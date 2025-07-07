Most of the time, mixing booze with ice cream sounds a lot better than it tastes. There have been countless misguided attempts from brands to launch alcohol-infused ice cream flavors, which never seem to catch on. (Not to mention the recent surge in trendy natural wine bars that try to pair hazy skin-contact wines and pét-nats with the frozen treat.) But for a dessert that offers such a distinct texture and temperature, it takes a very specific flavor profile to properly match up with its intensity.

As traditional pairing advice goes, the beverage you choose should match (or exceed) the sweetness level of the food. So for a dessert like ice cream it’s important to select something equally sweet so the liquid doesn’t come off as harsh on the palate. Plus, since ice cream has such a thick, creamy texture, it’s important that the beverage has enough heft and flavor to stand up to the body. That’s why fortified or sweet wines that offer high-ABV and sugar content tend to pair better than traditional dry wines. (A thin Sancerre or earthy Pinot Noir aren’t going to cut it.)

So if you’re looking to add a kick to your next sundae, here are four boozy beverages that are especially delicious poured over ice cream.

Don't Miss A Drop Get the latest in beer, wine, and cocktail culture sent straight to your inbox.

Pedro Ximénez Sherry

Pedro Ximénez is a white wine grape most known for its role in the sweet wines of sherry. PX wines (as they’re called) are made by sun-drying the grapes to concentrate the sugars. The resulting raisinated grapes are then fermented, fortified by the addition of a neutral grape spirit, and aged in sherry’s traditional solera system. The result is a lusciously thick, concentrated wine with candied notes of toffee, chocolate, and dried fruits. The syrupy texture and strong flavors of these wines make them ideal to drizzle over a bowl of vanilla ice cream in place of a chocolate or caramel sauce. While other sweet, fortified wines like Port or Vin Doux Naturels from southern France can also work, the price of a good PX sherry can’t be beat.

Cherry Lambic Beer

One of the all-time classic combos for ice cream is root beer. The soda’s intense bubbles and herbaceous flavors are the perfect foil to the ice cream’s milky richness. Cherry lambic beer might just be the booze world’s equivalent to this soda-fountain staple, with frothy bubbles and slightly sweet and tart flavor profile from the cherries.

Pineau des Charentes

Pineau des Charentes is the lesser-known aperitif from the Cognac region of France. It’s a blend of Cognac and unfermented grape juice aged in oak barrels. The result is a sweeter, lower-ABV expression that’s still reminiscent of the classic Cognac flavor profile. The bolstered sweetness and rich, rounded body from the oak aging make the fortified wine great for dessert pairings. But instead of pouring a glass to enjoy on the side, we suggest letting your ice cream swim in a pool of sweet, nutty Pineau des Charentes.

Chartreuse

When it comes to desserts, Chartreuse is known best for its role in the Verte Chaud, a boozy hot chocolate featuring the green version of the spirit. But while the spiked hot cocoa is great for the winter, Chartreuse can also shine in the warmer months in ice cream form. Many recipes suggest making your own ice cream by blending in either the bright, herbaceous green or mellow, saffron-infused yellow chartreuse to add a kick of booze. But if you don’t have the time to churn up a batch, just add a spoonful (or two) on top of a store-bought scoop of vanilla.