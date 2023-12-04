A Lesson in Edgy Luxury: Welcome to The Prisoner Wine Company

Cold temperatures, glamorous dinner parties, and premium wine: If that sums up your idea of the winter holidays, then The Prisoner Wine Company is here for all your gifting, entertaining, and hibernation needs. These luxury wines are the perfect addition to a glimmering tablescape, make for sought-after gifts (simply add ribbon), and epitomize the best California winegrowers have to offer.

Nearly two decades ago, The Prisoner Wine Company’s inaugural bottle, The Prisoner Red Blend, upended expectations of California wines. Today, it exists as the portfolio of five distinct wine brands, The Prisoner, Unshackled, SALDO, Blindfold, and Domaine Curry, all of which uphold the preconception-shattering philosophy of that original wine.

Now is the perfect opportunity to enter the world of The Prisoner Wine Company. Just in time for the holidays, iconic and best-selling wine gift sets that delight with special pours for you and yours are available. As a festive incentive, ground shipping is included on all gift sets for a limited time, including the Red Blend Duo Gift Set and SALDO Zinfandel Three Ways.

Keep reading to learn more about The Prisoner Wine Company’s exclusive offerings, and get ready for a lesson in luxury.

Red Duo Gift Set

SALDO Zinfandel Three Ways

For those who want to try something new, the SALDO Zinfandel Three Ways gift set illustrates how different and delicious three takes on the same grape can taste.

SALDO’s flagship Zinfandel is rich and full. Aromas of red and black cherry, blackberry, baking spice, and black pepper make way for flavors of vibrant dark fruit and just a hint of chocolate. It’s the perfect bottle to serve alongside a decadent holiday dinner or uncork in front of the fire.

For something unexpected and light, explore the SALDO Carbonic Zinfandel — the beautiful result of SALDO winemakers’ experimentation. Thanks to the carbonic maceration process, the spotlight is on the grapes rather than the oak, resulting in a powerfully juicy wine with floral, tropical aromas and refreshing acid. The Carbonic Zinfandel makes the ultimate pairing for the rich dishes on your holiday table.

Turn everything you thought you knew about white Zinfandel upside down. The SALDO White Zinfandel offers a lean and citrus-driven interpretation of Zinfandel in the form of a rosé. Organic grapes are sourced from the North Coast AVA and fermented until every bit of residual sugar is gone, resulting in an aromatic wine with surprising depth. With such an audacious interpretation of the grape, this is bound to become your new favorite rosé.

New Release Solder GSM and Friction Viognier

The New Release Gift Set welcomes you to the finer side of festive. For the wine drinker who loves exploring different varietals, this limited-release duo offers the best of the red and the white wine worlds with a bottle of Solder GSM Blend and Friction Viognier. You won’t find these captivating bottles in store — they’re usually a tasting room exclusive and reserved just for wine club members.

This beautifully packaged holiday gift set includes the newly released Solder, the winery’s passionate interpretation of the classic Rhône blend of Grenache, Syrah, and Mourvèdre (GSM), complete with The Prisoner Wine Company’s characteristic richness and flavor. With the best qualities of three varietals “soldered” together by the winemaking team’s blending skill, this is a deliciously unorthodox interpretation of Old-World elegance. Solder has aromas of dried violet, cranberry, and subtle raspberry with hints of black pepper. Fine tannins on the tongue with flavors of dark fruit like blueberry, raspberry, and blackberry balance the hefty earthiness.

Nestled next to the Solder is a gorgeous bottle of Friction Viognier. Its name derives from the scientific practice of polishing gems by harnessing friction. Viognier can be a difficult grape to grow, so when an outstanding Viognier wine is the result, it is considered a gem. The Prisoner Wine Company’s Friction is no exception. Sourced from a single vineyard, Rodger’s Vineyard in the Oak Knoll district of Napa Valley, the grapes were harvested by hand the moment ripeness was achieved. An exotic nose, replete with cinnamon, yellow peach, and citrus blossom, leads to mouth-watering flavors of dried pineapple, peach, and apricot. The mouthfeel is soft, exactly how Viognier should be, but balanced by bright natural acidity.

Holiday Shopping, Complete

The Prisoner Wine Company has made it easy to shop for everyone this year thanks to its portfolio of iconic luxury wines and intriguing gift sets. Be sure to purchase before Dec. 14 to receive your bottles before Dec. 25, and don’t forget that ground shipping is included on gift sets for a limited time.

So go ahead and cross this off your list early, and raise a toast to the holidays.

