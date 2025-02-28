Food trends come and go. (Remember butter boards? Neither do we.) But few things have captured the public’s interest quite as fervently as bone broth. Heralded by influencers and celebrities alike for its nutritional value and added health benefits, bone broth is one fad that’s had surprising staying power. But before the girlies were downing it in droves for a bit of extra collagen in the morning, there was a different broth-based sipper on the scene: Beef Fizz.

The drink, which first appeared in print sometime in the 1950s or ‘60s, calls for the mouthwatering combination of condensed beef broth, ginger ale, and a squeeze of fresh lemon juice. But the fun doesn’t stop there: Rather than being served hot (or at least at room temperature), the Beef Fizz is intended to be enjoyed over ice, ideally in a highball glass.

Given the uncertainty regarding which cookbook the recipe first came from, it’s relatively easy to write the Beef Fizz off as one individual’s tragic mistake. But a further glance at mid-century soup marketing shows that the drink actually fit into a larger cultural trend popularized by The Campbell’s Company.

Don't Miss A Drop Get the latest in beer, wine, and cocktail culture sent straight to your inbox.

In the summer of 1955 — one of the 20th century’s hottest summers on record — Campbell’s rolled out a rather peculiar advertising campaign centered around refreshment: Soup on the Rocks. The poster, which featured an image of someone pouring a can of Campbell’s condensed beef broth directly into a lowball glass with ice also included this message: “Campbell’s Beef Broth right out of the can and onto the ice. Take it straight or add a dash of Worcestershire or lemon peel for a kicky switch. Great way to cool off on a hot day. It’s great for dieters too. Only 16 calories a 5-ounce serving. Don’t even wait for a real hot day; start pouring now. Cheers!”

The campaign also included the press, with several writers, editors, and radio hosts all receiving promotional boxes filled with an ice bucket, a set of tongs, and a can of beef broth. Inside, there was a recipe card calling for the soup to be poured over ice and enjoyed like an Old Fashioned. The brand got celebrities involved as well, sending out Soup On the Rocks-themed merchandise to actors, musicians, and even the entire Chicago White Sox and Brooklyn Dodgers teams.

The following year, Campbell’s introduced another beef broth-based concoction, the Frisky Sour, which combined the soup, ice water, and lemon juice. Described as “the greatest drink since Soup on the Rocks,” it’s possible that the Frisky Sour was an early version of the Beef Fizz given the similarity in ingredients. In fact, Campbell’s own 1968 cookbook, “Cooking With Soup,” had a recipe for Beef Fizz, though theirs called for club soda in place of ginger ale, a slight difference from the original recipe. The Soup on the Rocks campaign lasted well into the 1970s, by which time Campbell’s had souped things up even further, recommending that the drinks be accompanied by a hit of Worcestershire sauce or bitters and garnished with a lemon or cucumber.

While Beef Fizz may have had a moment in the sun in the mid-1900s, it fell by the wayside by the time the 1980s rolled around. That is until 2020. Likely left without much to do during pandemic-era lockdowns, many individuals found themselves scouring the internet for entertainment, and one X (formerly Twitter) user sure found it.

On June 25, 2020, James Parker posted the recipe for Beef Fizz, accompanied by the message, “It’s hot out there today guys, stay hydrated with a beef fizz.” Parker then proceeded to make a Beef Fizz for himself (to which he added Captain Morgan to make it “slightly bearable”), try the drink, and describe it as “not too bad.” It’s worth mentioning, though, that he had to fight through a gag after taking a sip before he was able to deliver his opinion.

The resurgence of Beef Fizz inspired hundreds of others to make the drink for themselves to review, most of whom had the same opinion as Parker: not good. So if it’s on trend to be drinking beef again, we think we’ll stick to the bone broth route for now.

*Image retrieved from qwartm via stock.adobe.com