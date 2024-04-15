2022 was a record year for Champagne, as sales continued to rebound following pandemic-era dips in sales.

While shipments to the U.S. declined slightly in terms of volume, value surged 19 percent to $998 million, according to the Comité Champagne. For the first time in history, worldwide shipments of France’s native sparkler exceeded 6 billion pounds ($6.4 billion), with over 27 million 9-liter cases dispatched, the second highest-volume shipment following 1999’s and its end-of-millennium Y2K festivities.

The U.S. is globally the most important market for Champagne, with export volume exceeding 33 million bottles and a value of nearly $1 billion in 2022, a small reduction from 2021’s numbers. However, according to a report from Shanken News Daily, the decline was a result of “overwhelming global demand” for the sparkling wine and difficulties transporting supply to specific regions in the U.S.

Rosé Champagne and prestige cuvées are among the most popular Champagnes in the U.S. Low-dosage Champagnes are also increasing in popularity stateside, with U.S. imports increasing by over 50 percent year-over-year to exceed 1 million bottles, according to the report.

While Americans may be willing to experiment with the types of Champagne they drink, they certainly have specific producers they’re willing to experiment with. According to Shanken’s Impact Databank, Moët Hennessy (LVMH) accounts for over two-thirds of the Champagne consumed stateside, with U.S. drinkers gravitating toward brands like Veuve Clicquot and Moët & Chandon, the largest and second-largest Champagne brands in the U.S., respectively.

Curious to see the Champagne brands that round out the rest of the top five? Keep reading to discover the top five best-selling Champagne brands in the United States.

The Top Five Champagne Brands in the U.S.

(in thousands of 9-liter case depletions)

Rank Brand 2021 2022 Percent Change 1 Veuve Clicquot 647 663 2.4 2 Moët & Chandon 594 486 -18.2 3 Nicolas Feuillatte 60 85 41.7 4 Piper-Heidsieck 45 63 38.4 5 Laurent-Perrier 67 60 -11.0

