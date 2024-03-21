Tequila Don Julio Alma Miel Makes the Case for Oven-Roasted Agave Honey

A love letter to Blue Weber agave, Tequila Don Julio Alma Miel celebrates the plant that it’s made from in every sip. Crafted with the delectable nectar found at the core of the agave plant, which is transformed into rich oven-roasted agave honey, this spirit boasts notes of wildflowers and dried fruits on the nose. Robust and flavorful, the oven-roasted agave honey creates a palate-pleasing dream — one ready to be enjoyed straight or mixed into an ultra-smooth classic cocktail, like the Negroni perhaps.

A Sweeter Take on Tradition

Joining an already full-flavored range of premium tequilas, Tequila Don Julio Alma Miel is crafted using the unique enmelado process, which adds depth and texture that celebrates the spirit’s innovative qualities, from first sip to lingering finish.

Bright citrus and spiced fruits like baked apples, apricots, and cherries permeate this sophisticated joven or “young” blend. Crafted using the brand’s traditional slow distillation method, twice-distilled unaged blanco tequila is blended with oven-roasted agave honey sourced from the hearts of fully mature, hand-selected agave plants grown in the Jaliscan Highlands of Mexico. Añejo tequila, another key component of Tequila Don Julio Alma Miel, is aged for at least 14 months before being finished in French Crémant de Limoux wine casks, adding another complexity to the smooth and spiced sipping tequila.

The soon-to-be bar cart staple is ready to be enjoyed on the rocks, neat, or in signature drinks that dazzle. Packaged in a glass bottle inspired by tones of the Blue Weber Agave plant, the design is a proud nod to Don Julio’s Mexican roots.

How to Enjoy Tequila Don Julio Alma Miel

With notes that include toasted orchard fruits and creamy caramel alongside a base of rich, oven-roasted agave honey, the sweet-leaning blend is dimensional enough to stand on its own. Enjoy it neat or on the rocks and garnished with an orange slice for the perfect wind-down drink. For a cocktail that provides a peppery pop, a Negroni Picante just may do the trick — keep reading to learn how to craft this Don Julio signature.

Heart and Soul

With a name that translates to “Soul of Honey,” this luxury tequila takes your senses on a journey to the highlands of Jalisco, Mexico, home of Don Julio’s La Primavera distillery. Each bottle is meticulously crafted, slowly developing one-of-a-kind oven-roasted agave honey and stone fruit notes during the years-long aging process, a testament to the brand’s legacy and tradition. For a smooth taste that honors the agave plant, look no further than Tequila Don Julio Alma Miel.

Each 750-milliliter bottle retails for $99.99. Click here to find the Tequila Don Julio Alma Miel nearest you.

Tequila Don Julio Alma Miel Negroni Picante

Ingredients:

1 ¼ ounces Tequila Don Julio Alma Miel

½ ounce Ancho Reyes Verde Chile Poblano Liqueur

½ ounce Salers Aperitif

¼ ounce blanc vermouth

Garnish: lemon twist

Instructions:

Shake all ingredients together. Pour into rocks glass with large ice cube.

This article is sponsored by Don Julio.