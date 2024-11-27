Imagine walking into a bar and, upon ordering a cocktail, being asked what your zodiac sign is. When you disclose the precious and telling information, the bartender offers you a drink that is just like you — diligent and soft, yet stubborn. Or fiery and direct. Imagine getting a bottle of wine on your birthday that matches your moon rising, along with a 10-minute consultation with an astrologer. Or getting into the weeds of Pluto’s transit through Aquarius over a bottle of whiskey. For those who love astrology (come on, you know you do) all of these scenarios are now a reality — there’s never been a better time to imbibe with the stars in mind.

While the position of the stars and the moon has been, historically, a guiding principle in agriculture and in vineyard-tending in particular — some present-day biodynamic wine producers still refer to the practice as central to their process — this year, the beverage space has seemingly hit peak astrology. From zodiac-themed bars to astrologically influenced wine clubs, everyone’s suddenly fascinated with the ways drinking and the celestial intersect. As popular astrology has exploded in recent years, partially thanks to social media, it’s no wonder that beverages are now riding its starry coattails. But according to some, there’s more to the trend than a gimmick.

“Astrology was fun because it was pushing a lot of the bartenders out of their comfort zone — deeply researching a zodiac sign, getting inspired by it, and then making a drink that accurately represents it,” says Patty Dennison, head bartender at Grand Army Bar in Brooklyn, where an astrology-themed menu launched in October.

On it, 12 cocktails are each dedicated to a different zodiac sign; the customary list of ingredients is preceded by a couple of adjectives per sign, describing its key traits: “soulful, vigilant” for Cancer, “sharp, imaginative” for Aries, and so on. According to Dennison, the theme came together via a popular vote, after server Sam Bucci and host Haley Peacock, both avid astrology fans, “had the clever idea.” To plan the menu, Dennison and her team went into research mode, coming up with elaborate notes and thematic links, she says. “It’s another way to connect with the guest and for them to feel seen.”

Most parallels are drawn between the characteristic of each sign and the character of key spirits in the cocktail. For example, the Libra, a sign represented by beauty and balance, is a highball of an attractive purple hue that’s created with whiskey smoked over palo santo, which, according to Dennison, can create a sense of equilibrium.

In the past couple of years, many bars across the U.S. have introduced astrology-themed, or ‘cosmic’ menus, from the Memphis, Tenn., Instagram stunner Tiger and Peacock to the atmospheric Alchemist Garden in Paso Robles, Calif. Recently, one bar in NYC went all out, betting on astrology as its main theme. Little Dipper, which opened earlier this year in Midtown, features starry, moody decor, and, of course, zodiac-themed cocktails.

Here, too, the drinks are created with key sign characteristics in mind, both in terms of flavor and visual presentation. Just like Dennison, Little Dipper co-owner Bobby Papachryssanthou believes the zodiac cocktail adds interest and surprise to the everyday customer interaction. “When you sit down we get your sign and we let you know ours,” he says. “Typically we want you to try your sun sign first, then try your moon and rising signs. It’s really fun and there’s a lot of great conversation that happens between groups and our staff.”

For those who prefer to drink at home, the past few years have introduced numerous spirit brands that flirt with astrology to various degrees. Home mixology enthusiasts can now pick between Astrologist whiskey, bottled during Pluto’s transit through Aquarius — “a time that signals intense, transformative shifts toward success,” according to its website — and Absinthe Verte, crafter over three moon cycles. Both brands are distilled by As Above So Below out of Santa Fe, N.M.

At Harridan Vodka in Ovid, N.Y., the Midsummer Reserve bottle is a collaboration with The Hoodwitch, a horoscopes and tarot web platform founded by Bri Luna. “Inspired by the practice of charging crystals under a full moon, we decided to rest a collection of bottles under the 2022 full moon lunar eclipse and release the line for the summer solstice,” says Harridan founder Bridgette Taylor.

Each bottle is sold with a smudge stick, crystals, and other energy-cleansing aids. Additionally, Harridan tapped The Hoodwitch to prepare an accompanying zine, in which guidance on summer solstice rituals and meditations is provided. “For us, linking Harridan to witchcraft and astrology was more about incorporating an element of mystery and power,” says Taylor. “Whether you are a practicing witch or not, our Midsummer Reserve set offers tools for reflection, manifestation, and a damn good cocktail.”

“We believe that wine and astrology connect beautifully, as each zodiac sign carries distinct energies, much like wine reflects the characteristics of the season in which it’s crafted.”

As Above, So Below’s founder and master distiller Caley Shoemaker also references the earth-moon connection: “Distilling and spirits-making are at their heart agricultural activities, inextricably linked to the grains, fruits, and botanicals we use to make spirits,” she says. “I believe that seasonality and astrology inform our day-to-day experience in much the same ways, marking life’s seasons, and the seasons by which we tend and harvest.”

If seasons and fruits are discussed, there’s perhaps no better vehicle for the trend than wine, with its many grape varietals and an already strong love for metaphors and descriptive language. Enter Sun Moon Rising, a wine newcomer not only inspired by the zodiac signs, but completely built upon them. Launched in summer 2023 by L.A. friends Kate Webb, a sommelier, and Anna London, an astrology expert, the brand offers 12 bottles, each created around a star sign.

For Scorpio season, the wine is orange. “Scorpio is a sign of transformation and orange wine literally transforms over time,” Webb says, adding that the wine tailored for the sign is all about “intensity, complexity, and mystery.” Consumers really gravitate towards the idea, Webb says, be it by purchasing gifted wine for loved ones or trying the wines that match their own signs. Soon, wine-tasting events that take the connection further will follow suit.

Astrology, says Webb, is a path to self-reflection and connection. And while many consumer goods brands piggyback off it for publicity’s sake, crafting wines around zodiac signs is a different thing entirely.

“We believe that wine and astrology connect beautifully, as each zodiac sign carries distinct energies, much like wine reflects the characteristics of the season in which it’s crafted,” says Misha Rafalowski who, together with Bec Adams, launched Cosmic Wine Club in fall 2023. The subscription-based delivery service provides natural and biodynamic wines from all over the world, according to the zodiac season. And, while many parallels can be drawn between the wine’s body and flavor and the zodiac sign’s energy and vibe, “it’s about storytelling and personalization.”

To drive the point home, Rafalowski refers to a quote from Carl Jung, “We are born at a given moment, in a given place, and like vintage years of wine, we have the qualities of the year and of the season in which we are born.” For this Sagittarius, a bottle of red just might be the ticket to cosmic expansion.