A good bourbon is the sum of its mash bill, the proportion of grain ingredients that are cooked and fermented in order to create the alcohol that is then distilled to make bourbon and other whiskeys. Each grain imparts its own unique flavor on the resulting whiskey. It’s up to the distiller to decide which grains they want to use — besides, of course, corn, the primary grain of bourbon — and how much of each of the other grains.

Get to know how a bourbon's unique mash bill contributes to the flavor of the whiskey in your glass via the infographic below.

