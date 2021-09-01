When you’re composing a text message and words fail, there’s a surefire way to get your message across: emojis, those small digital icons that represent emotions, objects, and more. It’s hard to imagine a world without them. After all, over 3,500 emojis currently exist, and updates are released regularly.

Whether you’re making plans with a friend for happy hour, sending a birthday text, or checking to see if anyone’s up for a night out, you’ve probably used a drink emoji or two in the process. Most platforms currently have nine alcoholic beverage emojis available at users’ fingertips — representing categories from sake and wine, to beer and cocktails.

Take a walk through time and check out how some of the popular drinks emojis have evolved on both Apple and Android over the years.