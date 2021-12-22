VinePair is ringing in the Holiday Cheers with a spotlight on the bottles we’re gifting (and hoping to receive) and a look inside some of our favorite holiday traditions and recipes — from elevated eggnog to all things bubbly. Plus, we’ll be reflecting on the past year in the beverage industry and shifting our focus to the drinks trends we expect to see in 2022.

Welcome to Ale Academy (and Lagers Too)! In this Introduction to Beer Styles course, each comic-ale lesson will introduce a type of beer along with exemplary bottles, plus splashes of history mixed in. Class is taught by the illustrious (and fictional) Dr. Janine D. Clerk, who is the newest head of academic learning at the academy. She’s also a distant relative of the famous Belgian brewing scientist Jean De Clerck. What are you waiting for? It’s time to learn about beer! In this lesson, we’ll explore the winter warmer beer style.

Today’s Style: Winter Warmer

Winter warmer is a large category of dark, malty ales perfect for the chilly weather. Traits include lots of malt character and fruity esters. This beer is usually styled after British strong ales, although don’t let “strong” fool you; these beers can be only 5.5 percent alcohol by volume (ABV)!

In America, winter warmers can be spiced with holiday spices like cinnamon and nutmeg. It’s a great type of beer for sharing with people during this holiday season.

Winter Warmer Beers to Try:

Winter Warmer

