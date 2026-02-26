When you feel like going out, heading to a cocktail or wine bar is a noble pursuit — here in New York City, there’s no shortage of amazing ones to choose from. But sometimes, it’s not a well-made, complex cocktail or a rare by-the-glass pour you’re in the mood for. Sometimes, all you really want is a cheap beer and a shot or a simple, strong highball that may or may not arrive in a plastic cup.

That’s where the beloved dive bar comes in. And NYC is practically crawling with dive bars — or spots that deliver on the promise of a dive bar, even if whether or not they’re true “dives” is up for debate. Seriously, take a stroll down any given block and you’re pretty much guaranteed to see at least one. And it’s probably open pretty late, too — most dives operate far beyond the hours of other bars and restaurants, often welcoming in the employees of said establishments once their own shifts have ended.

Given the sheer number of dives in the city that never sleeps, we’ve compiled a list of some of the very best, fortified by recommendations from NYC’s best bartenders. For the purposes of this article, we used Brad Thomas Parsons’ 10 “You Know You’re in a Dive Bar If…” commandments like “cash is king” and “there are games of chance” to define a dive bar. From historic Red Hook haunts to East Village watering holes that have stayed alive despite multiple relocations, here are 20 of the best dive bars in New York City.

Duff’s

This metal bar has been serving the Williamsburg community since 2004, but it actually got its start five years earlier as Bellevue in Hell’s Kitchen. Owned by the eponymous Jimmy Duff, Duff’s is a bona fide Brooklyn institution, with a jukebox dedicated to heavy metal and rock-and-roll paraphernalia decorating the walls. The bar attracts drinkers from all over the world but still manages to retain its neighborhood feel with its gaggle of regulars and affordable drink specials.

Rocka Rolla

As its name likely suggests, Rocka Rolla is a dark dive bar soundtracked by ’70s and ’80s rock music — there’s even a jukebox loaded up with the classics. The drinks match the vibe, with beers and cocktails arriving in bulbous, 18-ounce Schooners for $10 or less. The bar can get a bit stuffy on busy nights, so don’t be afraid to step out onto the back patio for a bit of fresh air. No promise it won’t be just as crowded, though, even in the cooler months of the year.

Lucky Dog

Lucky Dog opened on Bedford Avenue in Williamsburg in 2009 and has been welcoming in neighborhood locals and their furry friends ever since. Inside, expect a robust beer selection, a handful of cocktail options, a jukebox, a shuffleboard table, and probably a pooch or two. While the bar doesn’t serve food, they do allow patrons to bring in their own, which is convenient considering the close proximity of great spots like Pies ‘n’ Thighs, L’industrie Pizzeria, and Martha’s Country Bakery.

The Coyote Club

Walk through the doors of Bed-Stuy’s Coyote Club and you’ll feel as though you’ve been transported to the 1970s. Dim, red lighting illuminates the wood-paneled space, which is filled with cushy booths, a jukebox, a photo booth, and several arcade games. Come for the $4 Miller High Life; stay for the $4 Miller High Life.

Do or Dive

Located on Bedford Ave. in Bed-Stuy, Do or Dive actually originated as Do or Dine, a restaurant opened in 2011 by “Food Network Star” winner Justin Warner. Do or Dive, led by the same team behind bars like Lucky Dog and Rocka Rolla, replaced the restaurant in 2016 after it unexpectedly closed the prior year. It’s an eclectic, somewhat dingy bar that’s almost constantly packed with patrons (and their dogs), complete with a spacious backyard where Brooklynites mingle to share stories and cigarettes.

Sharlene’s

At the intersection of Park Slope and Prospect Heights on Flatbush Avenue sits Sharlene’s, but the bar in the space hasn’t always been known as Sharlene’s. It opened as O’Reilly’s before it was purchased by Kevin Mooney and transformed into the iconic Mooney’s Pub. When the bar closed in 2008, Brooklyn native Sharlene Frank signed a lease on the space, and Sharlene’s was born the next year. Today, the spot is beloved by media professionals and more who flock in for the daily happy-hour specials.

Montero Bar & Grill

Founded by Joseph and Pilar Montero, Montero Bar & Grill first opened in Brooklyn Heights in 1939, slinging drinks to thirsty sailors on the waterfront. About a decade later, it moved across the street to its current location, and today it serves as one of the last longshoreman’s bars on Atlantic Ave. The bar is packed to the gills with nautical-themed mementos and feels like a journey back in time, complete with an old-timey cash register (the bar is cash only) and a neon sign. In January 2026, the historic institution was sold to the Crew hospitality group, which also owns nautical-themed concepts including High Tide and The Yacht Club.

Sunny’s Bar

If Red Hook is an out-of-the-way neighborhood, Sunny’s Bar, nestled right along the Brooklyn waterfront, is one of its most out-of-the-way bars. Originally known as John’s Bar and Restaurant, the spot opened its doors in 1890 to serve food and drink to sailors and other maritime professionals who worked in the area. It’s gone through several iterations since then, including when it operated once a week as a bar without a liquor license, circumventing the issue by serving drinks on a donation basis. Eventually, the Liquor Authority got wind and briefly shut the place down. The space has been known as Sunny’s since it reopened in 2002 and now welcomes cash-paying drinkers six nights a week.

Brooklyn Ice House

This Red Hook bar occupies the same space as the now-shuttered Pioneer BBQ. The atmosphere inside is laid back and casual, with a sprawling yard perfect for enjoying a well-priced beer in the sun. While dive bars aren’t always known for serving the best, if any, food, Brooklyn Ice House has a full kitchen serving wings, Frito pie, burgers, pulled pork, and more late into the night.

Pearl’s Social & Billy Club

Opened in 2011, Pearl’s Social & Billy Club is a wood-paneled saloon that feels more like a cozy campsite than a bar in the middle of Bushwick. Most drinks even come served in kitschy Mason jars to maintain the vibe. There are only a few tables and stools inside, but don’t worry if you can’t grab a seat — patrons often spill out onto the sidewalk where there are tables on either side of the entrance.

The International Bar

The East Village has long been a hotbed for cocktail creation in NYC, with pioneering institutions such as Please Don’t Tell and Death & Co and newer establishments like schmuck. and Superbueno all calling the neighborhood home. But where do the bar teams leading these spaces go for drinks after their shift? Simple answer: the International Bar. The bar opened on St. Marks Place in 1979 before relocating to its current spot on First Avenue a few years later. It’s a small, no-frills bar complete with graffiti and neon signs that’s perfect for enjoying a beer or even a Martini.

Doc Holliday’s

New York isn’t necessarily the first place that comes to mind when looking for a booming, honky-tonk bar, but Doc Holliday’s on Avenue A challenges that assumption each and every day. The bar opened in the East Village in 1994 and has managed to retain the grungy, gritty atmosphere the neighborhood was known for before aggressive gentrification transformed it into the trendy area it is today. Expect to find lots of cheap beer and whiskey as well as a rather long line of players waiting for their turn at billiards.

Sophie’s

Opened sometime around 1914, Sophie’s is one of the oldest (if not the oldest) dive bars in the five boroughs. In 2008, the narrow space was taken over by Rich Corton and Kirk Marcoe, who also own nearby bars Mona’s and Josie’s. The spot is a well-known watering hole with notable patrons including Jeff Bridges and the late Anthony Bourdain.

The Library

Nostalgic and charming, The Library sits at the crossroads of the East Village and the Lower East Side. The interior is exactly what you’d expect from a ’90s-era NYC dive: plush (maybe peeling) booths, walls littered with stickers and signatures, books, board games, and a projector screening B movies on a back wall.

2A

Located on Avenue A, 2A has been a hallmark of the East Village since it opened its doors in the ’80s. The dimly lit, bi-level bar is a great spot for cheap drinks and live music. It’s managed to maintain its neighborhood feel despite its popularity among rock fans — especially those of The Strokes. While recording their debut album “Is This It” at a studio across the street, the band’s five members were known to frequent 2A.

Jimmy’s Corner

Founded by former boxing trainer Jimmy Glenn, Jimmy’s Corner has been slinging drinks and showing boxing matches on West 44th Street since 1971. Decorated with an abundance of boxing memorabilia, the bar is one of the last dives standing in Times Square, but its future is uncertain. Despite signing a lease through 2029, Jimmy’s Corner’s landlord, the Durst Organization, is seeking to sell the building, placing the bar at risk of eviction. Glenn’s son Adam, who currently owns the bar, has filed a lawsuit against the organization in the hope that his family bar will remain in his hands.

Kettle of Fish

Opened in 1950, Kettle of Fish is a West Village dive that doubles as one of the best places in the city to watch a Packers game. The bar popped up at multiple addresses around the village before settling into its current outpost — its third — in 1999. In its lifetime, the bar has welcomed several prolific artists, including novelist and poet Jack Kerouac and musician Bob Dylan. Bobby Kennedy was also rumored to have been a frequent visitor. The low-ceilinged bar feels like your grandparents’ basement with dart boards, pinball machines, PacMan, and a jukebox decorating the space.

Clockwork Bar

If there’s any doubt about what constitutes a dive, look no further than Clockwork Bar for a quintessential example. The Lower East Side outpost is centered around a passion for punk rock, which bleeds into every element of the experience. The walls are covered from floor to ceiling with graffiti and stickers, and dim red lights cast a glow over the whole space as the jukebox plays on.

169 Bar

Famous for its overload of kitschy decor and leopard-print pool table, 169 Bar opened on the Lower East Side in 1916 and has been a lively drinking institution ever since. In 2006, the space was purchased by Charles Hanson, who brought in the borderline-over-the-top New Orleans-themed decor that remains a mainstay today. Beloved for its cheap drinks and energetic atmosphere, 169 Bar faces imminent risk of closure, so head in soon.

Tile Bar

Propped on the corner of 7th and First is Tile Bar, which opened in the East Village back in 1984. For years, the place had no name, only known by locals as WCOU Bar in homage to the neon clock inside. Eventually, the space came to be known as Tile Bar for the sheer number of ceramic tiles decorating the entrance. Today, the bar exemplifies the vintage aesthetic and offers incredible, daily happy-hour specials including $5 well drinks, $5 beers, and $1 off anything on draft.