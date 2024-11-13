The Drunkest City in Every State [MAP]

It’s no secret that Americans love to drink. Every year, they take down billions — yes, billions — of gallons of booze nationwide in the form of beer, wine, and spirits. While consumption is relatively high across the board — approximately 2.51 gallons of alcohol are consumed per capita annually — some regions are better known for their drinking than others. And thanks to data from independent financial news website 24/7 Wall St, we now know the drunkest cities in every state.

To determine the most intoxicated places in all 50 states, 24/7 Tempo — a subsect of 24/7 Wall St. media company — analyzed data from the 2023 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps, a report compiled by the University of Wisconsin Public Health Institute and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. The organization then singled out the percentage of men and women over the age of 18 who reported either heavy or binge drinking. Each metropolitan area with the highest rate in each state was then selected as the drunkest city.

Some of the drunkest cities aren’t all that shocking. Take Lincoln, Neb., home to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, a Big 10 school known for its robust social scene. In the capital city, 24.1 percent of the over-18 population reports overconsumption. The situation is similar in fellow college town Bloomington, Ind. There, 19.1 percent of people over 18 report heavy or binge drinking.

Other states were much more of a surprise. New Jersey’s drunkest city doesn’t even allow for the sale of alcohol: Ocean City, nestled along the state’s 130-mile coastline, has been a dry town since it was established in 1879 and the manufacture and sale of alcohol has been expressly prohibited since 1909. That clearly hasn’t stopped citizens from imbibing, though, with 23.3 percent of people over the age of 18 reporting excessive consumption.

Curious to find out which city drinks the most in your home state? Keep reading to check out our state-by-state list of the drunkest metropolitan areas in every state.

State City Percentage of Adults Who Drink Excessively Alabama D aphne-Fairhope-Foley 19.0% Alaska A nchorage 21.6% Arizona L ake Havasu City-Kingman 22.3% Arkansas F ayetteville-Springdale-Rogers 18.0% California S anta Rosa-Petaluma 23.2% Colorado F ort Collins 22.2% Connecticut N orwich-New London 20.8% Delaware D over 16.1% Florida H omosassa Springs 21.6% Georgia G ainesville 17.5% Hawaii K ahului-Wailuku-Lahaina 21.5% Idaho L ewiston 20.3% Illinois K ankakee 17.2% Indiana B loomington 19.4% Iowa D ubuque 27.4% Kansas L awrence 20.6% Kentucky L ouisville/Jefferson County 18.1% Louisiana H ouma-Thibodaux 22.7% Maine P ortland-South Portland 20.3% Maryland B altimore-Columbia-Towson 17.1% Massachusetts B arnstable Town 24.2% Michigan B ay City 23.8% Minnesota D uluth 24.2% Mississippi G ulfport-Biloxi 18.3% Missouri Cape Girardeau 20.8% Montana M issoula 24.9% Nebraska L incoln 24.1% Nevada R eno 22.6% New Hampshire M anchester-Nashua 20.7% New Jersey O cean City 23.3% New Mexico A lbuquerque 17.0% New York G lens Falls 22.3% North Carolina W ilmington 20.3% North Dakota B ismarck 23.1% Ohio C olumbus 20.5% Oklahoma E nid 15.2% Oregon B end 22.6% Pennsylvania P ittsburgh 23.0% Rhode Island P rovidence-Warwick 20.0% South Carolina C harleston-North Charleston 21.8% South Dakota R apid City 21.1% Tennessee R ashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin 17.3% Texas S herman-Denison 21.1% Utah S alt Lake City 14.0% Vermont B urlington-South Burlington 20.7% Virginia S taunton 18.9% Washington B ellingham 22.9% West Virginia W heeling 16.8% Wisconsin W ausau-Weston 27.2% Wyoming C asper 19.0%

