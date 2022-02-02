From greasy pizza slices to fancy charcuterie plates, many of life’s most pleasurable eating experiences involve cheese. The versatile ingredient can serve as a comfort food in griddled sandwiches or spread on toasted bread and topped with the finest ingredients at high-end restaurants.

No matter how you slice it, cheese is an almost ubiquitous item on menus around the country. And while there’s certainly no wrong way to eat cheese, there are some best practices to ensure you’re getting the most out of your cheese-eating experiences.

To up your cheese game and serve like a pro, read on for some expert tips from certified cheese professional and VinePair contributor Christine Clark.