Recently I met my wife for dinner at a well-established restaurant that we’ve been to plenty of times before. I was 15 minutes early and they only seat full parties — a practice I generally advocate for — so I asked if I could get a drink at the bar. I was politely told that the bar was reservation only, but when I asked if there was somewhere I could stand to have a drink until the rest of my party arrived, I was told they didn’t have a waiting area.

This is where the dilemma began. I had to weigh my options: stand outside, check out the stationery store across the street, or grab a drink at the place a block down. I chose the latter. (And then I was 10 minutes late to my reservation.) But there was a time not too long ago when getting a drink at the restaurant bar was a thing you could do. So what happened?

More and more people I talk to are frustrated by the current restaurant trend of reserved bar seating. Guests who try to pop in spontaneously, whether for a drink or a meal, often find that the bar seats are already spoken for.

Reserving bar seats isn’t new, it’s been going on for as long as I’ve been dining out, but it’s becoming increasingly prevalent, and I understand why. If my restaurant had that much demand, I’d take advantage of it, too. It’s guaranteed revenue instead of hoping walk-ins fill the space.

Keeping bar seats filled is vital to business. Knowing how many guests are coming also helps the team prepare for the night. If you have 20 bar seats and turn them three times, advanced notice ensures you can staff and prep accordingly. If you leave all 20 seats to walk-ins, you’re leaving your fate to chance.

But there are hidden casualties in all of this. First, the “early to my reservation” guest, who in the past would happily sit at the bar and have a drink (or two) while waiting for the rest of their party. Second, the “on-time but my table isn’t ready” guest, who’s eager for a cocktail but now has nowhere to go. In both cases, instead of getting loosened up at the bar, they’re left awkwardly standing outside — or they leave for a drink somewhere else. And if they leave, there’s a good chance their table becomes available while they’re gone, throwing off turn times even further. It’s a maître d’s nightmare.

Then there’s the other side of the coin: the establishment’s own frustration with guests who sit at the bar but don’t dine, i.e., they do what bars were initially created for: drinking. From a restaurant’s perspective, those seats are more than a place to sip a single glass of wine — they’re prime revenue generators. Bar seats are expected to pull their weight just like tables, with cocktails, appetizers, full meals, and steady turns. When someone settles in with just one drink and no food, the silent judgment is palpable. Bartenders may smile, but behind the scenes, the feeling is that the seat isn’t being “used properly.” Guests can sense it too — service energy can subtly shift when it’s clear you’re “just drinking.” This tension underscores the evolving role of the restaurant bar: It’s no longer just a place to grab a drink, it’s part of the business model if not a primary revenue generator.

But this approach leaves no room for contingencies. No buffer for long table turns. No space for spontaneity. No seat for that treasured regular who comes in three times a week but now finds everything reserved. It goes against the hospitality train of thought that so many restaurateurs preach and guests cherish.

My personal opinion: Every restaurant, no matter how busy, should leave some bar seats (and tables) unreserved — reserved for walk-ins. Ideally, there is a standing area or bar rail where guests can drink while waiting, though I understand not every space has that option.

And while there are still plenty of operators that hold the bar for walk-ins, I don’t see this trend going away anytime soon, especially in buzzier markets. Until it does, plan to get a drink before your reservation at a bar nearby.