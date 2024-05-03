3 Camarena Margaritas Made for Mexican-Inspired Meals

The Camarena family has been inextricably linked to tequila since 1761 when they co-founded the town of Arandas, now the epicenter of highland tequila. With over 250 years of connection to tequila and its culture, Camarena Tequila stands as a symbol of tradition, quality, and passion for crafting exceptional tequila.

Camarena Tequila’s classic portfolio includes silver (blanco), reposado, and añejo expressions, each offering a distinctive flavor profile and character. No matter which bottle you reach for, the qualities of Camarena Tequila go hand-in-hand with the dynamic cuisine of Mexico.

When the most iconic tequila cocktail, the Margarita, is paired with classic Mexican dishes, you’re met with the perfect way to elevate any dining experience — creating harmonious flavor combinations that celebrate the spirit of Mexico’s culinary traditions. Whether it’s the bright and citrusy notes of Camarena Silver complementing the vibrant flavors of aguachile, which is similar to ceviche, or the caramel and oak undertones of Camarena Reposado enhancing the richness of al pastor (pork), each tequila expression offers a versatile canvas for culinary exploration.

To help you craft the perfect menu of Mexican-inspired pairings, we’ve rounded up our favorite Camarena Margaritas and food pairings using each of the distillery’s award-winning expressions.

Camarena Silver: Verdant, Bold Citrus, Subtly Sweet Vanilla

A common misconception is that all blanco (unaged) tequila tastes the same. This expression by Camarena Tequila proves the exact opposite, offering a smooth and clean profile with bright and vibrant flavors. On the nose, it offers fresh agave, citrus, and herbal notes. The palate is crisp with flavors of sweet agave, zesty lime, and hints of black pepper.

Its finish is smooth, making it a versatile spirit for mixing into simple cocktails that allow the flavors of this blanco to shine, or it can simply be enjoyed on its own as a sipper. Camarena Silver’s notes of fresh green herbs and citrus make it the perfect flavor to pair with similarly verdant ingredients like cilantro, mint, and cucumber.

Camarena Silver Cucumber Margarita and Aguachile Verde

We love the simplicity of a classic Margarita, a crisp and easy summer cocktail that typically only requires three components. We’ve added just one extra ingredient to the mix — fresh cucumber juice — to highlight the lovely green notes in Camarena Silver.

For your next backyard get-together, serve your Cucumber Margaritas with an aguachile verde, a refreshing, classic Mexican dish made with shrimp that is marinated in a vibrant green sauce, typically made from a combination of lime juice, serrano peppers, cilantro, and garlic.

The shrimp are served raw, cooking in the flavorful, acid-rich marinade, and are usually served with thinly sliced cucumbers, red onions, and avocado. The fresh taste of the chilled, marinated shrimp and green aromatics make for a perfect pairing with a Camarena Silver Cucumber Margarita.

Ingredients:

1 ½ ounces Camarena Silver

1 ounce orange-flavored liqueur

½ ounce agave syrup or simple syrup

½ ounce fresh lime juice

1 ounce cucumber juice

Garnish: cucumber ribbon and lime wedge

Directions:

Start by juicing a fresh cucumber using a juicer or a blender. If using a blender, strain the juice through a fine mesh strainer to remove any pulp. Fill a cocktail shaker halfway with ice. Pour in Camarena Silver, followed by the orange-flavored liqueur, lime, agave or simple syrup, and cucumber juice. Shake vigorously for about 15-20 seconds to mix and chill the ingredients. Line a Margarita glass with the cucumber ribbon and add fresh ice. Strain your cocktail over the fresh ice, then garnish with a lime wedge.

Camarena Reposado: Caramel and Vanilla, Softly Spicy, Toasty Agave

Camarena Reposado is smooth and well-balanced, with rich notes of vanilla and caramel thanks to the 60 days it spends aging in oak barrels. A hint of baking spices, a touch of sweet fruit, and notes of cooked agave bring complexity to the expression. Pair this flavorful reposado with cocktails and dishes that play on the sweetness of the expression and introduce balancing notes of spice, earthiness, or a rich, meaty texture.

Camarena Reposado Pineapple Margarita and al Pastor Tacos

Camarena Reposado’s flavors are made even more harmonious when paired with caramelized pineapple, which accentuates its layered sweetness. The Margarita, one of the most classic and customizable cocktails, is the perfect vessel for highlighting this expression — especially when notes of fruity pineapple are introduced.

A juicy pineapple theme creates a balanced through line when juxtaposed with the savory, rich taste and texture of meats like al pastor. Cooked in a flavorful mixture of spices and achiote (a red seed paste) and caramelized pineapple juice, the tequila’s mild sweetness and spiciness accentuate the savory-sweet flavors of the marinated pork. Try serving your Margaritas with street-style al pastor tacos, creating a simple toppings bar stocked with diced pineapple, onions, cilantro, salsas, and more so your guests can create custom versions.

Ingredients:

2 ounces Camarena Reposado

½ ounce orange-flavored liqueur

½ ounce agave syrup or simple syrup

½ ounce fresh lime juice

1 ounce fresh pineapple juice

Garnish: pineapple and lime wedge

Directions:

Fill a shaker halfway with ice. Add Camarena Reposado, pineapple juice, lime juice, orange liqueur, and agave or simple syrup to the shaker. Shake vigorously for about 15-20 seconds to mix and chill ingredients. Double strain into a Margarita glass filled with fresh ice. Garnish with a pineapple wedge and a lime wedge.

Camarena Añejo: Warm and Smooth, Earthy Sweet Potato, Oak and Vanilla

A decadent way to end your evening is with a Camarena Añejo cocktail. This tequila is aged for one year in oak barrels to develop its deep, rich flavor profile. Notes of warm caramel, vanilla, and toasted oak are highlighted by a smooth, full-bodied texture that makes it an excellent choice for sipping or mixing into after-dinner cocktails.

Camarena Añejo and espresso go hand in hand. The tequila’s warm caramel and vanilla notes highlight the bold coffee flavor, creating a luxurious blend. Its subtle spice also pairs well with cinnamon, chocolate, and other gourmand flavors that work for both cocktails and dessert pairings.

Spicy Camarena Añejo Chipotle Margarita and Churros con Chocolate

Camarena Añejo brings a smooth texture and robust flavor to a spicy chipotle Margarita, counteracting the heat and creating balance. Rich flavors of caramel, vanilla, and toasted oak in the añejo complement the smoky, earthy notes of chipotle, rendering a well-rounded sipper that your guests will love to enjoy after dinner.

Pair your spicy Margarita with churros con chocolate — the fiery chipotle heat tempered and upgraded by sweet, crunchy, cinnamon-coated churros. The rich, velvety chocolate dipping sauce adds another layer of luxury, balancing the spiciness of the Margarita with its smooth, decadent flavor. Chocolate and chilis are a classic duo in Mexican cuisine and play together perfectly in this dessert pairing, elevated by the sweet-savory notes of sweet potato in Camarena Añejo.

Ingredients:

2 ounces Camarena Añejo

¾ ounce orange-flavored liqueur

½ ounce agave or simple syrup

1 ounce fresh lime juice

¼ teaspoon chipotle chili powder

Garnish: chipotle salt

Directions:

Mix equal parts salt and chipotle powder in a shallow dish. Rub a lime wedge around the edge of a Margarita glass, then dip glass into the dish of chipotle salt to line it. Fill a cocktail shaker halfway with ice. Add Camarena Añejo, lime juice, orange liqueur, agave syrup, and chipotle chili powder. Shake the mixture vigorously for about 15-20 seconds until well chilled. Strain into a Margarita glass with fresh ice.

