While IPAs are having a moment, stouts continue to quietly rank among the most popular beers in the country. And with the category’s vast array of styles — from dry Irish stouts to pastry and milk stouts galore — there’s a stout out there for every palate.

To learn which stouts are favored among a broad range of beer lovers, VinePair consulted Beer Advocate’s highest-rated beers in the United States. From there, we selected the highest-rated stouts with at least 50 ratings, and found the top pick per state. Though the selection process meant some states were not ranked (sorry, South Dakota), the results show a tantalizing array of dark and roasty brews.

From classic English-style oatmeal stouts to a bevy of bourbon-barrel-aged imperials, these are the most highly rated stouts in every state except Hawaii, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

Don't miss a drop!
Get the latest in beer, wine, and cocktail culture sent straight to your inbox.

Click here to see a full size version of the map!

These are the highest-rated beers in every U.S. state

State Beer
Alabama El Gordo
Good People Brewing Company
Stout – Russian Imperial | 13.90%
Alaska Blessed
Anchorage Brewing Company
Stout – American Imperial | 14.00%
Arizona White Russian Imperial Stout
Sun Up Brewing Co.
Stout – American Imperial | 9.20%
Arkansas BDCS
Ozark Beer Co.
Stout – American Imperial | 10.20%
California Fundamental Observation
Bottle Logic Brewing
Stout – American Imperial | 14.30%
Colorado Medianoche – Coconut
WeldWerks Brewing Co.
Stout – American Imperial | 14.10%
Connecticut Imperial Stout Trooper
New England Brewing Co.
Stout – Russian Imperial | 8.50%
Delaware Bourbon Barrel-Aged World Wide Stout
Dogfish Head Craft Brewery
Stout – American Imperial | 18.30%
District of Columbia Mexican Radio
Bluejacket / Arsenal Restaurant
Stout – Sweet / Milk | 7.40%
Florida Hunahpu’s Imperial Stout – Double Barrel Aged
Cigar City Brewing
Stout – American Imperial | 11.00%
Georgia Mexican Siberius Maximus
The Wrecking Bar Brewpub
Stout – Russian Imperial | 11.00%
Hawaii Not enough reviews
Idaho Black Cauldron Imperial Stout
Grand Teton Brewing Co.
Stout – Russian Imperial | 9.50%
Illinois Bourbon County Brand Stout
Goose Island Beer Co.
Stout – American Imperial | 14.70%
Indiana Marshmallow Handjee
3 Floyds Brewing Co.
Stout – Russian Imperial | 15.00%
Iowa Kentucky Brunch Brand Stout
Toppling Goliath Brewing Company
Stout – American Imperial | 12.00%
Kansas Owd Mac’s Imperial Stout
Free State Brewing Co.
Stout – Russian Imperial
Kentucky 70K
Against The Grain Brewery & Smokehouse
Stout – Sweet / Milk | 13.00%
Louisiana Rêve
Parish Brewing Company
Stout – Sweet / Milk | 7.20%
Maine Mott The Lesser
Tributary Brewing Co.
Stout – Russian Imperial | 10.50%
Maryland 10 Layer
RAR Brewing (Realerevival)
Stout – American | 8.60%
Massachusetts Triple Shot
Tree House Brewing Company
Stout – American Imperial | 9.70%
Michigan CBS (Canadian Breakfast Stout)
Founders Brewing Company
Stout – American Imperial | 11.30%
Minnesota Darkness
Surly Brewing Company
Stout – Russian Imperial | 12.00%
Mississippi Black Creek
Lazy Magnolia Brewing Company
Stout – American Imperial | 8.50%
Missouri Barrel-Aged Abraxas
Perennial Artisan Ales
Stout – American Imperial | 11.00%
Montana Ivan The Terrible Imperial Stout – Barrel-Aged
Big Sky Brewing Company
Stout – Russian Imperial | 11.60%
Nebraska Black Betty Imperial Stout – Whiskey Barrel-Aged
Nebraska Brewing Company Production Brewery & Tap Room
Stout – Russian Imperial | 11.30%
Nevada Bourbon Barrel Russian Imperial Stout
Joseph James Brewing Inc.
Stout – Russian Imperial | 9.50%
New Hampshire RIS
Stoneface Brewing Co.
Stout – Russian Imperial | 9.50%
New Jersey A Night To End All Dawns
Kane Brewing Company
Stout – American Imperial | 12.20%
New Mexico Cafe Con Leche
La Cumbre Brewing Co.
Stout – Sweet / Milk | 7.50%
New York Imperial Biscotti Break – Bourbon Barrel-Aged
Evil Twin Brewing
Stout – American Imperial | 11.50%
North Carolina The Event Horizon
Olde Hickory Brewery
Stout – American Imperial | 12.25%
North Dakota Not enough reviews
Ohio Appervation
Jackie O’s Pub & Brewery
Stout – American Imperial | 15.00%
Oklahoma Bourbon Paradise
Prairie Artisan Ales
Stout – American Imperial | 13.70%
Oregon Double Stack
Great Notion Brewing
Stout – American Imperial | 11.00%
Pennsylvania Sunny Side Up (Little Amps! Double Coffee)
Al’s of Hampden / Pizza Boy Brewing
Stout – American Imperial | 9.50%
Rhode Island InfRIngement
Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling Co.
Stout – Russian Imperial | 11.00%
South Carolina Mexican Cake – Maple Bourbon Barrel-Aged
Westbrook Brewing Co.
Stout – American Imperial | 10.20%
South Dakota Not enough reviews
Tennessee Astronaut Status
Wiseacre Brewing
Stout – American Imperial | 12.20%
Texas Bourbon Barrel Temptress
Lakewood Brewing Company
Stout – Sweet / Milk | 11.30%
Utah Big Bad Baptista
Epic Brewing Company
Stout – American Imperial | 11.70%
Vermont Beyond Good And Evil
Hill Farmstead Brewery
Stout – American Imperial | 10.00%
Virginia Kentucky Christmas Morning
Hardywood Park Craft Brewery
Stout – Sweet / Milk | 10.60%
Washington The Rusty Nail
Fremont Brewing Company
Stout – Oatmeal | 13.30%
West Virginia Miner’s Daughter Oatmeal Stout
Mountain State Brewing Co.
Stout – Oatmeal | 5.20%
Wisconsin Black Gold
Central Waters Brewing Co.
Stout – American Imperial | 11.00%
Wyoming Zonker Stout
Snake River Brewing Company & Brewpub
Stout – Foreign / Export | 6.00%

This story is a part of VP Pro, our free content platform and newsletter for the drinks industry, covering wine, beer, and liquor — and beyond. Sign up for VP Pro now!

Published: November 2, 2021