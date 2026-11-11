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When it comes to wine temperature, there are a handful of rules. Some are quick tips for when you’re in a pinch like the easy-to-remember 20 minute rule, while others are more nuanced serving guidelines that map out the proper temperature for each style down to the exact degree. Though these time-tested recommendations might suggest that tannic, heavier red wines like Cabernet Sauvignon need a little warmth for the bold flavors to pop, while colder temperatures can make lighter-bodied wines like Gamay zing with acidity, temperature — like many things in wine — ultimately comes down to personal preference.

But if you’re unhappy with the temperature of a glass or bottle of wine at a restaurant, is it OK to tell the sommelier? To find out, we asked Andrew Elder, director of restaurants for Washington, D.C.’s Hive Hospitality, including restaurants Jônt, Bresca, and Ox and Olive how a guest should handle this tricky situation.

“Sometimes people are a little too afraid to ask questions to the person who’s wearing a pin or in the suit,” Elder says. “Trust that the wine is being stored at the appropriate temperature, but if you’re not happy with the serving temperature, it’s OK to ask for something to be chilled down more or be brought up to room temperature.”

But that doesn’t mean the guest should suggest the sommelier is incorrect or doing their job poorly. Rather than declare something is “wrong” because the temperature is not quite what you expected, Elder says the best way to approach the request is to ask questions. “It’s just about being inquisitive and not so stuck in what your common perception may be,” he says.

In fact, a wine may appear on your table at a different temperature than you’re expecting by design, Elder says. He and his wine team across the three D.C. restaurants don’t subscribe to the idea that long-established wine rules are the “end all be all” and encourage guests to try certain wines at an unconventional temperature because they enjoy doing so themselves when they’re off the clock.

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“I personally believe that [the correct temperature] depends on the individual style of the wine itself and also the moment that you’re enjoying it,” Elder says. “In the summertime if I have a heavy red, I’m definitely going to put it in an ice bucket.”

Elder hopes the fact that he likes to break the rules empowers other guests to also ask for what they want, even if it may not be the norm. There’s nothing wrong with warming up a glass of Champagne. Actually, it’ll help ensure you can taste all the nuances if it’s left on the table for a bit. And a crisp glass of rosé or full-bodied red wine can both taste excellent at the iciest temperatures.

While the two Michelin-starred Jônt offers a pre-determined wine pairing with its tasting menu, the team’s other restaurants Bresca and Ox and Olive serve plenty of wines by the bottle, and somms will often make temperature suggestions to guests.

“Every single time we make a suggestion that goes a little against what a guest is used to, in particular with temperature, the guest is surprised by it and leaves happier because they still drink what they like to drink, but now they have a new way to enjoy it,” he says.

Plus, it’s no problem to adjust a wine’s temperature, especially with all the tools that restaurants have at their disposal. If a wine is too warm, a sommelier can simply place it in an ice bucket or move it to the freezer or refrigerator to quickly chill it. On the other hand, if a wine is too cold, the team can pour it into a decanter to let it warm up a bit. Elder says he will also encourage guests to “break the alleged cardinal rule” and put their hands directly on the bowl of the glass to gently warm the wine with their body heat.

Ultimately, it’s up to you how you drink your wine and the job of a sommelier is to find out what the ideal is for you and make it happen. But if there are missteps along the way, there’s no reason you shouldn’t speak up. “It’s absolutely OK to say, ‘I don’t agree with that, can you please do it this way?’” he says.