For anyone interested in joining a wine club, there are plenty out there that are worth it — it just depends on what you’re looking for.

If you’re newer to wine and often ask for recommendations at the wine shop, a regular shipment from a retailer is a good option without necessarily breaking the bank. But spend some time vetting the shop first or opt for one you know and love. In some cases, retailers use wine clubs to get rid of lower-cost inventory for a higher margin.

If you love wine and are interested in learning more about less familiar regions or countries, regional wine clubs (like Bottles by Surrell for Washington) or country-specific clubs can be a worthy pursuit to explore wines from different areas that showcase what those regions are known for.

For folks who regularly buy wines directly from wineries and are maybe looking for some variation, subscribing to a sommelier-curated wine club, of which there are now a decent number, is a good way to get a range of high-quality wines. These selections are closer to what you might find on the list at a restaurant, but picked for you and sent to your door. With these clubs, you’re paying for expert curation and, in some cases, extremely limited wine. Prices can range pretty drastically, with some as expensive as $1000 for a case of 12, so whether or not that’s a good value is up to you to decide.

The wine clubs I’d skip? Anything overly marketed to “wine lovers,” peddling “healthy” or “clean” wines, or that makes you take a quiz first. They may seem like a good deal, but you’re most likely getting cheap bulk wines that tend to not be very good. These can also be privately labeled by the wine club, so even if you like one of the wines, you might never be able to find it again.