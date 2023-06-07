Bar Convent Brooklyn 2023: A Closer Look

What would your ideal professional event look like? Maybe you envision yourself having so much fun you barely notice how much you’re learning. Maybe you’re forming organic connections with peers who have the same passions as you, as well as with industry experts and trailblazers who share their wealth of experiences. How about all of these things, paired with delicious drinks and eats?

Bar Convent Brooklyn is just that kind of event: ample learning, networking, and sampling opportunities all rolled into one big, fun show. Returning to Brooklyn’s Industry City on June 13 and June 14, this year’s show marks its fifth in-person iteration since it began in 2018.

Bar Convent Brooklyn 2023 is the biggest show yet, welcoming a record-breaking number of industry exhibitors from around the globe. The event will bring bar and beverage exhibitors, experts, and enthusiasts together to share insights into the techniques, tools, and trends shaping the industry.

“We are delighted to extend a warm welcome to the dynamic group of exhibitors, attendees, and speakers who will be joining us for Bar Convent Brooklyn this year,” says Jackie Williams, the event director of Bar Convent Brooklyn. “With a jam-packed schedule of education sessions, networking opportunities, and the largest number of exhibitors to date, this year’s event promises to be our most outstanding yet. We look forward to seeing everyone there.”

This year’s show features a sold-out exhibition floor where nearly 200 brands will showcase their wares, from premium craft spirits to innovative bar tools to non-alcoholic offerings from Boisson and Wilderton. While roaming this world of wares, you can explore the tastes of Japan and Korea before hopping over to Italy, France, and Ireland.

Bar Covent Brooklyn’s expert-helmed education program returns this year with 14 additional sessions, for a total of more than 50 classes, panels, and seminars to learn from. The programming will cover drinks old and new through sessions on Italian aperitivo, Bolivian brandy, and beyond, as well as how to enhance workplace culture through sessions like Getting to Know the Modern Consumer and Sustainability: Raw and Uncut.

Amidst the sampling and learning, you can expect to have fun networking with like-minded peers at Bar Convent Brooklyn’s unique events. Celebrate industry champions at the Chilled 100 Spirits Awards and Reception on the evening of June 13, before celebrating some more at the Opening Night Party hosted by William Grant & Sons at Public Records. The festivities finish on the night of June 14 with the Closing Night Party hosted by Jägermeister at House of Yes.

And that’s only a sampling of the new experiences Bar Convent Brooklyn has to offer this year. There are also experiential booths; Instagrammable photo ops; Hendricks Gin’s Grand Garden Games; and more experiences to immerse yourself in. Not to mention the days will be full of incredible edible offerings and both classic and cutting-edge drinks to sip on.

Sound like a great opportunity to boost your business savvy while having the time of your life? Until June 10, you can snag your tickets at a discounted rate of $80 for one day or $130 for both days. After June 10, you can buy your tickets on-site in Industry City for $100 for one day or $160 for both. Secure your tickets now on the Bar Convent Brooklyn website, and get ready to work hard and play hard at Bar Convent Brooklyn ‘23.

This article is sponsored by Bar Convent Brooklyn.