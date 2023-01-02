This is a question that gives me pause because I worry the asker may either be too young to be drinking, or doesn’t drink responsibly. You should always, always drink responsibly. Please know your limits.

With that said, the idea that mixing different alcohols will make you sick is a bit of an old wives’ tale. The sayings that “liquor before beer you are in the clear” and “beer before liquor never been sicker” have never been proven to be true. The same goes for having a drink with gin and then having another with tequila. In fact, many cocktails include different spirits in their ingredient lists. So the combination of spirits ultimately shouldn’t be a concern.

What should always be a concern, though, is drinking too much. Everyone wants to have a good time, but you should never have it at the expense of your health or the safety of you or others.