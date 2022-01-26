Welcome to Ale Academy (and Lagers Too)! In this Introduction to Beer Styles course, each comic-ale lesson will introduce a type of beer along with exemplary bottles, plus splashes of history mixed in. Class is taught by the illustrious (and fictional) Dr. Janine D. Clerk, who is the newest head of academic learning at the academy. She’s also a distant relative of the famous Belgian brewing scientist Jean De Clerck. What are you waiting for? It’s time to learn about beer! In this lesson, we’ll explore the Russian Imperial Stout style.

Today’s Style: Russian Imperial Stout

Russian Imperial Stout is the biggest, brawniest stout there is, and the reason why the term “imperial” entered the beer world. Its name dates back to the 1800s, when strong porters were shipped to Russia from England for the Russian Imperial Court. A strong porter was called a stout porter and then grew into its own category of Russian Imperial Stout thanks to its high-end fandom.

Russian Imperial Stouts, which you’ll also find as Imperial Stouts, have rich aromas and flavors of molasses, chocolate, and coffee.

Don't miss a drop! Get the latest in beer, wine, and cocktail culture sent straight to your inbox.

Russian Imperial Stouts to Try:

Russian Imperial Stout

Missed the last session? View all comics in the Ale Academy Archive.