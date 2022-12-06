Château d’Esclans’ Rock Angel Rosé Takes Decadent Days Into Electric Nights  

Remember those nights you stayed awake until sunrise, watching the pale pink dawn wake up the sky? If you could bottle that feeling, the one of a well-spent night unfolding into an unexpected day, it would taste like Château d’Esclans’ Rock Angel rosé.

You’d get an early breakfast with your friends before crashing into bed to sleep away a night filled with dancing, laughing, and deep conversation. Rock Angel, the premium choice in the rosé category, is the perfect bottle for memorable nights, both planned and unplanned.

Rock Angel, along with all the rosé releases from Château d’Esclans, is redefining everything we know about rosé. No longer just for ladies who lunch or a one-note sweetness overload, rosé’s reputation has evolved. This sophisticated, high-energy rosé has all the vibrant flavors that you need for your high-energy life. From the party to the after party, turn #RoséAllDay into #RoséAfterDark.

Meet the Leader of the Rosé Revolution

The man behind Rock Angel, Sacha Lichine, was born in Bordeaux into a winemaking family. Devoting his life to learning every aspect of the wine industry from a young age, Lichine was educated in America, spending summers back in France at his family’s estate. After college, he worked as a sommelier in Boston at Anthony’s Pier 4 restaurant and began a luxury wine touring business. He expertly offered tours of all the major wine regions and decadent cuisines in France, proving that Lichine understands both wine and people. It’s no wonder that he started the rosé rethink.

Lichine bought Château d’Esclans in 2006, creating a few variations on the classic Provence rosé grape blend. Whispering Angel, The Beach by Whispering Angel, Rock Angel, Les Clans, and Garrus are all different rosés with different personalities, each with its own identity under Lichine’s vision of making rosé grand.

Rock Angel’s bold flavor profile is embodied by the equally bold and beautiful label design, which features a black and white drawing by London-based illustrator Hello Von. The edgy artwork of two women with wings on their heads and arms matches the edgy personality of this unique yet classic Provence rosé.

What Does ‘Edgy’ Rosé Taste Like?

Out-of-the-ordinary partial oak aging sets this rosé apart with complexity and daring depth. Rock Angel partially rests in French oak, giving the wine more substance and depth while the stainless steel aging keeps the fruit bright. Oak aging adds light vanilla and bready aromas, plus a rounder mouthfeel. Subtle herbal and floral notes may come through, like rosemary or lavender. This rosé has hints of minerality, fresh strawberries, and grapefruit aromas with a rich and opulent palate.

Rock Angel wants you to embrace every moment by filling your glass with Grenache, Rolle (Vermentino), and Cinsault grapes picked from 20- to 25-year-old vines between sunrise and noon. Carefully selected for the perfect ripeness, the free run juice (the juice that collects from the weight of the bunches on top of each other) is blended with the slightly pressed juice, keeping the flavors pure, lively, and intense.

Two-thirds of the juice goes into stainless steel, but the oak aging of the remaining one-third elevates Rock Angel. Oak gives a decadent, almost creamy texture without an oaky flavor. The nose is floral and fruity. Each sip bursts with fresh ripe peach, crispness from red fruits, juicy orange citrus, and hints of melon. Rock Angel delivers freshness, depth, and considerable length. There’s a touch of sweetness and nuttiness on the finish; Rock Angel is seamlessly layered, with an acidity that keeps the long finish crisp and fresh.

An oak-aged rosé is usually released a year or two after the more commonly enjoyed young rosé. Oak aging adds structure, which makes Rock Angel perfect to drink with unexpected meals like oysters, grilled red meat, spiced or smoked dishes, or rich sauces. That structure adds aging potential, making it a unique gift for the wine collector as well as an exciting addition for a special night out of fine dining.

Versatile Rock Angel really does go from day to night, starting with lunches of Caesar salads with grilled chicken or a crunchy chicken sandwich from your favorite local takeout spot. Spend afternoons by the slopes or by the water enjoying Rock Angel with caviar, fruit, and cheese platters or just chips and salsa. When night comes, enjoy this pale pink beauty rosé with everything from a brick oven pizza to a four-course chef’s meal. Rock Angel is the catalyst you’ve been waiting for to think outside the same old rosé box.

The excitement quotient is high with Rock Angel since luxury brand house LVMH began a joint venture with Château d’Esclans in 2019. Rock Angel is now in the well-deserved company of brands like Louis Vuitton. The rosé renaissance is traveling at high speed, now enjoyed where sparkling wine was previously the drink of choice.

Every Occasion is a Party with Rock Angel

Rock Angel is also the perfect choice for gifting. Luxurious, unique, on-trend, yet timeless. Classic enough to gift the boss and cool enough for your world-traveling friends.

No matter where you are or what you’re doing, Rock Angel transforms every moment into a celebration. It’s equally comfortable on your family’s holiday table with home-cooked comfort foods as it is in the world’s hottest clubs, lounges, and high-energy fine dining. Whether you’re having sushi, shrimp cocktail, or herb-grilled salmon, the solid structure and vibrant flavors of Rock Angel elevate every meal to new heights. Happy hour can be any hour. Wherever Rock Angel goes, it puts a new face on rosé.

This article is sponsored by Rock Angel.