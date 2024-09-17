Explore the Roots of Reposado with Herradura® [Infographic]

Casa Herradura has called Amatitán, Jalisco, home for over 150 years. It is here, in the lowlands of Jalisco, where tequila originated and where Casa Herradura’s story began. Legend has it that one of Herradura’s founders, Aurelio López, stumbled upon a horseshoe while walking through the agave fields one day. Taking it as a sign of good luck, he placed a horseshoe symbol on every one of his bottles and gave birth to what would eventually become the name of the brand “Herradura,” which translates to “horseshoe” from Spanish. Back then, the only tequila available was Blanco (silver), an unaged tequila distilled from Blue Weber agave.

As time went by, the tequila industry began experimenting with barrel aging, likely inspired by spirits like whiskey, brandy, and rum, and Añejo tequila was born. Casa Herradura, however, recognized a gap between the earthiness of a Blanco and the sweetness of an Añejo (typically aged from one to three years) and began aging tequila for a shorter period — eleven months. This is how, in 1974, the iconic golden tequila known as Herradura Reposado — “reposado” meaning ”rested” in Spanish — became the liquid we know and love today.

Over the years, Casa Herradura’s production has balanced a respect for traditional production processes with industry-leading innovation. The brand continues to use hand-harvested Blue Weber agave, traditional clay ovens and natural open-air fermentation — a method that allows local citrus yeasts to naturally ferment the agave juices over 72 hours.

Casa Herradura has received numerous environmental recognitions. The distillery’s dedication to environmental sustainability can be seen in its zero-waste-to-landfill facility — over 99 percent of its waste is reused or recycled, including the production of biogas from vinasses — and its commitment to water stewardship.

As Casa Herradura celebrates Herradura Reposado’s 50th anniversary, tequila lovers can join in celebrating this marriage of tradition and innovation with a glass of the iconic amber-color spirit. Its time spent resting in barrels results in complex flavors that showcase cooked agave, as well as elegant notes of vanilla and brown butter — delighting fans since 1974.

This infographic is sponsored by Tequila Herradura.