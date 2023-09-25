6 RumChata Pumpkin Spice Cocktails to Celebrate the Season

This article is sponsored by RumChata.

Fall has just begun, and we’re carving more than just pumpkins: We’re carving out ample time for seasonal shenanigans. Fall is all about hayrides, apple picking, hikes amid colorful foliage, and having fun with the people you love. From outdoorsy adventures to dinner parties that linger long into the night, there are plenty of autumnal activities to add to your agenda — with a tasty, seasonal beverage in hand.

So let the good times (and good libations) roll. We’ve compiled a list of delicious drinks made with RumChata Pumpkin Spice — a blend of Caribbean rum, real dairy cream sourced from Wisconsin, and autumn spices — to get your fall festivities off to a fun-filled start.

Pumpkin Spiced Capatini (Cappuccino Martini)

This mouthwatering Martini riff brims with adoration-worthy autumn flavors. Creamy, fall-spiced RumChata pairs perfectly with vodka and robust coffee notes, making for an enjoyable sip from start to finish.

Pairs Best With: Apple Picking and Scavenger Hunts

With the fall harvest, there’s no better time to head out to an apple orchard to pick a basket or two with loved ones.

After all the apple picking and munching, gather your family or friends to enjoy a scavenger hunt. Include clues around your neighborhood or block and revel amid the crisp autumn air. Complete the adventurous day with an evening bonfire and a Pumpkin Spiced Capatini in hand.

Instructions

1 ounce New Amsterdam Vodka

1 ounce RumChata Pumpkin Spice

1 ounce coffee liqueur

1 ounce espresso

Garnish: Sprinkle of pumpkin pie spice and cinnamon

Instructions

Add ingredients into an ice-filled shaker and shake to combine/chill. Strain into a chilled Martini glass and garnish.

Pumpkin Spiced Frappé

What’s not to love about this frappé? The Caribbean rum in RumChata’s signature recipe shines with its vanilla flavor and, when met with the well-balanced nutty undertones of espresso, plays well with the syrup and coffee liqueur without overpowering them.

Pairs Best With: Backyard Bonfires Among Friends and Fam

You can turn an ordinary backyard bonfire into an unforgettable bash with some creativity! For an especially delightful evening, throw a cornhole tournament with friends. Award the winning group a fall-themed gift (a pumpkin spice candle is perfect).

As you gather around the fire to warm up, play a few rounds of “Never Have I Ever” while you munch on yummy s’mores complemented by the Pumpkin Spiced Frappé. If you and your crew aren’t game people, rent a projector to enjoy a mystery flick together. Alfred Hitchcock, anyone?

Ingredients

1 ½ ounces RumChata Pumpkin Spice

1 ounce coffee liqueur

1 ounce espresso

3 ounces whole milk

½ ounce Vanilla RE’AL Madagascar Vanilla Infused Syrup

Garnish: Top with whipped cream and sprinkle cinnamon or nutmeg

Instructions

Build in a blender with ice and blend until smooth. Pour mixture into a highball glass and garnish.

Pumpkin Spice Coffee

RumChata’s seasonal spices and sweet vanilla notes add a nuanced creaminess to coffee. Ditch the Bloody Mary and Mimosa for this silky brunch alternative.

Pairs Best With: Enjoying the Fall Foliage at Pumpkin Patches, and Corn Mazes

The adage “the best things in life are free” perfectly applies to fall. Simply walk outside and enjoy the leaves transforming into beautiful yellow, orange, and red hues. And nothing beats watching the wonders of nature than with a RumChata Pumpkin Spice Coffee in hand.

Need an exciting fall affair to visit? Head to your local pumpkin patch with friends to pick out some gourds, festive knickknacks, and farm-fresh eats. Whatever baked goodies you find at the farm, from cider doughnuts to gingersnaps, will pair well with your spiked coffee.

Never to be forgotten is this great, timeless pastime: the corn maze. Whether at a local farm or a day’s drive away at a quaint town’s fall festival, exploring the winding path of a corn maze with your crew is a surefire way to get you in the season’s spirit.

Ingredients

1 ½ ounces RumChata Pumpkin Spice

Fill with freshly brewed coffee (amount is up to preference)

Instructions

Add ingredients into a coffee mug and stir together to incorporate ingredients. Garnish with cinnamon or cinnamon stick if desired.

Pie Spice

The Pie Spice is the epitome of dessert in a glass. When paired with rich cinnamon whiskey, RumChata Pumpkin Spice tastes like a slice of pumpkin pie in all its nutmeg, allspice, and cinnamon glory — but with a more spirited twist.

Pairs Best With: A Grown-Up Field Day

Autumn is best enjoyed in the great outdoors, and if you can’t take a weekend off for camping, visiting your local park is the way to go. At the park, you can swing, throw around a Frisbee, learn pickleball, play volleyball with fellow neighbors, or simply picnic with friends and watch the leaves fall.

Channel your inner athlete and engage in America’s favorite fall pastime: football! Get a group of family and friends together for a fun game of touch football. After taking in all the action, treat yourself (and your loved ones) with a delicious Pie Spice.

Ingredients

1 ounce RumChata Pumpkin Spice

1 ounce cinnamon whiskey

Instructions

Pour cinnamon whiskey into a shot glass, then top with RumChata Pumpkin Spice and enjoy! Option: You can use a split shot glass.

It Butter Be Pumpkin

Adding butterscotch to anything adds a next-level touch of tasty flair — especially with butterscotch schnapps. The butter and brown sugar notes of the schnapps and RumChata’s flawless blend of fall spices and dairy from Wisconsin give this cocktail depth and a luxurious, velvety mouthfeel.

Pairs Best With: Rugged Hikes Followed by a Fanciful Feast

Lace up your hiking boots and go on a nature hike with your nearest and dearest. Hiking is an excellent way to get in your daily steps and allows you to soak in the fall foliage. Besides, the best conversations happen when walking sans phones. Bonus: The It Butter Be Pumpkin is the perfect celebratory post-hike goody.

For those of us opting for more of an indoor activity, host a fall recipe-themed potluck with friends. This family-style feast is a fun way to entertain a big group. Plus, it allows everyone to tap into their inner chef. Be sure to coordinate with your posse beforehand so you don’t end up with five different desserts and zero entrees.

Ingredients

1 ounce RumChata Pumpkin Spice

1 ounce butterscotch schnapps

Instructions

Pour butterscotch schnapps into a shot glass, then top with RumChata Pumpkin Spice, and voila! Option: You can use a split shot glass.

Captain Pumpkin

Sugar and spice make everything nice, right? The Captain Pumpkin doubles down on fall spices with RumChata and the addition of full-bodied spiced rum, bringing the season’s best flavors together in sweet harmony.

Pairs Best With: Farmers Market Lunch Party and Bake-off

At your local farmers market, you can find some mouthwatering treats that peak in the fall, like cranberries, figs, pomegranates, apples, and, of course, pumpkins. Host an afternoon lunch party with friends by making a big batch of creamy pumpkin soup. You can even use a bit of apple for a more scrumptious bite. Serve with fresh bread and a hearty salad for the perfect fall meal.

After dinner, it’s apple bake-off time! Have all your friends bring an apple dessert and taste them all to pick the best. Then, pair the sweet winner with a delicious Captain Pumpkin.

Ingredients

1 ounce RumChata Pumpkin Spice

1 ounce spiced rum

Instructions

Pour spiced rum into a shot glass, then top with RumChata Pumpkin Spice and enjoy! Option: You can use a split shot glass.

With an array of fall-themed festivities and RumChata Pumpkin Spice cocktails, you’ll be all set to experience a season as exquisite as the vibrant hues of falling leaves.

