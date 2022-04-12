Ask any millennial or Gen Z woman, myself included, where she found that meme, heard that joke, or got that news, and the odds are good she’ll say Betches.

Boasting a community of 48 million, Betches is both an entertainment company and bona fide news source, serving up a diverse range of content that encompasses commentary on everything from pop culture to politics, as well as hosting articles, podcasts, social media, newsletters — and now, best of all, offering a delicious and drinkable product.

Enter: Faux Pas, a canned cocktail co-created and co-branded by the sharp and funny female-led media brand in partnership with Spirit of Gallo, the spirits arm of esteemed global wine leader E. & J. Gallo.

Betches may not have predicted this development in its “Blame it on Retrograde” newsletter, but the stars were perfectly aligned for the birth of Faux Pas, as both Gallo and Betches had each independently been looking to do something new and exciting in the canned-cocktail realm. And when the two companies connected, well, it was a match made in happy-hour heaven.

Made with real tequila and vodka and ringing in at a pregame-perfect 8 percent, Faux Pas comes in four flavors, classics with a “betchy” twist, that are as fun and refreshing as Betches’ unfiltered feminist perspective: Grapefruit & Orange Tequila Soda, Lemon & Mint Vodka Soda, Bartlett Pear Vodka Mule, and Spicy Mango Margarita. Much like Betches’ content — real, humorous and unfiltered — the cocktails are completely devoid of artificial flavors while also being gluten-free. And because it’s not just about substance but style, each can is also a content delivery system, featuring a witty description crafted in the brand’s signature voice. For example, Faux Pas is “Best Served Cold (like a ‘K’ text)” and “Tastes as good as blocking your ex feels.”

On the forefront of all things cool, with a shameless appreciation for a bit of a bibulous lifestyle (one branch of the brand is actually called When’s Happy Hour? and merch that includes a wine glass that says, “‘WORKING FROM HOME’”), it wasn’t a matter of whether Betches would enter this world but when. Of the brand’s audience, 90 percent are between the ages of 21 and 44, and 97 percent of Betches consumers surveyed are alcohol drinkers. So it makes perfect sense that business-savvy Betches’ first foray into this industry would be in the ready-to-drink category, which has reportedly experienced incredible growth and is predicted to be even bigger than spirits and wine (combined!) by 2024.

Beyond having an audience consisting largely of millennial women, Betches was founded by them, and as part of this demographic myself, I imagine the founders and I have fairly similar drinking histories and tastes that have similarly evolved (and definitely matured). Over the last decade, we’ve enjoyed sweet, slushy, and hashtag-heavy moments. We’ve spent lazy summer evenings on hip patios, surrounded by other sundress-wearing women sipping spritzes. And we survived summer 2020 thanks to plastic-pouched to-go cocktails, purchased to support our favorite local bars.

All of these drinks made sense in the moment — and they were definitely enjoyed at the time — but come 2022, I imagine that the women behind Betches were looking for something new. They wanted to sip a little better and spend a little smarter. And with the help of Spirit of Gallo, they created Faux Pas as the quite literal solution.

Imagine a flavor that’s fun but not fake, in packaging that’s chic without being boring, a drink that’s refreshing, affordable, portable, and versatile. Ideally, the product can be lazily lapped up at the beach, brought to a family BBQ, or sipped on the sofa while watching the latest episode of “The Bachelor.” As a 33-year-old woman, that is my cocktail criteria, and I’m excited to share that Faux Pas checks all my beverage boxes, and it seems exactly what Betches is aiming for.

“We’re excited to introduce Faux Pas to our audience because we made it specifically for them,” Jordana Abraham, Betches’ chief innovation officer, said in a statement. “[We] are especially proud to create an alcoholic beverage that we feel appeals to women the way no other drink in the market does.”



When it came to bringing this vision to life, Gallo proved to be the perfect partner. The largest family-owned winery in the United States has been delivering delicious sips, new collaborations, and exciting endeavors for nearly 90 years. Plus, as the creators of High Noon Hard Seltzer, clearly Gallo’s got great taste. Spirit of Gallo prides itself on innovation and partnerships — both of which are perfectly exemplified with the launch of Faux Pas. Betches and Spirit of Gallo collaborated throughout all elements of Faux Pas’ development, from cocktail selection to packaging design, each company shining with its own strengths, perspectives, and opinions. “Betches has an incredibly deep understanding of their fan base and followers,” said Spirit of Gallo senior director Kim Roberts. “They embody and know the Betches community. Gallo brings our deep knowledge of the spirits industry and route to market, as well as our skills in product development and production.”

Now, back to the Betches. The brand was created back in 2011, and Abraham, along with lifelong friends and co-founders Aleen Dreksler and Samantha Sage, all still helm the company together, and, according to the latter, it’s this sort of relationship that they are celebrating with Faux Pas. It’s a beverage built around a bond and a way of living that’s all about friends, fun, and — like the name and flavors indicate — not taking life, or one’s self, too seriously.

“We’re especially proud to have made a drink that celebrates female friendships grounded in realness and laughing together at our faux pas,” Abraham said.

I’ve followed Betches in its various forms for years, and just as I’ve shared hundreds of its memes over Instagram, I’m looking forward to sharing some Faux Pas Spicy Mango Margaritas with my friends in real life.

And maybe a few Bartlett Pear Vodka Mules, too. We are celebrating, after all.

This article is sponsored by Faux Pas.