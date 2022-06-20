Shots are always a good time during celebratory occasions, but it’s important you aren’t the only one acting LIT at the party. First and foremost, before you order shots, make sure you are allowed to do so. Some venues with open bars don’t allow shots to be ordered for fear of rapid intoxication. If that’s the case, and you are told no, don’t try to get sneaky by ordering a round of six whiskeys neat. Simply accept that shots are a no-go at this particular venue, order something else, and absolutely don’t take your disappointment out on the staff.

If shots are a go, order them with restraint. You don’t want to get a reputation as the person who took one too many shots and then could barely dance. Have a shot or two as a way to celebrate and toast the happy couple or occasion, and then move on with the night. Don’t forget to tap the table first before throwing the shot back.