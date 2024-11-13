The Drunkest City in Every State [MAP]

It’s no secret that Americans love to drink. Every year, they take down billions — yes, billions — of gallons of booze nationwide in the form of beer, wine, and spirits. While consumption is relatively high across the board — approximately 2.51 gallons of alcohol are consumed per capita annually — some regions are better known for their drinking than others. And thanks to data from independent financial news website 24/7 Wall St, we now know the drunkest cities in every state.

To determine the most intoxicated places in all 50 states, 24/7 Tempo — a subsect of 24/7 Wall St. media company — analyzed data from the 2023 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps, a report compiled by the University of Wisconsin Public Health Institute and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. The organization then singled out the percentage of men and women over the age of 18 who reported either heavy or binge drinking. Each metropolitan area with the highest rate in each state was then selected as the drunkest city.

Some of the drunkest cities aren’t all that shocking. Take Lincoln, Neb., home to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, a Big 10 school known for its robust social scene. In the capital city, 24.1 percent of the over-18 population reports overconsumption. The situation is similar in fellow college town Bloomington, Ind. There, 19.1 percent of people over 18 report heavy or binge drinking.

Other states were much more of a surprise. New Jersey’s drunkest city doesn’t even allow for the sale of alcohol: Ocean City, nestled along the state’s 130-mile coastline, has been a dry town since it was established in 1879 and the manufacture and sale of alcohol has been expressly prohibited since 1909. That clearly hasn’t stopped citizens from imbibing, though, with 23.3 percent of people over the age of 18 reporting excessive consumption.

Curious to find out which city drinks the most in your home state? Keep reading to check out our state-by-state list of the drunkest metropolitan areas in every state.

The Drunkest City in Every State [MAP]

State City Percentage of Adults Who Drink Excessively
Alabama Daphne-Fairhope-Foley 19.0%
Alaska Anchorage 21.6%
Arizona Lake Havasu City-Kingman 22.3%
Arkansas Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers 18.0%
California Santa Rosa-Petaluma 23.2%
Colorado Fort Collins 22.2%
Connecticut Norwich-New London 20.8%
Delaware Dover 16.1%
Florida Homosassa Springs 21.6%
Georgia Gainesville 17.5%
Hawaii Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina 21.5%
Idaho Lewiston 20.3%
Illinois Kankakee 17.2%
Indiana Bloomington 19.4%
Iowa Dubuque 27.4%
Kansas Lawrence 20.6%
Kentucky Louisville/Jefferson County 18.1%
Louisiana Houma-Thibodaux 22.7%
Maine Portland-South Portland 20.3%
Maryland Baltimore-Columbia-Towson 17.1%
Massachusetts Barnstable Town 24.2%
Michigan Bay City 23.8%
Minnesota Duluth 24.2%
Mississippi Gulfport-Biloxi 18.3%
Missouri Cape Girardeau 20.8%
Montana Missoula 24.9%
Nebraska Lincoln 24.1%
Nevada Reno 22.6%
New Hampshire Manchester-Nashua 20.7%
New Jersey Ocean City 23.3%
New Mexico Albuquerque 17.0%
New York Glens Falls 22.3%
North Carolina Wilmington 20.3%
North Dakota Bismarck 23.1%
Ohio Columbus 20.5%
Oklahoma Enid 15.2%
Oregon Bend 22.6%
Pennsylvania Pittsburgh 23.0%
Rhode Island Providence-Warwick 20.0%
South Carolina Charleston-North Charleston 21.8%
South Dakota Rapid City 21.1%
Tennessee Rashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin 17.3%
Texas Sherman-Denison 21.1%
Utah Salt Lake City 14.0%
Vermont Burlington-South Burlington 20.7%
Virginia Staunton 18.9%
Washington Bellingham 22.9%
West Virginia Wheeling 16.8%
Wisconsin Wausau-Weston 27.2%
Wyoming Casper 19.0%

*Image retrieved from Krzysztof Wiktor via stock.adobe.com