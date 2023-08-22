With Joanna and Adam both out, Zach speaks with two creatives in the beer and cider space. First, we chat with cartoonist Em Sauter of Pints and Panels, a website dedicated to beer education through infographics and illustrations that range from visual guides, to specific beer styles, all the way to charts that pair beers with “Seinfeld” characters. Her work has become particularly popular in non-English-speaking countries where information on beer and brewing is, at times, still limited. She and Zach discuss her career as a beer-centric cartoonist, her recent VinePair article about Citra and Mosaic hops, her love of the cold IPA, and her distaste for the IPL.

Then, author Beth Demmon joins to preview her upcoming book, “The Beer Lover’s Guide to Cider.” The book explores American craft cider through the lens of beer, providing an in-depth guide to beer-adjacent cider styles for those who pigeonhole the beverage category as sweet and one-dimensional. Tune in for more.

