While there is no better place to catch kickoff than from inside the stadium, sports bars can be instrumental in bringing together fans who can’t make it to the game. Since their inception in Long Beach, Calif., in 1979, sports bars have become an integral facet of American drinking culture — there are currently over 1,2000 establishments registered as sports bars across the country and the real number of bars showing sporting events on TV is much, much higher.

Though stadium seating is always the most ideal, many die-hard fans live hundreds or even thousands of miles away from their team’s home turf. For those individuals, finding a community of like-minded fans can be challenging — especially in a city as large and diverse as New York, where it’s easy to feel isolated from the traditions and camaraderie of your team’s fanbase. Thus, team-specific bars were born.

While there are an exorbitant number of bars fans can walk into on Sundays to view almost any football game, there are are a large number in NYC that specialize in welcoming fans of singular teams. As many were opened by natives of each team’s hometown, fans can not only cheer on their team alongside fellow fans, but snack on a number of menu items related to their team’s home state — making patrons feel right at home.

If you’re bored of watching from your small screen at home or are tired of brawling with fans of rival teams at your neighborhood pub, here’s where you should be drinking in New York City based on your football team.

Arizona Cardinals – Standings

There were a number of dedicated Cardinals bars in New York City prior to the pandemic. However, as goes the familiar story of many of our beloved watering holes, many unfortunately had to close their doors to the public. While not exclusively a Cardinals bar, Standings in the East Village is a great spot to catch the game. The small sports bar is decked out with memorabilia of all sorts, and rather than playing music, Standings’ only score is the sound of whatever game is currently on TV. While watching, fans can enjoy a circulation of beers on draft and can even bring their own food.

Address: 43 E. 7th St., New York, N.Y. 10003

Atlanta Falcons – Standings

Sadly, established Falcons bar The Watering Hole served its last customer in January 2022, making this the first season in years that fans have no official backer bar. Instead, while not a designated Falcons bar, Standings is also a great option for Atlanta fans looking to cheer on their team.

Address: 43 E. 7th St., New York, N.Y. 10003

Baltimore Ravens – Mustang Harry’s

Located just steps from Madison Square Garden, Mustang Harry’s is one of the best spots in town to catch a Ravens game. While the dual-level bar isn’t exclusive to Ravens fans, the space is known to flood with black and purple jerseys every kickoff.

Website: www.mustangharrys.com

Address: 352 7th Ave., New York, N.Y. 10001

Buffalo Bills – Pennsylvania (Penn) 6

For years, the best spot in town to catch a Bills game was New York City’s Public House, which unfortunately had to close its doors in 2020 due to Covid-related challenges. Today, Pennsylvania 6, nicknamed Penn 6 — which is owned and managed by the same restaurant group as Public House — is where Buffalonians want to be on Sunday afternoons. With a number of game day specials running each week and a limited amount of space, Bills fans are required to reserve a spot, which can be done every Monday prior to the game.

Website: www.pennsylvania6nyc.com

Address: 132 W. 31st St., New York, N.Y. 10001

Carolina Panthers – Amity Hall

If you’re a Panthers fan in New York City, Amity Hall is a must-visit this football season — just be sure to check out the downtown location. The spot is the official home of the Carolina Panthers in NYC, where fans have the opportunity to gather, cheer on Carolina, and enjoy a number of food and drink specials running all day long.

Website: www.amityhallnyc.com

Address: 80 W. 3rd St., New York, N.Y. 10012

Chicago Bears – Overlook Bar

For New Yorkers looking to #BearDown this football season, Overlook Bar is the place to be. Every Sunday (or Monday or Thursday) the Bears are featured on Overlook’s 30-some-odd televisions for fans to watch while they snack on a Chicago-themed menu featuring fire Buffalo chicken dip, Italian beef sandwiches, and hotdogs.

Website: www.overlooknyc.com

Address: 225 E. 44th St., New York, N.Y. 10017

Cincinnati Bengals – Phebe’s

Bengals fans in New York find their home bar on the corner of East 4th and Bowery at Phebe’s. Every game day, the bar seats fans on a first come, first served basis and offers a variety of deals including buckets of beer and seltzers as well as a variety of Cincinnati-inspired food specials.

Website: www.phebesnyc.com

Address: 361 Bowery, New York, N.Y. 10003

Cleveland Browns – The Liberty

Just one block off Herald Square, The Liberty hosts every single Cleveland Browns game with doors opening 90 minutes before kickoff. Game day food and drink specials include $6 well drinks, discounted pitchers, and Cleveland classics like pierogi platters and Polish Boy sandwiches.

Website: www.thelibertynyc.com

Address: 29 W. 35th St., New York, N.Y. 10001

Dallas Cowboys – The Playwright Irish Pub

If you’re visiting from out of town or are a Dallas fan living in the Big Apple, you’ll want to visit Playwright Irish Pub this coming game day. The pub, located in Midtown West, fills with blue and white jerseys each Sunday and has in the past even featured bright blue shots on its game day menu.

Website: www.playwrightirishpubnyc.com

Address: 27 W. 35th St., New York, N.Y. 10001

Denver Broncos – Mustang Harry’s

As the official New York City bar for Broncos die-hards, Mustang Harry’s offers Denver fans a sense of community. However, it’s important to note that Mustang Harry’s is not exclusively a Broncos bar and fans of other teams — like the Baltimore Ravens — may also be in attendance if game times coincide.

Website: www.mustangharrys.com

Address: 352 7th Ave., New York, N.Y. 10001

Detroit Lions – Bailey’s Corner

While Bailey’s Corner opened its doors to serve the Yorkville community in the 1950s, it has in recent years become a haven for Lions fans looking to cheer on their home team. While not an official backer bar of the Detroit Lions, the spot remains a regular gathering place for fans of the team.

Website: www.baileysnyc.com

Address: 1607 York Ave., New York, N.Y. 10028

Green Bay Packers – Kettle of Fish

When it comes to the Packers, there is no better place to enjoy a game than Kettle of Fish, with the exception of Lambeau Field — according to Kettle of Fish and some Packers themselves. At the bar, fans can snack on a number of complimentary cheeses, crackers, and summer sausages as well as sample the multitude of beers available on tap. Fun fact: Aaron Rodgers had a role in helping the bar stay open during lockdown in 2020, when Kettle of Fish was struggling to keep its head above water. Rodgers shared a link to the bar’s GoFundMe on his Twitter account, which helped the bar raise $58,000 of its $100,000 goal in just a few days.

Website: www.kettleoffishnyc.com

Address: 59 Christopher St., New York, N.Y. 10014

Houston Texans – Eastpoint

Like many other team bars, beloved Texans bars Idle Hands and Double Wide closed their doors to the public due to Covid-19. Today, Houston fans are known to frequent Eastpoint in the East Village to cheer their team on, though it’s not technically an official Texans backer bar.

Website: www.eastpointnyc.com

Address: 25 Avenue B, New York, N.Y. 10009

Indianapolis Colts – Keats

Though Keats prides itself on being the “Karaoke Capital of the Universe,” the bar has also been the headquarters for New York’s Colts fans since 2009. Sundays at Keats include pizza and pitcher specials as well as a number of happy hour specials.

Website: www.keatsbar.com

Address: 842 2nd Ave., New York, N.Y. 10017

Jacksonville Jaguars – St. Pat’s Bar & Grill

On Sundays, members of the Bold City Brigade gather at St. Pat’s Bar & Grill on West 46th Street, the official meet-up spot for Jags fans in the city. On game days, the three-floor bar hosts watch parties and serves up a number of specials, including $7 cans and draft pours.

Website: www.stpatsbar.com

Address: 22 W. 46th St., New York, N.Y. 10036

Kansas City Chiefs – John Brown BBQ

To feel right at home in Missouri, Chiefs fans are encouraged to head to John Brown BBQ, which has been serving up Kansas City-style barbecue since 2012. While not opened with the intention of becoming a football bar, John Brown became a safe haven for Kansas City fans by accident when KC native Sara McKemy invited a few friends along with her to watch a game a decade ago, and thus, the tradition was formed.

Website: www.johnbrownbbq.net

Address: 27-20 40th Ave., Queens, N.Y. 11101

Las Vegas Raiders – Peter Dillon’s

Not only does Peter Dillon’s celebrate every game day with a viewing party, but the bar is also the official home to the Silver and Black Empire, the Raiders’ official fan club in New York City. Wearing the two colors is mandatory for entrance and festivities include food and drink specials as well as occasional raffles and the opportunity to purchase official fan club T-shirts.

Website: www.peterdillons.com

Address: 130 E. 40th St., New York, N.Y. 10016

Los Angeles Chargers – Scallywag’s

This traditional British pub located in Hell’s Kitchen doubles as the official home for New York’s Chargers fans. At kickoff, Scallywag’s broadcasts the game on each television in the building and has even been said to be decorated with blowup Chargers mascots.

Address: 508 9th Ave., New York, N.Y. 100018

Los Angeles Rams – American Whiskey

Despite not being an official Rams bar, American Whiskey is one of the best places in the city for L.A. transplants to check out a game. The bar is especially important for Rams fans to visit if they’re also whiskey enthusiasts — this spot features a selection of over 150 whiskeys for customers to imbibe.

Website: www.americanwhiskeynyc.com

Address: 247 W. 30th St., New York, N.Y. 10001

Miami Dolphins – Slattery’s Midtown Pub

Slattery’s Midtown Pub is the official backer bar of DolFans — Miami Dolphins fans based in New York City — showing each and every Miami game on its 25 HD TVs. The pub even hosted a party for the fan group the Saturday night before their MetLife takeover earlier this month.

Website: www.slatterysmidtownpub.com

Address: 8 E. 36th St., New York, N.Y. 10016

Minnesota Vikings – Jack Doyle’s

While the pandemic disrupted the unity of Vikings-supporting New Yorkers when it forced their former bar, Bar None, to shutter in late 2021, Minny fans have since established new residency at Jack Doyle’s in Midtown. Spectators are encouraged to reserve a table in advance as space fills quickly — plus, the bar doubles as a bar for Arsenal F.C. supporters, so crossover can happen.

Website: www.jackdoylesnyc.com

Address: 240 W. 35th St., New York, N.Y. 10001

New England Patriots – The Joyce Public House

Located in Hell’s Kitchen, The Joyce Public House is the official location of official Patriots watch parties. Space fills quickly, so if you can’t grab a bar stool in time, there are a number of other Patriots bars in NYC due to its close proximity to New England. These include The Joyce Public’s sister restaurant Tïr na Nóg and The Three Monkeys.

Website: www.thejoycepublichouse.com

Address: 315 W. 39th St., New York, N.Y. 10018

New Orleans Saints – East End Bar & Grill

East End Bar & Grill has been the New Orleans Saints NYC meetup group’s official bar since 2018. Despite the fact that the bar has moved locations since its first season catering to Saints fans, Who Dat Nation still finds its home on Manhattan’s Upper East Side.

Address: 1672 3rd Ave., New York, N.Y. 10128

New York Giants – Your Pick

On any given game day in New York City, you’re bound to find no shortage of people decked out in red, white, and blue filing into a slew of sports bars — this is the Giants turf, after all. Some of the best spots in the city to check out a game include the previously mentioned Standings, East End Bar & Grill, and Playwright.

New York Jets – Your Pick

Jets fans are in luck: The New York native team’s games can be viewed at most bars across the city. A few of the best Jets bars include Off the Wagon and 3 Sheets, but most members of Gang Green nation say they rarely go to the same sports bar twice.

Philadelphia Eagles – Wogies

Affectionately taglined “Philly Born. New York Bread,” Wogies prides itself on being NYC’s original Eagles bar and passionately displays every Philadelphia game with sound on every screen in the bar. Birds fans should hurry to book their reservations before next game day; tables are limited, and the standing room fills quickly!

Website: www.wogies.com

Address: 39 Greenwich Ave., New York, N.Y. 10014

Pittsburgh Steelers – Hibernia Bar

Located in Hell’s Kitchen, Hibernia Bar has been voted Best Steelers Bar in NYC and is passionate about creating a lively space for fans decked out in black and gold. While the bar provides the suds — including Pittsburgh staples like Iron City Beer — be sure to BYOTT (bring your own Terrible Towel).

Website: www.hiberniabar.com

Address: 401 W. 50th St., New York, N.Y. 10019

San Francisco 49ers – Plug Uglies

While the original 49ers bar Finnerty’s closed last year, San Fran fans can now head over to its sister bar Plug Uglies for kickoff every Sunday. Game days feature a plethora of celebrations, including free shuffleboard as well as the opportunity to win raffle items like a football signed by Joe Montana.

Website: www.plugugliesnyc.com

Address: 256 3rd Ave., New York, N.Y. 10010

Seattle Seahawks – Féile

Every game day, Féile in Herald Square prepares for an influx of Seahawks fans by expanding its menu to include Seattle favorites like Kona Golden Ale and Dick’s burgers. Kickoff also comes with a variety of additional food and drink deals, including “Beast Mode Bucket Specials.” Space goes fast, so fans are encouraged to book a table in advance on the restaurant’s website.

Website: www.feilenyc.com

Address: 131 W. 33rd St., New York, N.Y. 10001

Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Wicked Willy’s

Bucs fans will feel right at home every game day at Wicked Willy’s, an aptly decorated, pirate-themed dive in Greenwich Village. At what started as an FSU bar but has now grown to represent all Tampa sports, fans can watch their favorite teams play from 15 different televisions while enjoying a number of drink specials.

Website: www.wickedwillys.com

Address: 149 Bleecker St., New York, N.Y. 10012

Tennessee Titans – Printer’s Alley

Don’t let the abundance of Steelers memorabilia at this bar trick you — Printer’s Alley can still be called home by Tennessee Titans fans. Though predominantly inhabited by Pittsburgh fans, Printer’s Alley is a Nashville-themed bar where one can find collections of Tennessee fans watching Titans games in New York City.

Website: www.printersalleynyc.com

Address: 215 W. 40th St., New York, N.Y. 10018

Washington Commanders – Dorrian’s Red Hand

Dorrian’s Red Hand has been serving the Upper East Side for nearly 60 years and has been the official destination for Commanders fans for 15 seasons. If you’re looking to pay a visit on game day, you’d better head over early as seating inside — and outside when weather permits — is allotted on a first come, first served basis.

Website: www.dorrians-nyc.com

Address: 1616 2nd Ave., New York, N.Y. 10028