Caribbean, and Oskar Murillo, Head Mixologist at Hacienda PATRÓN. They talk about why a Silver & Soda is the best way to enjoy the true flavors of tequila, shake up simply perfect PATRÓN cocktails, and more.

Find the full series of From Field to Glass with PATRÓN in The World of PATRÓN here!