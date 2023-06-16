Barefoot Wine and Sunshine: Here Are the Best Ways to Enjoy This Perfect Pair

Enjoying a lively and carefree summer comes down to just a few key ingredients: friends, family, sun, and fun. The cherry on top? Pairing these elements with a chilled glass of wine that’s delicious and affordable. Barefoot Wine offers a range of varietals that pair perfectly with warm-weather activities. With its accessibility, versatility, and vibrant notes, a bottle of Barefoot effortlessly embodies the “all-fun, no-fuss” philosophy.

That ease also carries over into how convenient it is to grab a bottle of Barefoot because it’s sold in most — if not every — grocery or liquor store nationwide and in a variety of sizes. Hitting the beach? Snag the 4-pack of glass-free and shatterproof mini bottles on the drive out. Got a last-minute invite to a backyard barbecue with a long guest list? Any host will appreciate the double bottle, chilled at the store and ready to pour.

Here we dive into Barefoot’s flavors and aromas that are both easy to enjoy and easy to understand. We suggest pairing these affordable, best-selling bottles with warm-weather occasions — and go-to summer dishes — removing the fuss from your meal prep.

Pinot Grigio: A Breezy Adventure

Barefoot Pinot Grigio is an excellent choice for those seeking a wine that embodies the easygoing nature of summer. It’s also the No. 1-selling Pinot Grigio in the U.S.1 for a good reason: Its refreshing character delights with fresh pear aromas and a lingering citrus finish. Poolside, courtside, dockside, or seaside, this crisp and bright white wine “sides” as easily with a richly layered and artistically rendered charcuterie board as it does with a good, old-fashioned, no-fuss hot dog. You just pick the lane, and Pinot Grigio will follow.

Moscato: Exquisite Sweetness for a Tropical Escape

Summer is the season for travel. If you’re lucky enough to find yourself on the white sands of Panama City Beach or on board a cruise ship bound for the Maldives, make a toast to your good fortune with a chilled glass of Barefoot Moscato. If you find yourself landlocked on a pool floaty, you’re still winning. No matter where you wind up, celebrate your summer with this versatile, expressive wine that brings the happy. Boasting abundant jasmine floral aromas intertwined with tangerine and Mandarin orange flavors that lead to a sweet lime finish, this wine pairs exceptionally well with pulled pork, spicy chicken wings, bacon-wrapped jalapeño peppers, or even cake pops, creating a tropical escape in every sip, wherever you are.

Pink Moscato: A Taste of Summer Romance

Pink Moscato lets your sweet dreams come true, whether that’s a sizzling, spontaneous summer romance or Havana-like nights out on the town with friends. Overflowing with juicy raspberry and Mandarin orange notes balanced by delicate jasmine floral aromas and a sweet lime finish, it’s safe to say that this wine is a crowd-pleaser. It’s paired best with the unexpected, like a slice of late-night pepperoni pizza — a delightful combination that will leave you craving an endless summer.

Chardonnay: The Classic Companion

You know that one friend who’s welcome to stop by anytime because they won’t judge the state of your yard — or life? The same friend who gets along with everyone and makes any get-together a little livelier? Barefoot Chardonnay is the wine version of that companion. This classic summer wine perfectly captures the season: pure ease and enjoyment. Standing out as one of the only white wines in the portfolio that spends time in oak, it’s beautifully balanced and delights the senses with rich apple aromas and flavors, enhanced by layers of vanilla that linger through its smooth finish. Like that friend, Barefoot Chardonnay is the perfect companion for a summer evening that begins with nachos poolside and ends with popcorn around the campfire.

Cabernet Sauvignon: Bold and Versatile



While summer is often associated with lighter wines, Barefoot Cabernet Sauvignon offers a bold and versatile option for those seeking a more substantial wine experience. It’s a worthy opponent — or companion — to a friendly backyard barbecue competition and anything else that finds its way to the grill, especially a classic burger. The No. 1-selling red wine in the portfolio is a sure win with its rich blackberry and dark cherry flavors that pleasantly surprise the palate and lead to a velvety, smooth finish.

Sauvignon Blanc: Crisp and Vibrant

Barefoot Sauvignon Blanc is a California-bred wine that brings a crisp and aromatic experience reminiscent of the classic New Zealand style. It also boasts the best of summer’s flavors with tart apple and pear aromas and a refreshing lime finish. It’s a no-brainer tagalong for an outdoor concert or festival, as it jams well with satisfyingly portable finger foods like spinach dip scooped with a crusty baguette or chips and homemade guacamole carrying a jalapeño kick. Whether served in a to-go cup or a traditional glass, this Sauvignon Blanc always performs.

Barefoot wines boast an array of flavors and styles to suit every summer adventure, ensuring that you can effortlessly find the perfect bottle for your next warm-weather activity. They also provide more spirited, seasonal twists with two unique offerings. Barefoot Fruitscato is a riff on the traditional Moscato, infusing it with delicious fruit flavors like strawberry, pineapple, and peach. Perfect for fruity cocktails, sangrias, or simply enjoyed on its own, Fruitscato brings an extra layer of life to the party. And in the vein of celebrations, Barefoot Bubbly Pride Sweet Rose California Champagne celebrates inclusivity and diversity, making it an excellent choice for June Pride events that promote love and acceptance.

So, in the spirit of the summer season, sit back, relax, sip, and enjoy — without a care in the world.

IRI- Total US (B/W/S); Latest 52 Weeks Ending 04-02-23, Pinot Grigio Dollar Sales

This article is sponsored by Barefoot Wine.