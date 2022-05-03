Working in the drinks industry means we VinePair staffers taste a lot of interesting things. Be it a riff on a classic cocktail or a new creation altogether, we’re constantly evolving our curious palates in search of great-tasting drinks.

In the midst of tastings, outings, and home experiments, we often come across some standout drinks that blow even our taste buds away. This month, our favorites include picnic-ready rosés, elusive French wines, and even a surprisingly paired Champagne and pickle cocktail. Read on to see the best things we drank in April.

“The best thing I drank in April was the “Always Money” cocktail from NYC’s recently reopened Manhatta. It’s made with a blend of rums, cold-brew coffee, pineapple, cinnamon, orgeat, and banana (I’m a sucker for banana drinks apparently), served long over pebble ice. It’s highly delicious and gets bonus points for nodding to one of the best TV shows of all time.” —Joanna Sciarrino, editor-in-chief

“I’m now a big fan of Mouthy Wines’ ‘Head to Toe,’ an ultra-drinkable, whole-cluster Cinsault from Bechthold Vineyard in Lodi, California. It’s chillable with balanced acidity with lovely raspberry and strawberry notes. I’ll be bringing this one to the park as soon as it’s warm enough to spend afternoons outside!” ––Oset Babür-Winter, managing editor

“My go-to is a Dirty Martini with The Botanist gin at Long Island Bar, but there is a mystery highball at Katana Kitten that Masa makes with Remy 1738 and some sort of orange essence that is unbelievable but he won’t tell me what’s in it. I also really enjoyed a new Zweigelt by the glass at Winona’s in Brooklyn that was pretty bomb.”—Emily Arseneau, director, brand sales and partnerships

“The best thing I drank last month is a 2020 Peñalba Ribera del Duero Ojo Gallo. This rosé blend from Spain pairs surprisingly well with heartier dishes, plus its crisp mouthfeel and dried fruit characteristics are ideal for summer. Slightly chilled, it’s a winner.”—Dario Foroutan, social editor

“I was lucky enough to travel to France this last month and drink some really incredible wines. The standout to me was Krug Champagne, but I also had a delicious Morgon Cru Beaujolais from Jean Foillard and many other wines, also a birth year Armagnac!”—Adam Teeter, CEO and co-founder

“The best thing I drank in April was the Pickle Spritz at Chez Zou!”—Lily Nelson, social video producer

“I went to The Cabinet, a cocktail bar in the East Village, and had a fantastic mezcal-based drink. The bartender Diego is one of the nicest people and better bartenders I’ve met recently. I asked for something smoky and sweet and he made me a mezcal, tequila, and pineapple cocktail. Highly recommend visiting him at The Cabinet and seeing what he shakes up next!”—Lyndsey Corin, director, brand partnerships and sales

“The best thing I drank recently was Aura Solis, an orange sparkling wine from Treveri Cellars, a blend of skin-contact Pinot Gris with Grüner Veltliner and Riesling. It was floral and nutty with a lovely texture and yet bright thanks to the effervescence.”—Zach Geballe, co-host and producer of the VinePair Podcast

“The best thing I drank was just last week! It was a Blood Orange Margarita that had the perfect balance of tequila and citrus, with a fresh orange wheel!”—Jennifer Riddell, director of brand partnerships and events

“In mid-March, I jumped on an email order to buy a half-case of 2020 Castello di Verduno Pelaverga Basadone thinking that it would be a perfect $20-ish red to keep around for the next few months. Since I only have one bottle left, I guess it’s time to find a half-case of Burlotto Pelaverga. It’s been way too long.”—Josh Malin, president and co-founder

“The best thing I drank last month has got to be Gran Patrón Burdeos Tequila!”—Rob Gearity, senior director, integrated marketing

“A few weeks ago I went to an impromptu dinner at Fonda in Park Slope and had their spicy Blood Prange Margarita. The restaurant specializes in Margaritas, but I was blown away by how deliciously spicy this one was and by the whole jalapeno pepper inside the glass! It was the perfect garnish to offset their house-made spicy tequila and freshly squeezed blood orange juice.”—Jessica Fields, assistant editor

“The best drink I had in April was an amazing red wine made from the Cinsault grape. What made it most interesting was that it hailed from Lodi, California, which is mostly known for its Zinfandels. ”—Keith Beavers, tastings director