While IPAs are having a moment, stouts continue to quietly rank among the most popular beers in the country. And with the category’s vast array of styles — from dry Irish stouts to pastry and milk stouts galore — there’s a stout out there for every palate.
To learn which stouts are favored among a broad range of beer lovers, VinePair consulted Beer Advocate’s highest-rated beers in the United States. From there, we selected the highest-rated stouts with at least 50 ratings, and found the top pick per state. Though the selection process meant some states were not ranked (sorry, South Dakota), the results show a tantalizing array of dark and roasty brews.
From classic English-style oatmeal stouts to a bevy of bourbon-barrel-aged imperials, these are the most highly rated stouts in every state except Hawaii, North Dakota, and South Dakota.
Click here to see a full size version of the map!
|State
|Beer
|Alabama
|El Gordo
Good People Brewing Company
Stout – Russian Imperial | 13.90%
|Alaska
|Blessed
Anchorage Brewing Company
Stout – American Imperial | 14.00%
|Arizona
|White Russian Imperial Stout
Sun Up Brewing Co.
Stout – American Imperial | 9.20%
|Arkansas
|BDCS
Ozark Beer Co.
Stout – American Imperial | 10.20%
|California
|Fundamental Observation
Bottle Logic Brewing
Stout – American Imperial | 14.30%
|Colorado
|Medianoche – Coconut
WeldWerks Brewing Co.
Stout – American Imperial | 14.10%
|Connecticut
|Imperial Stout Trooper
New England Brewing Co.
Stout – Russian Imperial | 8.50%
|Delaware
|Bourbon Barrel-Aged World Wide Stout
Dogfish Head Craft Brewery
Stout – American Imperial | 18.30%
|District of Columbia
|Mexican Radio
Bluejacket / Arsenal Restaurant
Stout – Sweet / Milk | 7.40%
|Florida
|Hunahpu’s Imperial Stout – Double Barrel Aged
Cigar City Brewing
Stout – American Imperial | 11.00%
|Georgia
|Mexican Siberius Maximus
The Wrecking Bar Brewpub
Stout – Russian Imperial | 11.00%
|Hawaii
|Not enough reviews
|Idaho
|Black Cauldron Imperial Stout
Grand Teton Brewing Co.
Stout – Russian Imperial | 9.50%
|Illinois
|Bourbon County Brand Stout
Goose Island Beer Co.
Stout – American Imperial | 14.70%
|Indiana
|Marshmallow Handjee
3 Floyds Brewing Co.
Stout – Russian Imperial | 15.00%
|Iowa
|Kentucky Brunch Brand Stout
Toppling Goliath Brewing Company
Stout – American Imperial | 12.00%
|Kansas
|Owd Mac’s Imperial Stout
Free State Brewing Co.
Stout – Russian Imperial
|Kentucky
|70K
Against The Grain Brewery & Smokehouse
Stout – Sweet / Milk | 13.00%
|Louisiana
|Rêve
Parish Brewing Company
Stout – Sweet / Milk | 7.20%
|Maine
|Mott The Lesser
Tributary Brewing Co.
Stout – Russian Imperial | 10.50%
|Maryland
|10 Layer
RAR Brewing (Realerevival)
Stout – American | 8.60%
|Massachusetts
|Triple Shot
Tree House Brewing Company
Stout – American Imperial | 9.70%
|Michigan
|CBS (Canadian Breakfast Stout)
Founders Brewing Company
Stout – American Imperial | 11.30%
|Minnesota
|Darkness
Surly Brewing Company
Stout – Russian Imperial | 12.00%
|Mississippi
|Black Creek
Lazy Magnolia Brewing Company
Stout – American Imperial | 8.50%
|Missouri
|Barrel-Aged Abraxas
Perennial Artisan Ales
Stout – American Imperial | 11.00%
|Montana
|Ivan The Terrible Imperial Stout – Barrel-Aged
Big Sky Brewing Company
Stout – Russian Imperial | 11.60%
|Nebraska
|Black Betty Imperial Stout – Whiskey Barrel-Aged
Nebraska Brewing Company Production Brewery & Tap Room
Stout – Russian Imperial | 11.30%
|Nevada
|Bourbon Barrel Russian Imperial Stout
Joseph James Brewing Inc.
Stout – Russian Imperial | 9.50%
|New Hampshire
|RIS
Stoneface Brewing Co.
Stout – Russian Imperial | 9.50%
|New Jersey
|A Night To End All Dawns
Kane Brewing Company
Stout – American Imperial | 12.20%
|New Mexico
|Cafe Con Leche
La Cumbre Brewing Co.
Stout – Sweet / Milk | 7.50%
|New York
|Imperial Biscotti Break – Bourbon Barrel-Aged
Evil Twin Brewing
Stout – American Imperial | 11.50%
|North Carolina
|The Event Horizon
Olde Hickory Brewery
Stout – American Imperial | 12.25%
|North Dakota
|Not enough reviews
|Ohio
|Appervation
Jackie O’s Pub & Brewery
Stout – American Imperial | 15.00%
|Oklahoma
|Bourbon Paradise
Prairie Artisan Ales
Stout – American Imperial | 13.70%
|Oregon
|Double Stack
Great Notion Brewing
Stout – American Imperial | 11.00%
|Pennsylvania
|Sunny Side Up (Little Amps! Double Coffee)
Al’s of Hampden / Pizza Boy Brewing
Stout – American Imperial | 9.50%
|Rhode Island
|InfRIngement
Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling Co.
Stout – Russian Imperial | 11.00%
|South Carolina
|Mexican Cake – Maple Bourbon Barrel-Aged
Westbrook Brewing Co.
Stout – American Imperial | 10.20%
|South Dakota
|Not enough reviews
|Tennessee
|Astronaut Status
Wiseacre Brewing
Stout – American Imperial | 12.20%
|Texas
|Bourbon Barrel Temptress
Lakewood Brewing Company
Stout – Sweet / Milk | 11.30%
|Utah
|Big Bad Baptista
Epic Brewing Company
Stout – American Imperial | 11.70%
|Vermont
|Beyond Good And Evil
Hill Farmstead Brewery
Stout – American Imperial | 10.00%
|Virginia
|Kentucky Christmas Morning
Hardywood Park Craft Brewery
Stout – Sweet / Milk | 10.60%
|Washington
|The Rusty Nail
Fremont Brewing Company
Stout – Oatmeal | 13.30%
|West Virginia
|Miner’s Daughter Oatmeal Stout
Mountain State Brewing Co.
Stout – Oatmeal | 5.20%
|Wisconsin
|Black Gold
Central Waters Brewing Co.
Stout – American Imperial | 11.00%
|Wyoming
|Zonker Stout
Snake River Brewing Company & Brewpub
Stout – Foreign / Export | 6.00%
This story is a part of VP Pro, our free content platform and newsletter for the drinks industry, covering wine, beer, and liquor — and beyond. Sign up for VP Pro now!