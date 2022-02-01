The Super Bowl is more than just a game. It’s that game you have been waiting for all year. Whether you’re a football fanatic, or mostly just here for the chips and queso, the Super Bowl is one of those special moments when all the duties of adult life are put on pause. A day when hanging out with friends, demolishing the snack spread with a delicious drink in hand, and groaning at every fumble are the only things on your to-do list. It’s a break from the ordinary, and who doesn’t love that?

Another break from the ordinary: making sure your guests can grab an assortment of Crown Royal cocktails. Though many folks associate game day with beer, these smooth-sipping whisky cocktails can pair just as well with a wide array of snacks. Plus, Super Bowl entertaining is all about variety. You wouldn’t put out only one snack, right? So don’t just put out one drink. Instead, pick up some Crown Royal Canadian Whisky so you can have some true versatility in your home bar.

With the five options below, you’ll be able to whip up Crown Royal cocktails to please every taste, add even more variety into your menu, and throw a party that will be almost as fun as the action on screen.

Gold Rush

This game day, swap out the traditional whisky sour for the refreshing taste of the Crown Royal Gold Rush. Serve this one up to guests who think they’ve already tried every whisky cocktail under the sun.

Ingredients:

1 ½ ounces Crown Royal Deluxe

¾ ounce honey syrup

¾ ounce lemon juice

1 dash bitters

1 lemon twist

Directions:

Add Crown Royal, honey syrup, and lemon juice to a shaker with ice. Shake and strain into an ice-filled rocks glass. Top with a dash of bitters and garnish with a lemon twist.

Vanilla Hot Toddy

Watching the Super Bowl in a place that’s warm and sunny? Good for you; now, stop bragging. This drink is for those of us who had to slog through snow and ice to get to the party, those who showed up wearing a team sweatshirt layered over… another sweatshirt, because the run from the car to the house was genuinely that cold. This warming drink — which replaces the Hot Toddy’s usual lemon kick with a smooth, warming taste of vanilla — is for us.

Ingredients:

1 ½ ounces Crown Royal Vanilla

1 teaspoon fine grain sugar

2 small clove(s)

1 ½ ounces boiling water

Directions:

Add Crown Royal Vanilla, fine grain sugar, and cloves in Old Fashioned glass or mug. Add 1-2 ounces (or more, if desired) boiling water and stir.

Black Whisky Sour

The Super Bowl is not always hassle-free — say, when you’re the only one rooting for the team that is down by 26 points. Luckily, this sophisticated cocktail is always smooth, with a balanced flavor you will certainly enjoy — even when you find out they’re now 36 points behind. Hey, if winning games was as easy as making great cocktails, it wouldn’t be exciting, right?

Ingredients:

1 ½ ounces Crown Royal Black

½ ounce lemon juice

¾ ounce simple syrup

1 egg white

Directions:

Combine all ingredients in a shaker with ice. Shake well. Strain into a rocks glass filled with ice. Garnish with a lemon wheel.

Apple Bomb

This refreshing cocktail is for your guests who love juice-based cocktails like Cosmopolitans, and are ready to graduate to something with a bit more complex flavor. The crisp combination of Crown Royal Regal Apple, pineapple, and cranberry provide just the right balance of sweetness and tartness, so neither ever become overpowering.

Ingredients:

1 ½ ounces Crown Royal Regal Apple

3 ounces pineapple juice

1 ounce cranberry juice

Directions:

Combine Crown Royal Regal Apple, pineapple juice, and cranberry in a shaker. Shake well. Strain into a rocks glass filled with ice.

Crown Royal Canned Whisky Cocktails

And if the action is so close, no one wants to run off to the kitchen to mix up a new pitcher of cocktails? Luckily, you, the Super Bowl legend that you are, have planned for exactly this — with a few Crown Royal ready-to-drink canned cocktails you’ve been cooling on ice for this moment.

Available solo or in packs of four, the three Crown Royal canned cocktail flavors — Whisky & Cola, Peach Tea, and Washington Apple (which brings apple and sparkling cranberry flavors into the mix) — are all made with Crown Royal whisky, so they have the full flavor of a freshly mixed bar cocktail, minus all the hassle of having to make a drink from scratch. Plus, with their versatile flavors, the ready-to-drink cocktails should pair nicely with whatever you grabbed from the snack table — even if you grabbed literally everything from the snack table.

At the end of the day, the Super Bowl isn’t about who wins or loses; it’s about how much flavorful fun you have along the way. Dare we say Crown Royal is the real MVP?

This article is sponsored by Crown Royal.