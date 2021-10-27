This October, VinePair is celebrating our second annual American Beer Month. From beer style basics to unexpected trends (pickle beer, anyone?), to historical deep dives and new developments in package design, expect an exploration of all that’s happening in breweries and taprooms across the United States all month long.

Welcome to Ale Academy (and Lagers Too)! VinePair has always championed accessible education about drinks and we know our readers come to us for beer knowledge. That’s why this semester, VinePair is inviting students (that’s you!) to attend an Introduction to Beer Styles.

In this course, each comic-ale lesson will cover one type of beer and its aroma, flavor, mouthfeel, classic examples, and a splash of humorous history. The class is taught by the illustrious (fictional) Dr. Janine D. Clerk, the newest head of academic learning at the academy (and a distant relative of the famous Belgian brewing scientist Jean De Clerck). What are you waiting for? Grab a beer-clean glass, a tasting notebook, and let’s go!

Don't miss a drop! Get the latest in beer, wine, and cocktail culture sent straight to your inbox.

Kentucky Common

Stay tuned for our next class on Barley Wine!