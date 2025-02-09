In a pinch, nothing is handier than being able to easily open a beer or wine bottle without any of the proper tools — especially if corkscrews or churchkeys are nowhere to be found. But sometimes, you might just be looking to impress the people you’re with, and these bottle-opening party tricks, if you will, are good ones to have up your sleeve.

While each of these methods is relatively free of danger, prioritizing your safety is key so be sure to keep your fingers away from any sharp tools and tilt all bottles away from the body when opening. And whatever you do, do not open bottle caps with your teeth — it will likely earn you a one-way ticket to the emergency room for a line of stitches or to your dentist for a replacement tooth.

Without further ado, here are six of the best bottle-opening party tricks out there, from sabering Champagne to snapping off beer caps with a disposable lighter.

The Best Party Tricks for Opening Beer Bottles

Tape Measure



To successfully open a beer bottle with a tape measure you’ll need to make sure you’re using one that’s magnetic and snaps back quickly. Extend the tool to around the 18-inch mark, resting the tape against the cap before pressing the button to snap it back into place. Ideally, the hook of the tape measure will pull your beer cap right off.

Disposable Lighter



As it turns out, opening up a beer with a lighter is pretty simple. And if you’re at a party sans bottle opener, chances are you’ll be able to locate one fairly easily. Once you’ve secured your lighter, grip the neck of your beer bottle tightly, leaving about a quarter-inch of space between the cap and your index finger. Then, simply wedge the base of the lighter between your index finger and the bottom of the bottle cap before pushing the top end of the lighter down to pop the lid off.

Another Bottle

#bottleopener #howto #tutorial #DIY #lifehacks #bartricks #beverage #drink #cheers #partytricks #bartending #kitchenhacks #cooltricks #beertime #homebartender #drinkup #brewski #brews ♬ original sound – beertv @beertelevision Two Bottles, One Cap: The Secret to Opening a Beer Bottle. To open a bottle with another bottle, follow these steps: Find a second bottle with a sturdy and flat base. Hold the bottle you want to open with one hand and the second bottle with the other hand. Position the second bottle so that the base of the bottle cap is resting against the lip of the second bottle. Apply downward pressure to the bottle cap while using the second bottle as leverage to lift the cap off the bottle. If the cap doesn’t come off right away, try wiggling or twisting the cap while using the second bottle as leverage. Once the cap is loose, you can remove it by hand. Note: Be careful when using this method, as there is a risk of the bottle breaking or the cap flying off unexpectedly. #beer

If you’ve brought a 6-pack to a party but left your opener behind, fear not — it’s quite simple to open up a beer bottle with another beer bottle. Hold the beer you wish to open by the neck with your index finger positioned just below the cap. Tilt another beer bottle upside down and line up the two caps, slotting the upside-down brew’s lid under the lid you wish to remove. Then, with your index finger holding the inverted bottle steady, push the beer right side up, using the leverage from your finger to snap the cap off.

The Best Party Tricks for Opening Champagne Bottles

Sabering

Oh, sabering. A tried and (sometimes) true method for uncorking Champagne, sabering is undeniably one of the most theatrical wine-opening techniques and is sure to get all your party guests on their feet. At its core, sabering is quite straightforward. It’s simply swiping off the top of a Champagne bottle with a saber (or knife). But there are a few things to keep in mind before you give it a shot. First, you’ll need to ensure that the bottle you’re looking to saber is very, very cold — the colder the bottle, the easier the glass will break, reducing the chance of any shattering. Next, you’ll want to secure a knife you feel comfortable handling, making sure to lead with the blunt side of the blade. Never, ever saber a bottle using the blade itself, it will almost certainly take your finger clean off.

Remove the foil and loosen the cage before holding the bottle in your non-dominant hand at a 45-degree angle with the cork facing out. Be sure to position the seam of the bottle face up to leave an easy path for your saber. Using your dominant hand, rest the blade atop the seam roughly three-quarters of the way down the bottle. Then, when you’re ready, quickly and forcefully guide the blade up the bottle, swiping off the top of the neck and unleashing your bubbles.

Champagne Flute

Yes, it is possible to open up a bottle of Champagne with the very glass you’ll end up pouring your bubbly into — and the technique is nearly identical to that of sabering. For this approach, you’ll want to hold your wine glass by the stem in your dominant hand while the bottle rests at a 45-degree angle, cork facing out, in your non-dominant hand. Locate the seam on the Champagne bottle and line up the base of your wine glass, lightly moving the glass along the bottle from the shoulder to the neck to get a feel for the motion. When you feel confident, loosen the cage on your bottle, line your glass back up, and apply force as you flick your wine glass upward and knock the top of the bottle clean off. Admittedly, this technique may take a few attempts, but working with a very well-chilled bottle will likely make things easier.

Champagne Slam

While some opening tricks are intended to leave some bubbly left over for consumption, others were thought up strictly for spraying. The Champagne Slam certainly falls into the latter category. Popularized by British Formula One driver Lando Norris, the technique is relatively self-explanatory — you simply slam the bottom of a Champagne bottle on the ground, the cork goes flying out, and spraying ensues. Despite the relatively uncomplicated approach, there are a few things to keep in mind before you give this trick a try. First, you’ll want to be sure the foil and cage have been removed entirely so nothing prevents the cork from emerging when the time is right. With your thumb over the cork — so it doesn’t prematurely pop out of the bottle — swirl your bottle around a few times to agitate the carbonation and build even more pressure. When you’re ready, quickly hit the base of the bottle flat against the floor, be careful to avoid your face, and watch the cork fly and Champagne spray.

