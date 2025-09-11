It seems like every generation to come of drinking age has their high octane, pre-packaged beverage. You know the kind — the brands that these younger drinkers can’t seem to get enough of, often to the amazement of their older counterparts. For Gen X, it was Boone’s Farm and MD 20/20. For millennials, it was pre-reformulation Four Loko. And for Gen Z, it’s BuzzBallz.

First launched in 2010 by Texas-based high school teacher Merrilee Kick, BuzzBallz was practically an instant hit. At the time, Kick was studying for her MBA and grading papers by the pool when the craving for a cocktail hit, but she didn’t want to drink anything from a glass sitting so close to water. So BuzzBallz, with its brightly colored, tennis ball-shaped packaging, 15 percent ABV, and sub-$5 price tag, was born. By 2019, BuzzBallz had crossed the million-case threshold, and it’s shown no signs of slowing down.

Originally available in only a handful of flavors, BuzzBallz has expanded to include over 30 offerings in three categories: Chillers, Cocktails, and Mixed Drinks. (Chillers are made from an orange wine base, while Cocktails and Mixed Drinks feature a premium spirit or malt base, respectively.) But while the brand has been popular for several years now, a newer, bigger ball has been capturing the attention of consumers worldwide: BuzzBallz Biggies.

Introduced sometime around 2020, BuzzBallz Biggies are basically exactly what they sound like — boozy, large-format cocktails that arrive in the same spherical packaging that skyrocketed BuzzBallz to success. Unlike the original BuzzBallz, which come in 200-milliliter packages, Biggies contain either 1.5 liters (Chillers) or 1.75 liters (Cocktails) — that’s between seven and nine BuzzBallz per Biggie. But just like the OG BuzzBallz, Biggies are also extremely affordable, with most carrying an under-$30 price tag.

Biggies are currently available in a handful of flavors — Berry Cherry Limeade, Tequila ‘Rita, Strawberry ‘Rita, Lime ‘Rita, Choco Chiller, Choco Tease, and Chili Mango — and to say they are a smash hit on social media would be an understatement.

On TikTok, there are thousands of videos under the #buzzballzbiggies tag, most of which have wracked up thousands, even millions, of views. Younger drinkers are introducing their grandparents to BuzzBallz Biggies — a trend that doesn’t appear to have lost any steam. Costco influencers are shouting from the rooftops about how the bulk store carries the large-format drinks, prompting other social media users to flock to the store to purchase balls of their own.

Some people are even using BuzzBallz Biggies as an integral prop in their gender reveal predictions. User @jojoguzman911 and her partner passed the bright blue Berry Cherry Limeade and the pink Strawberry ‘Rita flavors around their gender reveal party, with guests sipping from one or the other to predict if the baby is a boy or a girl. The TikTok video currently has over 1.2 million likes.

The social media fervor has undeniably translated to sales for the brand, with some social media users reporting the need to track down shipments and drive far distances for their shot at purchasing a big ball. TikTok user Victor Lopez even made a video about driving 30 minutes across San Diego to find the blue BuzzBallz Biggie before stocking up on 10 of them — and then going back into the store to buy a few more. While there, he even spotted a few “resellers,” who appear to be bulk-buying cases of the Biggies and reselling them to other thirsty fans.

Despite the fact that Biggies contain several servings of the cocktail, it hasn’t stopped people on social media from attempting to drink as much as possible on their own. It’s a “challenge” that’s likely a driving factor in the Biggies’ popularity, despite its inherent lack of safety. Last fall, internet creator Loryn Powell attempted to drink a full Biggie, breathalyzing herself after each serving to see how it impacted her BAC. Powell could only get through about half of the bottle before she was too intoxicated to continue.

Other challenges are more of a group effort, with two or more people competing to see who can last the longest — and make it the furthest — in their Biggie without tapping out. Needless to say, none of these challenges end very well and should not be a part of anyone’s repertoire.

Eyebrow-raising social media challenges aside, BuzzBallz and the elusive Biggies are a wild, high-ABV success story at a time where headlines regarding the public’s lack of alcohol consumption continue to dominate. So while we can’t say we’ll be attempting any of these harrowing challenges anytime soon, we probably wouldn’t say no to splitting a Biggie with a few friends.