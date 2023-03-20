When it comes to “standard drinks,” the definition of what makes one drink differs based on the type of liquid. For example, one drink is technically 1.5 ounces of spirit, 5 ounces of wine, or 12 ounces of beer. However, it’s rare that you will find a Martini that is only 1.5 ounces of liquid, so we already know that ordering a Martini out is going to count as at least more than one drink. Since not all Martinis are created equal, how many drinks the cocktail amounts to will depend on where you’re having it.

If you’re ordering a Martini out at a nice cocktail bar, it will likely be served in a coupe or Nick & Nora glass, both of which are perfect for holding the classic Martini, which comes out to around 3 ounces, or two standard drinks. On the other hand, if you find yourself at a classic steakhouse, lounge, or even an airport bar, it’s much more likely the cocktail will be served in a large, angular Martini glass instead. These glasses can easily hold at least 6 to 7.5 ounces of liquid, and that’s what you will often be served, otherwise the glass would look empty. That means one of these Martinis is really four to five standard drinks. But really, who’s counting?