The best way to spike a pumpkin spice latte is spiking that drink straight into the trash — oh! But if you insist on drinking one of these fall favorites, of which yours truly is not a fan, I’d suggest going with spirits that you’d traditionally use to spike coffee — in this case Baileys or bourbon.

Go with the Baileys if you’re looking for an even creamier drink than the one you’ve already ordered, because why not go even more decadent?

Or try your favorite bourbon if you want a drink that screams, “IT’S DECORATIVE GOURD SEASON!” Because after all, “It’s fall, fuckfaces. You’re either ready to reap this freaky-assed harvest or you’re not.”