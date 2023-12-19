Holiday Traditions Get a Sparkly Makeover Thanks to Diamond Collection Prosecco [Infographic]

Ah, the holidays. That nip in the air represents more than just the coming winter — it’s a harbinger of gingerbread cookies, lawns bedecked with inflatable penguins, and (for better or for worse) an influx of caroling. It’s also the time for traditions, whether that involves a take-out feast on the living room floor or a merciless game of White Elephant. More than anything, though, it’s a time to celebrate.

And what, dear reader, is more symbolic of celebration than the joyous sound of a Prosecco bottle popping? Especially when that bottle is Francis Ford Coppola Winery’s Diamond Collection Prosecco. Like the auteur himself, these bubbles are distinctive, instantly recognizable, and expert storytellers.

It all began in the late 1970s when the Coppola family started making wine. Fast-forward 30-something years to 2010, when Francis Ford Coppola Winery officially set up shop in Geyserville, Calif. With wine tastings, a restaurant that exclusively crafts Coppola’s favorite dishes, two pools, and a gallery devoted to memorabilia from the director’s films, oenophiles and cinephiles alike can make themselves right at home.

Diamond Collection Prosecco, one of the winery’s latest and greatest offerings, calls Italy its home. Across northeastern Italy, from the Adriatic Sea to the Dolomite Mountains, Glera grapes are meticulously selected for this Prosecco. The grapes get the star treatment, resulting in an effervescent sparkling wine replete with crisp apple, zingy citrus, and juicy white peach flavors. Versatile and accessible at just $19 a bottle, serve this wine alongside a holiday meal, on its own, or as an apéritif.

‘Tis the season to expand your cold weather customs. Here are five ways to add a little sparkle to the season and, more importantly, your glass.

This infographic is sponsored by Francis Ford Coppola Winery.