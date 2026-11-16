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The Negroni consistently ranks as one of the world’s most beloved cocktails. Its equal-part, trifold build delivers an attractive balance of fruity, bitter, and boozy flavors, suiting a variety of palates. Plus, the popular Italian aperitivo drink fits a broad range of occasions: It can be enjoyed as a thirst-quenching, summertime sipper or as a cozy, fireside nightcap. But as the cocktail gains steam across the country, how is it showing up on menus in different states?

To find out, VinePair tapped insights company Ground Signal to find the average cost for the aperitivo-hour classic in each state. Ground Signal — which provides artificial intelligence-powered data to help beverage-alcohol brands to boost their on-premise sales — surveyed Negronis at 10,313 cocktail venues across the U.S. to compare state-by-state average price for the cocktail.

Nevada posted the highest average price for a Negroni at $18.03 — the only state with an average higher than $18. Hawaii, where prices for goods are usually higher than the rest of the nation to account for importing-related costs, comes in second at $17.27. Just behind it are New York ($16.60), Montana ($16.25), and Florida ($16.11).

Across the entire U.S., the average price for a Negroni came in at $15.05. Just 13 states posted average costs above the national mean. The most common range was $13 to 14, where 17 states fell.

On the flip side, North Dakota recorded the lowest average cost for a Negroni at $9.71 and was the only state with a mean price below $10. Rounding out the five states with the least expensive Negronis were Oklahoma ($11.73), Arkansas ($11.85), Iowa ($11.88), and Kansas ($11.97).

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Curious to see how your state compares? Check out the map and table below charting the state-by-state average prices for a Negroni across the U.S.

The Average Price for a Negroni in Every State

State Average Price Nevada $18.03 Hawaii $17.27 New York $16.60 Montana $16.25 Florida $16.11 California $15.89 Massachusetts $15.78 New Jersey $15.60 Rhode Island $15.58 Washington, D.C. $15.53 Mississippi $15.47 Arizona $15.16 Alaska $15.09 Vermont $14.64 Washington $14.55 Illinois $14.52 Connecticut $14.41 New Mexico $14.39 Colorado $14.31 West Virginia $14.19 Pennsylvania $14.10 New Hampshire $14.09 Maine $14.03 South Carolina $14.01 Georgia $13.95 North Carolina $13.95 Texas $13.87 Delaware $13.86 Louisiana $13.66 Utah $13.64 Indiana $13.62 Wyoming $13.53 Oregon $13.50 Maryland $13.45 Virginia $13.45 Michigan $13.42 Idaho $13.17 Tennessee $13.15 Kentucky $13.12 Minnesota $13.11 South Dakota $13.00 Ohio $12.95 Missouri $12.68 Nebraska $12.37 Wisconsin $12.30 Alabama $12.17 Kansas $11.97 Iowa $11.88 Arkansas $11.85 Oklahoma $11.73 North Dakota $9.71

*Image retrieved from Heleno via stock.adobe.com

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