With thousands of breweries worldwide, craft beer has become a global sensation. And while there might be some doom and gloom plaguing the industry, there is still plenty to be excited about and a plethora of producers worth traveling for. Many of these producers are tucked away in destinations one may consider craft beer meccas. That’s why we’re sharing the very best destinations for beer travel that venture off the beaten path.

While they’re popular destinations — and with good reason — don’t expect to find Munich and Prague or Grand Rapids and Asheville on this year’s list. Instead, prepare for cities with budding craft cultures, teeming with cutting-edge producers, and even destinations in historic brewing regions redefining how we enjoy beer.

From exploring one of Tokyo’s oldest beer brands at a newly opened visitors center to cracking a cold one at the first farm-to-tap brewery in Encinitas, here are the 10 best beer destinations for 2025.

10. Sofia, Bulgaria

Brewing in Bulgaria has long been dominated by large, multinational brewing companies, but something shifted in the mid-2010s when small microbreweries started cropping up across the country, especially in Sofia. While the city’s craft beer culture may not be as robust as others on this list, it’s already earned the city the title of Bulgaria’s craft beer capital, and it’s still growing, making now the perfect time to check it out.

Most of the craft brands in Sofia are of the traveling variety, meaning they don’t often have a physical bar to belly up at. Instead, they pay larger producers to use their facilities to brew. While tours are therefore not an option, that doesn’t mean their beers are impossible to find. All it takes is a trip to one of the specialty shops and craft bars across the city.

Opened in an old family house in 2012 by Antonia and Lyubomir Chonos, Kanaal is widely regarded as Sofia’s first craft beer bar. Originally, it specialized in Belgian craft offerings, but has since expanded to include options from producers all over the globe. Kanaal offers over a dozen rotating selections on draft and well over 300 bottled and canned options.

For a taste of Bulgaria, head over to Sofia Electric Brewing, an independent microbrewery operating out of an old refrigerator factory. Founded by homebrewer Simeon Parvanov, the first batch of Sofia Electric beers rolled out in the summer of 2020 and the brewery has been growing steadily ever since. Stop into the taproom to sample Overflow, its signature New England IPA, or Indigo, a 12 percent chocolate cake imperial stout brewed in collaboration with Dutch craft brewer Van Moll.

9. New York City, United States

The Big Apple’s beer scene continues to thrive, and there’s plenty worth planning a trip for. In fact, as of January 2025, the city has the highest number of breweries since Prohibition, with 49 operational across the five boroughs, according to the NYC Brewer’s Guild.

Obvious must-visits include Brooklyn Brewery, founded in 1988 and home to the famous Brooklyn lager, which is served at bars across the city (and around the world). Sample it among many others from one of over a dozen taplines at the tasting room, which is open on a daily basis. Later this year, the brewery plans to open a new facility at 1 Wythe Avenue, just four blocks from its current home, where upgraded tours and visitor experiences will be offered.

Another vital visit is Other Half Brewing, which operates from a few outposts in both Brooklyn and Manhattan, and is known for its dank and fruity IPAs. Established in Brooklyn in 2014, Other Half was the first brewery to open its doors in the borough in nine years and today is widely considered to be a crucial player in the city’s craft beer scene. Equally worth a visit are Grimm Artisanal Ales, Finback, Kings County Brewers Collective (KCBC), and Transmitter Brewing.

While there’s no shortage of breweries, some of the best brewers in the city don’t have a taproom and their beers can only be found in shops, bars, and restaurants. Be sure to keep a lookout for cans of Back Home Beer, Middle Eastern-style beers brewed by Zahra Tabatabai. Tabatabai, whose grandfather brewed beer and made wine in Iran before the revolution, used family recipes as a guidepost to craft her current offerings, a Sumac Gose and a Persian Lager.

8. Brisbane, Australia

Queensland is rapidly becoming known for its buzzy craft beer scene, and as the state’s capital city, there’s no better place to explore it than Brisbane. One of the first stops on any list should be Range Brewing, which releases a brand-new lineup of innovative brews every Friday. Established in 2018 with the motto “Forever exploring, forever evolving,” the brewery operated without a core range for over four years before cementing the Forever Range. The lineup includes Dreams (hazy IPA), Sunshine (extra pale ale), and Disco (double dry hopped pale ale). Since its founding, Range has brewed over 1,100 beers.

Next, head over to Green Beacon Brewing Co. to enjoy pints of Wayfarer Tropical Pale Ale and Windjammer IPA. For a trip outside the city center, a visit to Swordfish Brewing in Sussex Inlet promises crisp lagers and mango passion fruit witbiers.

For a widespread smattering of Australian beer, Brisbane is set to host the Great Australian Beer SpecTAPular (GABS) from May 23–24. The beer festival showcases hundreds of Australian producers across beer, wine, spirits, and cocktails, with a total of over 500 sample beverages on offer. Festival attendees also have access to the 120-tap bar pouring samples of craft beer, ciders, seltzers, and cocktails made by festival participants exclusively for GABS.

7. Encinitas, Calif., United States

San Diego has long been celebrated for its contributions to American craft beer culture, and much of that culture has bled into Encinitas, a small beach town roughly 30 miles north. The town is home to dozens of taprooms, tasting rooms, and brewpubs, pouring beers from some of Southern California’s best breweries. It doesn’t hurt that several spots can be hit in the same day by simply walking down Pacific Coast Highway (PCH), which runs directly through the downtown area.

Take Culture Brewing Co., a satellite taproom of the Solana Beach-based brewery. After spending a day in the sand, pop into the taproom for a quick pint of the flagship Mosaic IPA or make an afternoon out of it by heading a few miles south to the brand’s 10-barrel brewhouse. On PCH there’s also Modern Times Beer + Coffee’s Far West Lounge, a coffee shop and craft beer bar established by a collective of brewers, coffee roasters, and culinary professionals. The taproom is equipped with 30 handles from which Modern Times’ own beers and a rotating selection of guest brews flow freely.

Don’t miss a visit to Fox Point Brewery, the first new brewery to open in Encinitas in over 30 years and the region’s first farm-to-tap operation. Established in July 2024, Fox Point sources every ingredient used in production from its own closed-loop, regenerative farm. The farm also powers the kitchen at sister restaurant Heaven Farm + Table, which serves Fox Point brews. Farmers harvest every seasonal hop, herb, pepper, and spice used to flavor beers mere hours before their incorporation into the production process, and yields are so small that there is zero distribution outside the taproom and restaurant. In fact, brews aren’t even kegged for service. Instead, they travel roughly 120 feet through subterranean pipes straight from the serving tank to the glass.

6. Antwerp, Belgium

Beer is a staple of life in Belgium. It’s so crucial to the country’s cultural fabric that “beer culture in Belgium” was recognized as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO in 2016. But while Brussels might be considered the epicenter of the country’s beer ecosystem, Antwerp is equally worth exploring. After all, the region is the birthplace of beloved styles like the dubbel and tripel.

Be sure to stop at Station 1280, a bottle shop and bar with eight taplines and a selection of bottles and cans from around the world. In 2021, Station 1280 owner Richard Ootjers and Thom Morrell — who homebrews under the label BRWBRD — teamed up to launch Uncharted Brew Co., which is produced right next door to the bar.

Though not craft in the traditional sense, a visit to De Koninck, Antwerp’s oldest brewery, is certainly worth making a day of. The brewery sits on a massive compound home to not just the brewery complex, but a bakery, chocolatier, cheese monger, and speakeasy. Explore the history of De Koninck in one of 10 interactive rooms or take a deep dive into the beers through the one-hour tastings held every Sunday. When hunger strikes, try to secure a reservation at The Butcher’s Son, the Michelin-star restaurant led by chef Bert-Jan Michielsen and sommelier Luc Dickens.

5. Pittsburgh, United States

People have been brewing in Pittsburgh since as early as 1765, when an influx of German immigrants in the late-18th and early 19th centuries introduced new styles and techniques, allowing the city’s beer industry to flourish. And some of those breweries are still around today.

In 1861, German immigrant Edward Frauenheim established Iron City Brewery, one of the first American breweries to produce a lager. Just over 30 years later, the brewery joined forces with roughly 20 others around the city to form what is now known as the Pittsburgh Brewing Company. Iron City Lager is still produced from the same recipe used in 1861.

Schedule a tour at Pittsburgh Brewing to see how the historic lager is produced and before trying a sample. For some craft beer history, visit the folks over at Penn Brewery, Pittsburgh’s oldest craft brewery. Established in 1986, the brewery got its start producing lagers adhering to Reinheitsgebot purity laws but has since expanded its offerings to include a handful of IPAs.

To see more of Pittsburgh’s 40-plus brew houses, don’t miss City Brew’s Pittsburgh Signature Brew Tour, which makes pit stops at three rotating facilities around the Steel City. The three-and-a-half-hour tour offers 12 tastings in total at breweries like Hop Farm Brewing Company, which prioritizes the use of local ingredients, and Trace Brewing, which specializes in IPAs.

The city also plays host to Barrel & Flow, which will take place this year from August 8–10 at The Stacks at 3 Crossings. The annual beer festival is a celebration of Black brewing and artistry, bringing together over 100 breweries, distilleries, music artists, small businesses, and more from across the country.

4. Edinburgh, Scotland

Brewing in Edinburgh dates back to the Middle Ages with the establishment of the Augustian Holyrood Abbey. By the late 19th century, the city was known as the brewing capital of Britain, with over 40 producers churning out ales for thirsty drinkers. Though the number of breweries has dwindled and the city is no longer the brewing hub it once was, a recent craft revival makes Scotland’s capital worth traveling to.

The majority of Edinburgh’s modern breweries can be found in Leith, a historic port district on the city’s northern shore that has undergone significant developments in recent years in efforts to create a vibrant new neighborhood. Schedule a tour at Pilot Beer, which exclusively uses Scottish base malts to brew its extensive lineup of IPAs, sours, lagers, and ales. Established in 2017 by Paul Gibson, Campervan Brewery is another must-visit, especially considering the brewery recently completed a massive renovation to beef up its production.

According to the brewery, the facility is the first of its kind in the U.K. and Europe, equipped with four new 6,000-liter fermenting tanks and a fully automated brewhouse. The team uses the state-of-the-art facility to craft brews like Mango Mimosa, a Berliner Weisse, and Extra Black, the label’s nitro porter. Don’t forget a stop at Lost In Leith: Bar & Fermentaria, the brewery’s sister bar, to see Campervan brews aging in their barrels.

3. Tokyo, Japan

U.S. tourism to Japan reached an all-time high in 2024, with a total of 2.7 million Americans traversing the globe before touching down in the island nation. When it comes to booze in Japan, the conversation tends to be dominated by the country’s prestige whisky — and to a lesser extent, wine — though its bustling beer scene is not to be overlooked. And Tokyo is a phenomenal city to discover what it’s all about.

To sample a selection of brews from one of Tokyo’s smallest breweries, check out Cranc Beer, a nano brewery on the city’s north side. The brewery’s tasting room is a simple one-man operation with a friendly, neighborhood feel and a stellar lineup of beers. Given its minuscule production scale, Cranc Beer is a great place to taste brews that might not be available by the time you board your return flight.

If a bit of mid-trip relaxation feels necessary, head to Bathe Yotsume Brewery, which opened in Tokyo’s Sumida Ward in December 2023. The owners of the beer bar and microbrewery also operate three sento bathhouses — Koganeyu, Daikokuyu, and Sakurayu — just a short walk away, and each of the three beers is crafted to be enjoyed after a hot bath.

For an immersive look into the history of one of Tokyo’s oldest beer brands, take a few hours to explore Yebisu Brewery Tokyo. Yebisu was first brewed in what is now Tokyo’s Ebisu district in 1890, and though the brand was later acquired by Sapporo, production remained in the city until 1988. For 36 years, Yebisu was brewed at a Sapporo facility in Funabashi, a city in Chiba Prefecture roughly 13 miles from Tokyo. But last April Sapporo brought brewing back to Ebisu in a 1.7 billion yen ($11.4 million) renovation of the former Yebisu Beer Museum. Taste Yebisu Infinity and Yebisu Infinity Black before exploring the various exhibits.

2. Cork, Ireland

It’s no secret that Guinness is having quite a cultural moment, and many Americans might even be planning a trip to Ireland for a sip straight from the source. But beer lovers looking to take a trip to the Emerald Isle should absolutely not miss out on a visit to Cork. Located approximately 130 miles southwest of Dublin, Cork is the beating heart of the country’s craft beer culture and is a prime destination for visiting after enjoying your compulsory pint at the Guinness Storehouse in Dublin.

Explore a range of session pale ales, IPAs, and red ales alongside stone-baked pizzas at the Franciscan Well Brewery, one of Ireland’s oldest microbreweries. Though the brand was acquired by Molson Coors in 2013, the pub and brewery remained in the hands of its original owner, Shane Long. In 2022, Long and the brewing team revived operations at the brewpub, launching a new line of beers under the label Original 7, which can be found on offer at Franciscan Well. The brewery also offers an hour-long tour that includes a three-flight tasting and a crash course on how to properly pour its Shandon Stout.

Just around the corner there’s Rising Sons Brewery, where you can sample pints of Midaza Stout and Redemption Irish Red or even book a tour to get a behind-the-scenes look at the brewing process. Another crucial stop is Eight Degrees Brewing, an independent microbrewery that brews pale ales, Irish red ales, and Irish IPAs using a 60-hectoliter Kaspar Schulz brewhouse.

For non-craft options that remain bonafide Cork classics, order a pint of Beamish or Murphy’s while out at one of the region’s 900-plus pubs. Both Irish stouts remain less internationally known than their Dublin-born counterpart, but they remain no less historic, dating back to 1792 and 1856, respectively. Though both brands are now owned by Heineken (and the original Beamish & Crawford brewery no longer exists), production has continued to this day. For a break from all the beer, consider a visit to the Old Midleton Distillery, a.k.a. the Jameson Experience, to see where the famed Irish whiskey is produced.

1. Bengaluru, India

Also known as Bangalore, the anglicized name given to the city during British colonial rule, Bengaluru has long been known as a pub city. When it comes to what people at those pubs are drinking, the answer has historically been bottles of Kingfisher, the mass-market lager that’s been brewed in Karnataka’s capital city since 1857. That was until 2010 with the debut of Bengaluru’s first microbrewery, The Biere Club.

Founded by Arvind and Meenakshi Raju, the brewpub pioneered beer service in the city, securing the first license that allowed them to make and serve their own brews. The brewery introduced southern India to new styles of beer and is widely credited with elevating the status of beer in the region, kicking off its craft explosion. Today, the number of operational breweries in Bengaluru has swelled to well over 70.

Stop into Toit Brewpub, another one of the city’s earliest microbreweries, for a taste of its Basmati Blonde, which incorporates India’s beloved food staple. Byg Brewski Brewing Company is another hotspot, with three sprawling campuses scattered across the city. At each of the locations in Sarjapur, Hennur, and Yeshwantpur, live music abounds and 16 tap handles pour both Byg brews and a selection of guest beers. For a taste of local cuisine alongside regionally inspired brews, a visit to the newly opened Indian Craft Brewery is a must. The microbrewery opened its doors in December 2024 and offers Indian coffee stouts and local fruit ciders to wash down bar snacks like masala papad and kalmi kebabs.

While there’s already plenty worth checking out in Bengaluru, there’s an even more promising future on the horizon. Until recently, there were strict regulations mandating a minimum space of 10,000 square feet to establish a brewery, therefore limiting the number that were able to open. However, in September 2024, the government of Karnataka state reduced that minimum requirement to 6,500 square feet, a decision that is expected to greatly increase the number of breweries in the city. There’s surely never been a better time for Bengaluru craft beer.