America’s Most Popular Regional Candies [MAP]

Americans have a major sweet tooth, especially when it comes to candy. They love it so much that, on average, U.S. citizens consume roughly eight pounds of the stuff every year. And while massive brands like Snickers, Reece’s Peanut Butter Cups, and Skittles tend to dominate sales both domestically and internationally, the U.S. is home to many beloved candy brands with cult followings in their home regions.

To discover which candy brands are most beloved across the country, VinePair did a deep dive to determine which sweets originated where and their level of popularity. And while some brands are now owned by Hershey’s (like Jolly Ranchers and Almond Joy) and other parent companies, their origins keep them firmly linked to their home states.

Aside from those owned by large corporations, many of these regional candies have also secured fans across state borders. Take saltwater taffy, for example, which was first created at the Jersey Shore but has since become practically synonymous with summer in the Northeast. Other treats, like California-born taffy bar Abba-Zaba, have maintained a quieter following and are incredibly difficult to track down outside their places of origin.

Curious to learn what candies are native to your home region? Check out our map below for VinePair’s comprehensive map of the United States’ favorite regional candy brands.

Click the map to see a full-sized version!

Regional Candy Brands by State

Alabama: Divinity

Arizona: Cactus Candy

California: Abba-Zaba

Colorado: Jolly Ranchers

Connecticut: Almond Joy

Florida: Coconut Patties

Georgia: Bobs

Idaho: Idaho Spud

Illinois: Baby Ruth

Indiana: Abbott’s Candies

Iowa: Twin Bing

Kansas: Valomilk

Kentucky: Blue Monday

Louisiana: Pralines

Maine: Needhams

Maryland: Fudge

Massachusetts: Charleston Chew

Minnesota: Milky Way

Missouri: Pixy Stix

Nebraska: Bakers Candies

New Jersey: Saltwater Taffy

New York: Sponge Candy

North Carolina: Red Bird Puffed Peppermints

North Dakota: Chippers

Ohio: Buckeyes

Pennsylvania: Hershey’s Chocolate

Tennessee: Goo Goo Cluster

Virginia: Peanut Brittle

Wisconsin: Candy Raisins

*Image retrieved from exclusive-design – stock.adobe.com