5 Sparkling Holiday Cocktails Featuring Francis Ford Coppola Winery’s Diamond Collection Prosecco

The holidays are here. And that means — in no particular order — good food, good friends, sweatpants, too many parties, and tasty drinks. But since we’re celebrating, we’re not settling for some run-of-the-mill hard seltzer flavor of the week. No, friends, we’re making cocktails — delicious bubbly ones at that. Because, even when we’re stretched out on the couch in our finest comfy clothes, exhausted from all that celebrating, we’re keeping it classy.

And just in time for the festivities, we’re gifting you five delicious cocktails elevated by the addition of Francis Ford Coppola Winery’s Diamond Collection Prosecco. The legendary winery of the iconic director has entered the chat with its first Prosecco offering, and let’s just say, these are some mixed drinks you won’t be able to refuse.

Although the Francis Ford Coppola Winery brand wasn’t officially started until 2010, Coppola and family have been making wine since the late ‘70s. Located in Geyserville, Calif., the winery was designed for the wine lover and movie buff. Complete with two pools, two restaurants, and a marketplace, the winery also has a trove of movie memorabilia from some of Coppola’s 37 directorial credits.

Typically, Coppola wines are made from grapes grown throughout Napa and Sonoma Valley appellations. In this case, the winemakers went all the way back to la Patria — the homeland — Italy.

The sparkling wine, which clocks in at a wonderfully accessible $19 a bottle, is produced from the Prosecco DOC region in northeastern Italy between the Dolomites and the Adriatic Sea. The Glera grape blend is a refreshing, effervescent wine with flavors of white peach, citrus, and apple. It’s delicious as an apéritif or with a meal, and its sumptuous versatility means it can pair with a variety of dishes.

So whether you’re entertaining at home or deciding what to bring in addition to your killer green bean casserole, here are five bubbly cocktails to ring in the holidays in tasty style.

Coppola Sour

A riff on a traditional whiskey sour, the richness of the whiskey, touch of cinnamon, and egg white is made light and refreshing thanks to the Prosecco.

Ingredients:

1 ounce whiskey (we prefer a spicy rye)

3 ounces Coppola Diamond Prosecco

¾ ounce fresh lemon juice

½ ounce cinnamon syrup

1 egg white (or ¾ ounce chickpea aquafaba)

Garnish: cinnamon

Directions:

In a cocktail shaker, add whiskey, lemon juice, cinnamon syrup, and egg white. Dry shake without ice for 10 seconds to emulsify the egg and incorporate ingredients. Add ice and shake vigorously for another 10 seconds. Pour over ice into Collins glass, top with Coppola Diamond Prosecco, and garnish with a dusting of cinnamon.

Meet Me at Dusk

Two staples of the old country: Prosecco and Limoncello. When mixed with the bold-but-not-too-rich sweetness of maple syrup, you’ve got yourself a heavenly holiday combination.

Ingredients:

5 ounces Coppola Diamond Prosecco

1 ounce Limoncello

½ ounce maple syrup

Garnish: orange slice and cherry

Directions:

Add all ingredients to a Collins glass. Top with ice and stir to incorporate. Dash of aromatic bitters on top. Garnish with an orange slice and cherry.

The Apearitivo

The slight acidity of the fresh lime juice, coupled with the autumnal flavors in the pear liqueur, makes for a festive start to the meal or cocktail party.

Ingredients:

4 ounces Coppola Diamond Prosecco

½ ounce fresh lime juice

1 ounce pear liqueur

Garnish: rosemary sprig and candied ginger

Directions:

Add all ingredients to a double Old Fashioned or Julep glass. Fill with crushed ice. Garnish with rosemary sprig and candied ginger.

Eleanor West

The elegant bitterness from the amaro and sweetness from the elderflower liqueur marry perfectly with the effervescence of the Prosecco, vodka, and two citrus juices. A pinch of salt dials up the flavor and fun.

Ingredients:

2 ounces Coppola Diamond Prosecco

1 ounce vodka

½ ounce artichoke-based amaro

½ ounce elderflower liqueur

½ ounce grapefruit juice

¼ ounce fresh lime juice

Pinch of salt

Garnish: grapefruit peel

Directions:

Combine all ingredients, except Prosecco, to your shaker tin. Add ice and shake vigorously for 10 seconds. Strain into a chilled coupe. Top with Prosecco and garnish with grapefruit peel.

Pumpkin Spiced Prosecco

Before you roll your eyes, hear us out. Pumpkin spices, when used appropriately, are divine. Mulling spice syrup and lemon juice in combination with the robust flavors in the aged rum and smoky rhubarb from the Sfumato amaro make for a delicious but not-too-rich drink. The Prosecco adds a bit of sparkle and balances everything out.

Ingredients:

1 ounce aged rum

3 ounces Coppola Diamond Collection Prosecco

½ ounce mulling spice simple syrup

½ ounce amaro Sfumato Rabarbaro

½ ounce fresh lemon juice

Garnish: clove-studded orange peel

Directions:

Measure ingredients, except Prosecco, and add into a shaker tin. Add ice and shake vigorously for five seconds. Strain over ice into a Collins glass and top with Prosecco. Garnish with an orange peel studded with cloves.

Ingredients for Mulling Spice Syrup:

Peel of 1 orange

8 cloves

2 star anise

1 cinnamon stick

½ nutmeg (roughly chopped)

Directions for Mulling Spice Syrup:

Bring 1 cup water and 1 cup sugar to a boil until sugar is melted. Add ingredients, bring to a simmer for five minutes. Cut the heat and cover to steep for 20 minutes. Strain off ingredients, let cool, and add to the cocktail.

Be sure to have a safe and happy holiday season wherever you’re celebrating. Next order of business? Add some Diamond Collection Prosecco to your holiday table, make some delicious cocktails, and stretch out on that couch in your coziest loungewear after all that celebrating. You earned it.

This article is sponsored by Francis Ford Coppola Prosecco.